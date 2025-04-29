Teamwork Commerce Partners with ShippyPro to Support Growth and Strengthen Fulfilment Capabilities

LONDON, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamwork Commerce , a global retail management and leading omnichannel solution, today announces its partnership with ShippyPro , a global shipping platform that helps businesses automate shipping, tracking and returns while optimising delivery costs. The partnership will enable retailers to seamlessly manage their order fulfilment and returns processes through Teamwork Commerce's Mobile Point of Sale (POS) application.

ShippyPro is a complete shipping hub solution that helps merchants worldwide easily ship, track, and return in-store, store-to-store and eCommerce orders, providing an all-in-one solution that simplifies and automates their shipping strategy. Integrating directly into the Teamwork Commerce Mobile POS platform, retailers can seamlessly create labels, reduce processing times and ensure accurate and consistent order fulfilment. ShippyPro Optimizer also gives retailers complete visibility into key shipping KPIs, enabling them to improve delivery performance, reduce costs, and elevate the customer experience with actionable insights.

Through Teamwork Commerce, ShippyPro provides the easiest way to ship, track and return commerce orders within one application, eliminating the need to toggle between multiple apps when shipping items from different locations. Teamwork Commerce's technology allows retailers to configure advanced settings, including available shipping methods, restrictions, and automated workflows - such as generating return labels when necessary. Once the shipping label is generated and printed within the POS, it is automatically updated within the Order Management System (OMS), ensuring real-time accuracy across channels. This integration empowers retailers to set up personalized and efficient shipping experiences directly within their existing Teamwork operations.

The technology can also streamline carrier management by automatically populating the available services based on the fulfilment capabilities of each carrier. This includes Ground, Economy, Next Day, Express and Standard deliveries. This integration supports popular shipping methods worldwide, including the US, Canada, UK, Europe and Mexico, with access to a full list of 171 options. Retailers can seamlessly manage their global shipping operations from one centralized database.

Francesco Borghi, CEO & Founder ShippyPro, said: "Our mission is to build the logistic infrastructure for global commerce, empowering brands to operate smarter and deliver the best possible experiences through fulfillment. Our partnership with Teamwork Commerce allows retailers to strengthen their omnichannel offering from their POS. Retailers now have enhanced access to fulfillment data and capabilities to meet customer needs more efficiently, ultimately gaining full visibility on shipping KPIs to reduce delivery costs, improve carrier performance and grow the brand globally."

Amber Hovious, VP of Marketing and Partnerships, Teamwork Commerce, said: "At Teamwork, we recognize that growth and success is important to retailers and understand that each business has unique needs. This partnership allows retailers to significantly and seamlessly enhance their fulfilment capabilities, ensuring reliable operations that deliver long-term success. This enables retailers to streamline their logistics and optimize costs, all while creating high-quality experiences for consumers."

About Teamwork Commerce

Teamwork Commerce is a flexible tech stack for retailers that includes POS, OMS, Clienteling, Inventory Control and Reporting - a cloud-based system that is constantly evolving to provide cutting-edge technology to meet the needs of the ever-changing retail landscape. With Teamwork's omnichannel solution, retailers gain a deeper understanding of their customers to provide personalized experiences through invisible technology. Trusted by top retailers globally including, Acne Studios, The Row, Asics, Princesse Tam Tam, Comptoir des Cotonniers, and Moose Knuckles. Learn more at www.teamworkcommerce.com

About ShippyPro

ShippyPro is the all-in-one shipping management solution designed for global e-commerce. Founded by Francesco Borghi and Lorenzo Rogai in Italy in 2016, our fulfillment technology helps businesses of any size in over 50 countries easily manage shipping, tracking, and returns for orders, providing the delivery experience customers expect from online stores.

Through our suite of multi-carrier shipping APIs and web platform, ShippyPro helps brands automate order management, monitor their shipping budgets, and save time and money each year by improving the efficiency of all shipping operations.

ShippyPro has built a vast logistics library, with 180 local and global Carriers and 81 Sales Channels natively integrated. This gives brands quick access to new shipping services and serves as a valuable accelerator for global expansion and omnichannel orchestration. The platform is available in 5 languages (English, Italian, French, Spanish, and German).

