Dicot Pharma AB: Dicot Pharma presents interim report Q1 2025

Uppsala, Sweden, April 29, 2025. Dicot Pharma AB publishes its interim report for the first quarter of 2025. The report is available as an attached document and on www.dicotpharma.com. The company's CEO Elin Trampe and CFO Björn Petersson will present the report in a webcast, sub-titled in English, at 10.00 CET, a broadcast that can also be viewed afterwards - see link below.

First quarter, January-March 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 0.0 (0.0) million

Earnings after financial items amounted to SEK -22.9 (-13.6) million

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.01 (-0.02)

"A 96% subscription rate is an excellent result given the current market conditions. With this, we have secured the second largest liquidity inflow from a warrant exercise among listed small-cap companies over the past six months.", commented CEO Elin Trampe on the announcement of the March warrant exercise.

Significant events during the quarter

At the beginning of February, it was announced that half of the planned participants in the ongoing phase 2a study had been dosed. The recruitment rate has been high and aligns with the established timeline, with the study expected to continue until mid-2025, followed by statistical analysis and reporting of results.

Exercise of warrants TO 6 could be made on March 17-31 at a price of SEK 0.19 per share as part of the unit issue carried out in August 2024. No subscription guarantees had been procured.

Professor François Giuliano presented the results of Dicot Pharma's phase 1 clinical trial and the design of the phase 2a study, in which he is involved as a medical expert, at the European Society for Sexual Medicine in Vienna, Austria, in February.

Significant events after the quarter

At the beginning of April, it was announced that TO 6 had been utilized to approximately 96 percent. Dicot Pharma will thus receive approximately SEK 43.8 million before issue costs in April.

About Dicot AB

Dicot Pharma is developing the drug candidate LIB-01, which will be a potency agent to better treat erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation. The ambition is to create a drug with significantly longer effect and far fewer side effects, compared to current available drugs. Today, over 500 million men suffer from these sexual dysfunctions and the market is valued at USD 8 billion. Dicot Pharma's business model involves evaluating industrial and financial partnerships during clinical development to bring LIB-01 to commercialization on the world market.

Dicot Pharma is listed on Nasdaq First North and has approximately 9,100 shareholders. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.dicotpharma.com.

