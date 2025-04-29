Digia Oyj: Insider Information: Digia's Managed Solutions business unit renews its operations and initiates change negotiations

Digia Plc

Insider information

29 April 2025 at 8:30 EEST

Digia's Managed Solutions business unit plans to renew and adapt its operations to better meet customer expectations and improve profitability. As a result, Managed Solution will initiate change negotiations under the co-operation act.

The change negotiations involve Digia's Managed Solutions business unit, one of the four business units within Digia, excluding Productivity Leap Oy. The negotiations are based on the reorganization of operations, and financial and production-related reasons and concern approximately 600 employees. The estimated need for reductions is maximum 45 employees.

The negotiations will begin on May 5, 2025, and are expected to last six weeks. Annual savings of approximately 2-2.5 million euros are estimated.

Managed Solutions business unit has grown significantly in recent years, expanding its service offering both organically and through acquisitions. The unit has a strong and diverse offering and high customer satisfaction in many accounts. However, profitable growth requires continuous renewal of operations and expertise. Current challenging market situation for IT services, intensified price competition, and the opportunities brought by new technologies are accelerating the need for change.

"IT industry is undergoing a transformative shift towards more intelligent solutions and greater scalability of operations. This requires us to continuously and systematically renew our operations. Change negotiations are always unfortunate. However, the planned measures will strengthen Digia's competitiveness and support Digia's journey of continuous profitable growth," says Digia's CEO Timo Levoranta.

