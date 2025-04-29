HIA: Health Impact Alliance: The Healthcare Impact Alliance Expands Connected Healthcare Ecosystem With Mendock Technology Smart Lock Integration

The Healthcare Impact Alliance (The HIA) today announced a strategic partnership with Mendock Technology Co., Ltd., a leading manufacturer of smart security solutions, to integrate their advanced smart locks into the Lifeline connected healthcare ecosystem. This integration represents a significant advancement in emergency response capabilities for healthcare providers and first responders.

The partnership will leverage The HIA Technology's WiFi 6 controlling module to create a seamless connection between Mendock 's smart locks and the Lifeline Health platform. This integration enables automated emergency access protocols, allowing first responders to quickly and safely enter homes during medical emergencies without property damage.

"The aging population represents one of the most significant market opportunities of our time, and smart security solutions are a crucial component of enabling seniors to age safely in their homes," said Duke Lin, Director of Mendock Technology. "Our partnership with The Healthcare Impact Alliance gives us access to cutting-edge technology through The HIA's WiFi 6 module and their sophisticated family sharing application. This has fundamentally transformed our ability to serve the senior care market. The integration into The HIA's ecosystem, combined with Connect America's established distribution channels, positions us to dramatically scale our manufacturing capacity to meet the growing demand in this critical market segment."

"The integration of Mendock's smart security solutions into our ecosystem demonstrates our commitment to creating a comprehensive connected healthcare environment," said Craig Smith, Executive Director of The Healthcare Impact Alliance. "By combining The HIA's WiFi 6 technology with Mendock 's proven security expertise, we're establishing new standards for emergency response efficiency and patient safety."

The integrated solution will feature:

Secure, automated emergency access protocols

Real-time monitoring and access management

Integration with existing emergency response systems

Remote authorisation capabilities for healthcare providers

Advanced encryption and security measures

Connect America will manage the distribution and implementation of the integrated solution across North America, building upon their recently announced partnership with The HIA. "This integration adds a crucial component to the HIA connected healthcare solution," said WK Wong, Product Director of The HIA. "The ability to provide secure, immediate access during emergencies significantly enhances The Health Impact Alliance partners ability to deliver rapid response services to those in need."

The smart lock integration will be available as part of the comprehensive Lifeline solution launching in the fourth quarter of 2025, with full deployment scheduled throughout 2026.

About Mendock Technology Co., Ltd.: Mendock Technology Co., Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of advanced security solutions, specialising in smart locks and access control systems. Based in Zhongshan, China, the company has established itself as a pioneer in developing innovative security technologies for residential and commercial applications.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@healthimpactalliance.com

