Cerillion unveils breakthrough Promotions Engine and further GenAI innovation in latest BSS/OSS suite update

LONDON, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerillion (AIM: CER), a leading provider of composable BSS/OSS solutions to the telecoms industry, announced today the launch of Cerillion 25.1, the new release of its pre-integrated BSS/OSS suite, which introduces a powerful, next-generation Promotions Engine designed to give communications services providers (CSPs) unprecedented agility in how they create, manage and scale personalised offers.

Many CSPs face challenges in improving customer retention, driving engagement and growing revenue, but traditional campaign systems lack the real-time integration to deliver dynamic and timely offers. Pre-integrated with Cerillion's Convergent Charging System, the new Promotions Engine gives commercial teams the freedom to build and deploy highly targeted campaigns without coding or delays. It helps CSPs to increase revenue through dynamic promotional campaigns based on a wide range of customer behaviours and triggers, such as frequent top-ups, consistent monthly spending and usage patterns, following an "if this then that" pattern.

Cerillion 25.1 also delivers a set of new AI-powered intelligent assistants that streamline the customer and user experience:

Bill Intelligence - uses GenAI to automatically compare a customer's latest bill with their previous one, delivering clear, natural-language explanations for any differences through all engagement channels, and enabling a proactive approach to addressing bill shock.

- uses GenAI to automatically compare a customer's latest bill with their previous one, delivering clear, natural-language explanations for any differences through all engagement channels, and enabling a proactive approach to addressing bill shock. Sales Assistant - uses GenAI to enhance the buying experience, with customers able to describe in natural language what they need and the system intelligently selects the best-match products, automatically populating the shopping cart and generating a quote for acceptance.

- uses GenAI to enhance the buying experience, with customers able to describe in natural language what they need and the system intelligently selects the best-match products, automatically populating the shopping cart and generating a quote for acceptance. Promotions Assistant - uses GenAI-powered natural language and image recognition to help users build new promotions in seconds.

These new tools are designed to reduce complexity for both customers and internal teams - turning CSP operations into a more intuitive, human and helpful experience.

"Without a sophisticated promotions engine, CSPs risk losing valuable opportunities to incentivise customer loyalty and maximise revenue potential, particularly as customer expectations for personalised and timely offers continue to rise," commented Louis Hall, CEO of Cerillion. "With Cerillion 25.1, we have reimagined how telcos can design, build and launch new promotions, with our AI integration making it faster, easier and more precise than ever before. Furthermore, we're giving our customers tools that are not only powerful but also genuinely easy to use - and that's where real transformation happens."

Founded in 1999, Cerillion (AIM: CER) is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems delivering its solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance and utilities sectors.

