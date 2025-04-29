Integrated risk management technology provider recognised by Great Place to Work® UK for its ongoing commitment to fostering a culture of collaboration, growth, and inclusion.

Riskonnect, the leader in integrated risk management (IRM) solutions, today announced it earned the Great Place to Work® Certification in the UK for the fourth year running. The certification highlights Riskonnect's continued dedication to cultivating a supportive, inclusive, and empowering work environment.

The recognition is based on direct feedback from Riskonnect employees through the Great Place to Work® Trust Index survey, which evaluates workplace culture, employee satisfaction, and overall engagement.

"At Riskonnect, we prioritise fostering an environment where people feel valued, understood, and inspired to succeed," said Kevin Crow, chief human resources officer at Riskonnect. "Earning the Great Place to Work® Certification for the fourth consecutive year reflects our ongoing commitment to building a culture that champions collaboration, personal and professional growth, and mutual respect."

This accolade builds on Riskonnect's growing list of workplace recognitions. The company achievement follows Riskonnect's inclusion on Great Place to Work® UK's 2024 Best Workplaces and its recognition as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For® by the U.S. National Association for Business Resources for the sixth consecutive year.

The Great Place to Work® certification is awarded to organisations with more than 10 employees who receive an overall Trust Index result of 65% or higher.

About Riskonnect

Riskonnect is the leading integrated risk management software solution provider. Our technology empowers organisations with the ability to anticipate, manage, and respond in real-time to strategic and operational risks across the extended enterprise. More than 2,700 customers across six continents partner with Riskonnect to gain previously unattainable insights that deliver better business outcomes. Riskonnect has more than 1,500 risk management experts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit www.riskonnect.com.

