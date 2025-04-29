Lighthouse Ltd: Lighthouse Unveils Industry-First Data-as-a-Service Platform to Transform Travel & Hospitality Intelligence

Leveraging the industry's largest travel and hospitality database, Data Solutions provides teams with actionable intelligence to drive strategic decisions

Lighthouse, the leading commercial platform for the travel and hospitality industry, today announced the launch of its next-generation Data Solutions platform - a powerful, fully rebuilt Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) offering designed to eliminate data friction and bring unmatched clarity to a complex industry.

Tailored for high-impact use across Destination Marketing Organizations (DMOs), Online Travel Agencies (OTAs), bedbanks, hospitality tech companies, and investors, the platform builds upon Lighthouse's existing Data-as-a-Service offering by unifying hotel, short-term rental and flight datasets into the largest database in the industry all under one comprehensive platform.

Lighthouse Data Solutions offers greater flexibility and transforms vast amounts of data into actionable intelligence, providing decision-makers across the hospitality ecosystem with unmatched visibility into market dynamics. By combining a large variety of unique public and proprietary datasets, Lighthouse Data Solutions delivers a comprehensive and streamlined view that empowers more informed, strategic decisions.

Lighthouse Data Solutions transforms how organizations consume, interpret, and act on data. With improved processing speeds, dynamic filtering, integrated QA protocols, and scalable delivery methods, the platform simplifies the journey from raw data to real-time insight, all at enterprise scale.

Whether teams need deep historic analysis, forward-looking demand projections, or tailored dashboards, Data Solutions is built to align with how each client actually works. Processing the largest database in the industry (over 140 terabytes daily) allows Lighthouse to deliver global insights on pricing, occupancy and demand allowing users to make better informed decisions.

This includes 1.3 billion flight and hotel searches from top OTAs, 1.8 billion global hotel rates, and thousands of hotels' on-the-books data. Lighthouse Data Solutions delivers this intelligence through flexible, tailored delivery methods designed to address specific business challenges that are unique to DMOs, OTAs, and larger enterprise data teams.

"Too many teams are drowning in data but starving for answers. Access isn't the problem anymore - it's actionability and getting immediate access to all the different data points into one comprehensive, flexible platform," said Nir Dupler, SVP of Data Solutions at Lighthouse. "With Lighthouse Data Solutions, we're turning complexity into clarity, helping travel and hospitality leaders win with the right strategy, while giving them the intelligence they need, when they need it, to make faster, smarter decisions."

Complete market visibility in one platform, including: hotels, short-term rentals, flights, and OTB

Lighthouse Data Solutions stands apart by offering the most complete view of the travel and hospitality landscape available, with both historical and forward-looking insights.

The platform's unmatched scope encompasses 16.8 million hotels and short-term rentals profiled daily, 10.5 million events tracked globally, and more than 3,000 destinations monitored for forward-looking traveler searches, empowering customers to proactively make decisions before bookings are made. This comprehensive intelligence combines five years of historical reservation data with 365 days of forward-looking visibility.

Strategic modules address key challenges

The platform features four purpose-built modules addressing distinct business requirements:

Supply module: Monitor real-time changes in hotel and short-term rental inventory to stay ahead of market shifts.

Pricing module: Benchmark against competitors with granular rate intelligence to optimize pricing strategies and identify opportunities.

Demand module: Understand traveler intent before bookings are made - with forward-looking search trends on major OTAs and GDSs by market and source.

Performance module: Track real-time occupancy, ADR, and RevPAR with predictive, brand-level insights for smarter forecasting.

Purpose-built for industry leaders

Lighthouse Data Solutions serves the diverse needs of travel and hospitality stakeholders including DMOs, OTAs, property managers, and investment firms. Early adopters report significant operational improvements. DMOs have achieved double-digit increases in visitation during traditionally slow periods. OTAs have optimized search results and improved conversion rates by 15-20%.

"The process of creating new views and building add-ons based on our particular requirements was simple and straightforward," said Leonid Dubnik, Senior Strategy Manager at Booking.com. "The dashboard is easy to use and we appreciate the support Lighthouse provides in terms of customizations. We can count on Lighthouse when it comes to gaining industry insights."

Flexible delivery for seamless integration

Whether teams prefer dashboards, direct integration, or raw exports, Lighthouse Data Solutions adapts to every workflow:

Interactive and custom dashboards that meet your business needs

Automated exports in CSV, JSON, or custom formats

API access for direct integration

BigQuery connections for advanced analytics

Scheduled reports for always-on delivery

Seamless deployment and personalized onboarding ensure teams are up and running quickly - with ongoing support from dedicated client success partners.

