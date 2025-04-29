Genexis Group AB: Genexis Group presents Q1 2025 financial report

Genexis Group's net sales Q1 2025 were EUR 18.2 million, EUR 0.8 million lower than Q1 2024, however EUR 1.3 million higher than the previous quarter. Order intake was good at EUR 15.8 million, EUR 2.5 million above Q1 2024.

The consolidated adjusted EBITDA of Q1 2025 was EUR 3.1 million, equal to Q1 2024 (EUR 3.1 million), and the operating cash flow after investment activities in Q1 2025 was negative at EUR -2.3 million.

"The first quarter of 2025 shows first signs of market growth" says Genexis Group CEO Gerlas van den Hoven. "We continue to win new customers, and we continue to grow our investments. During the quarter, we expanded our Connected Home portfolio by acquiring the gateway business from Heimgard Technologies. Our business in North America is building up and we are getting good traction. We have successfully created financial room for expansion investments while maintaining our overall cost at similar, albeit slightly higher, levels than in 2024. Although the overall picture is positive, some markets remain slow still and the recent geopolitical developments bring risk to the table."

You find the complete report at https://genexis.eu/investors/financial

