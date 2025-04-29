Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.04.2025
Amerikas 1-Billion-Dollar-Verteidigungsoffensive öffnet den Weg zum Antimon-Durchbruch
Formpipe Software AB: Interim Report, January - March 2025

Finanznachrichten News
20252024Δ
Net sales of SEK139 m(125 m)11%
Recurring revenues of SEK112m(102 m)10%
which corresponds to % of net sales80 %(81 %)
EBITDA SEK30 m(21 m)41%
EBITDA margin22 %(17 %)
EBIT-adj13 m4 m187%
EBIT-adj margin9 %(4 %)
EBIT5 m(4 m)1%
EBIT margin3 %(4 %)
Net profit SEK5 m(2 m)188%
Net profit margin4 %(1 %)
EPS before dilution SEK0.09(0.03)187%
Cash flow from operating activities SEK29 m(30 m)-4%
ACV SEK11 m(6 m)72%
ARR SEK451 m(426 m)6%

This is a translation of the original Swedish version. In the event of any discrepancies between the two versions, the original Swedish version shall take precedence.

This information is information that Formpipe Software AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication by the below contact person on at 08.15 CEST, 29 April 2025.

Read the report and more via this link: https://www.formpipe.com/en/q12025

For additional information, contact:

Magnus Svenningson
CEO of Formpipe
magnus.svenningson@formpipe.com

Formpipe builds valuable relationships between data and people. Driven by our core values, since 2004 we have developed premium software that provides you with the right information, in the right context, at the right time. Every time.

We help over 5,500 clients worldwide to digitize and automate business processes. Together with our customers and partners, we co-create a digital society where people thrive. We have offices in Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, Germany, France and USA. Formpipe Software is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Stockholm.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
