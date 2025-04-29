Tietoevry: Inside information: Tietoevry announces CEO transition with Kimmo Alkio stepping down, Endre Rangnes appointed as interim CEO effective 5 May 2025

Tietoevry Corporation INSIDE INFORMATION 29 April 2025 9.05 a.m. EEST

Tietoevry's President and Chief Executive Officer, Kimmo Alkio has decided to step down after 14 years in the position. Tietoevry's Board of Directors has appointed Endre Rangnes as interim CEO effective 5 May 2025. Endre Rangnes is currently and will continue to be Managing Director of Tietoevry Banking. He has over two decades of extensive leadership experience from the technology and financial services sectors, including as publicly-listed CEO.

Kimmo Alkio has led the company since 2011 and is now embarking on a new chapter.

"I want to sincerely thank Kimmo for the high dedication and integrity he has demonstrated throughout the years to develop a world-class technology company. Under his tenure we have seen major advancements on this journey, latest establishing specialization as the strategic foundation for the company. With the recent agreement to divest Tech Services, Tietoevry is now embarking on its next chapter, to reposition the firm as an international software and digital engineering company. At this point it became natural for Kimmo to start his own next chapter, and he will leave with our highest respect", comments Tomas Franzén, Chairperson of Tietoevry's Board of Directors.

"It has been a privilege to lead Tietoevry over the past 14 years, through multiple highly inspiring and challenging phases in the complete renewal of the company. After this period, I have served as a CEO altogether for around 20 years - half of my career. I have always been drawn to technology, and it has been remarkable to witness firsthand the related advancements and opportunities captured, latest with AI/GenAI. But the most remarkable has been to work with like-minded and committed professionals, our team of 23 000 employees around the world today. Together we have reshaped the company many times, and knowing this team, I have full confidence they will create a great next chapter for Tietoevry as an internationally renowned software and digital engineering company - to begin with, under the solid leadership of Endre. I want to sincerely thank all colleagues, customers and partners for the good collaboration over the years", shares Kimmo Alkio, President and CEO of Tietoevry.



"I am honored and excited to step into the role of Interim CEO at Tietoevry during a pivotal time. Our urgent focus is to reinforce our market and client orientation, proactively delivering measurable value through our industry-leading software solutions, and digital consulting. My commitment is to strengthen these offerings while expanding into targeted international markets. We will pursue sustainable, profitable growth by simplifying operations, enhancing performance, and unlocking the full potential of all Tietoevry colleagues. I look forward to working with our talented teams to drive innovation, deliver exceptional value to our clients, and shape a successful future for Tietoevry and our shareholders", comments Endre Rangnes.

Tietoevry's Board of Directors will initiate a global search for the permanent CEO position.

Tietoevry hosts a media and analyst call today 29 April at 10.00 a.m. EEST in conjunction of the company's first quarter financial reporting. Kimmo Alkio will be commenting on the result with CFO Tomi Hyryläinen. Endre Rangnes and Tomas Franzén will also be present in the call.



For further information, please contact:

Tietoevry Communications, tel. +358 40 570 4072, news (at) tietoevry.com

Tommi Järvenpää, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 576 0288, tommi.jarvenpaa (at) tietoevry.com





Tietoevry Corporation

DISTRIBUTION

NASDAQ Helsinki

NASDAQ Stockholm

Oslo Børs

Principal Media



Tietoevry is a leading software and digital engineering services company with global market reach and capabilities. We provide customers across different industries with mission-critical solutions through our specialized software businesses* Tietoevry Care, Tietoevry Banking and Tietoevry Industry, as well as our digital engineering business Tietoevry Create. Our 16 000* talented vertical software, design, cloud and AI experts are dedicated to empowering our customers to succeed and innovate with latest technology.

Tietoevry's annual revenue for the continuing businesses* is approximately EUR 2 billion. The company's shares are listed on the NASDAQ exchange in Helsinki and Stockholm, as well as on Oslo Børs. www.tietoevry.com

* Tietoevry Tech Services is excluded due to the divestment signed in March 2025. The transaction is expected to close during Q3 2025.