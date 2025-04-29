Formpipe Software AB: Interim Report, January - March 2025

2025 2024 Δ Net sales of SEK 139 m (125 m) 11% Recurring revenues of SEK 112m (102 m) 10% which corresponds to % of net sales 80 % (81 %) EBITDA SEK 30 m (21 m) 41% EBITDA margin 22 % (17 %) EBIT-adj 13 m 4 m 187% EBIT-adj margin 9 % (4 %) EBIT 5 m (4 m) 1% EBIT margin 3 % (4 %) Net profit SEK 5 m (2 m) 188% Net profit margin 4 % (1 %) EPS before dilution SEK 0.09 (0.03) 187% Cash flow from operating activities SEK 29 m (30 m) -4% ACV SEK 11 m (6 m) 72% ARR SEK 451 m (426 m) 6%

This is a translation of the original Swedish version. In the event of any discrepancies between the two versions, the original Swedish version shall take precedence.

This information is information that Formpipe Software AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication by the below contact person on at 08.15 CEST, 29 April 2025.

Read the report and more via this link: https://www.formpipe.com/en/q12025

