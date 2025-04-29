The Chinese manufacturer said its new product is the world's largest wall-mounted hybrid inverter. The series includes three models, with AC outputs of 80 kW, 100 kW, or 125 kW. Chinese inverter manufacturer Solis has introduced a new three-phase high-voltage inverter for commercial applications. The company said its S6-EH3P(80-125)K10-NV-YD-H system is currently the world's largest wall-mounted hybrid inverter. It is available in three versions with AC outputs of 80 kW, 100 kW, or 125 kW. "Engineered for demanding energy environments, this hybrid solution enables large-scale storage projects ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...