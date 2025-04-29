Anzeige
WKN: LYX00F | ISIN: LU1829221024 | Ticker-Symbol: LYMS
Tradegate
29.04.25
11:01 Uhr
69,23 Euro
+0,38
+0,55 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
29.04.2025 09:51 Uhr
Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc (NASL LN) 
Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
29-Apr-2025 / 09:19 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 28-Apr-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 69.119 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 49932664 
CODE: NASL LN 
ISIN: LU1829221024 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1829221024 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     NASL LN 
LEI Code:   549300WKBSXK32O2GT62 
Sequence No.: 385286 
EQS News ID:  2126348 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2126348&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2025 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
