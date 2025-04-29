Humble Group AB: Improved Cash Flow And Gross Margin, First Quarter 2025

FINANCIAL INFORMATION:



FIRST QUARTER

Net sales amounted to MSEK 1,904 (1,826), an increase with 4% compared to the corresponding period last year. The organic growth for the period was 4%.

EBITA amounted to MSEK 115 (133).

Adjusted EBITA amounted to MSEK 133 (128), an increase with 4% compared to the corresponding period last year.

EBIT amounted to MSEK 70 (86).

Cash flow from operating activities after net working capital amounted to MSEK 70 (60). Cash flow includes repayment of tax deferrals of MSEK -45.

Profit and loss after tax amounted to MSEK 12 (23).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.03 (0.05).

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS:

DURING THE QUARTER

No significant event has occurred during the quarter.

AFTER THE QUARTER

Humble Group summons to the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 21, 2025.

No other significant event has occurred after the quarter.

CEO COMMENT FROM THE REPORT

"The first quarter of the year was characterized by relatively strong fluctuations. The beginning was strong in several of our segments, but the development then slowed down, especially in March. The net sales increased to SEK 1,904 million (1,826), corresponding to an organic growth of 4 percent. The late Easter implies that a large proportion of sell-in will take place in April, while we see good conditions to deliver higher organic growth during the remainder of the year. The operating profit measured as adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 133 million (129), mainly driven by an increase in gross profit that rose by 9 percent compared to the previous year. In parallel, we have consciously increased the sales and marketing investments in our fast-growing brands, costs that we can largely control ourselves, which overall strengthens our confidence that the strategy for sustainable growth and long-term value creation is effective.

FINANCIAL DEVELOPMENT

The gross profit and the margin developed well and improved both sequentially and compared to the corresponding quarter last year. The gross profit amounted to SEK 615 million (566), corresponding to a growth of 9 percent, with a gross margin of 32.3 percent (31.0). This is a result of continued execution of key initiatives and focus with our subsidiaries to locally optimize purchasing and shipping more cost-efficient.

The cash flow during the quarter amounted to SEK 70 million (60) after changes in working capital, where we have repaid a tax deferral of SEK -45 million, which is included in short term liabilities. Considering the repayment of the tax deferral, the cash flow after changes in working capital amounted to SEK 115 million (60), which corresponds to a satisfactory increase of 91 percent. The work to improve the working capital management is yielding results and is something that we will continue to prioritize. The net interest bearing debt ratio continued to decrease even though we had a negative impact from the strong Swedish krona exchange rate, which resulted in a cash flow impact from currency of SEK -22 million. However, it is important to add that over time we view a stronger exchange rate for the Swedish krona positively, as it may within a few quarters contribute to a further improved gross margin for our Swedish operations, which largely purchase goods in foreign currency. We also intend to reduce our interest expenses going forward through quarterly amortization of bank loans and increased profitability in absolute terms, where a reduced level of debt relative to EBITDA is expected to contribute to a lower financing cost for the Group.

The adjusted EBITA margin was unchanged at 7.0 percent (7.0), where other external costs had a negative impact. The increase in other external costs is a consequence of our prioritized investments in our fast-growing brands, where sales and marketing-related investments increased by SEK 18 million, corresponding to an increase of 18 percent. Our strategic goal is to continue investing in these brands in a balanced manner, where we are confident that the initiatives will deliver a high return on allocated capital over time.

PERSEVERANCE IN A VOLATILE MARKET

We are experiencing some uncertainty in the market linked to weaker sentiment and consumer concerns, mainly driven by the threat of trade tariffs. In the UK, the new regulations on labour have driven some concern among local retail chains, resulting in lower inventory levels in their central warehouses. For our group, we assess the effects of any tariffs on the US as marginal as our direct exposure towards the US market is low. In contrast, we see potential advantages in being a strong European player, where we have a well-diversified base of international suppliers for product procurement.

INVESTMENTS IN BRANDS AND GROWTH INITIATIVES

Over the past year, we have invested in brands that we believe have additional potential both nationally and internationally. This has paid off and we can demonstrate a higher organic growth in several of these brands. We see a continued need to invest in selected brands where we see potential for successful market expansion, albeit at a slightly lower rate of growth than we have had over the past year. It is my firm belief that the key investments we are making today will create an even stronger brand portfolio going forward. During the quarter, we continued to work on our strategic growth initiatives. The purpose of these initiatives is to further strengthen our capacity and position in areas such as Quality Nutrition and Future Snacking. As to the initiatives in Future Snacking, we have made further progress in the implementation and we are already starting to see positive results from historical investments. The initiatives in Quality Nutrition, which was the segment with the weakest development at the end of last year and also at the beginning of 2025, are starting to enter a financially yielding phase and we are positive about the segment's development for the second half of the year.

OUTLOOK

Humble's diversified operations have a natural resilience to weaker economic development and consumer sentiment. The exposure to private label and discount stores also means that we are confident in the demand when a potentially pressured consumer makes more price-conscious choices. In addition, the Better For You range of products and the Quality Nutrition segment also have sustainable macro growth and the conversion of new consumers contributes to a growing market. The operations remain fully focused on delivering profitable growth through investments for the future. At the same time, we are placing greater focus than ever on streamlining working capital levels and cash flow generation, and hope to deliver a significantly better first half of the year as a whole than in 2024. The work to shape Humble into a more efficient group continues and I look forward to executing on the strategy we have adopted for the year."

The report is attached and can also be downloaded in its entirety on the company's website here.

