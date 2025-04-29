Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.04.2025
Amerikas 1-Billion-Dollar-Verteidigungsoffensive öffnet den Weg zum Antimon-Durchbruch
DJ Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C) (MIVO LN) 
Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
29-Apr-2025 / 09:16 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C) 
DEALING DATE: 28-Apr-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 147.6868 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1505735 
CODE: MIVO LN 
ISIN: LU1681041627 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1681041627 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     MIVO LN 
LEI Code:   5493003POQG04SBGUX72 
Sequence No.: 385240 
EQS News ID:  2126246 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2126246&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2025 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
