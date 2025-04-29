Vattenfall AB: Interim report, January-March 2025

Financial highlights, January-March 2025

Net sales decreased by 11% to SEK 67,960 million (76,499)

Underlying operating profit decreased by 21% to SEK 8,502 million (10,721)

Operating profit decreased by 60% to SEK 8,367 million (20,755)

Profit for the period decreased by 65% to SEK 5,961 million (16,879)

Business highlights, January-March 2025

Vattenfall made the final investment decision on the Nordlicht 1 and 2 offshore wind farms in the North Sea and purchased the remaining 49% of the shares in the projects

Vattenfall assesses ownership of district heating operations

The work with new nuclear continues and Vattenfall is now preparing to send an application for financing according to Swedish the state's risk sharing model

Vattenfall and Svenska Kraftnät launched a pilot concept to enable faster grid connections

New power purchase agreement signed with chemicals group LyondellBasell of 450 GWh electricity annually from the Nordlicht 1 offshore wind farm

Vattenfall secured permits for the Kattegat Syd offshore wind farm in Sweden and the Ourack onshore wind farm in the UK

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 08.00 CEST on April 29 2025. This report has been prepared in both Swedish and English versions. In the event of discrepancies between the two versions, the Swedish version shall govern.

