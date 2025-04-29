MEXC Ventures Partners with Korea University's Blockchain Research Institute to Foster Web3 Innovation

SEOUL, South Korea, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC Ventures , today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Blockchain Research Institute at Korea University. This partnership aims to advance Web3 and blockchain innovation through collaborative research, interdisciplinary development, educational initiatives, and comprehensive ecosystem support across technology, business, and academic domains.

This collaboration is part of MEXC Ventures' global Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative - IgniteX, under which the company is committing $30 million over the next five years to nurture the next generation of Web3 talent and innovation. This comprehensive program includes:

Hosting hackathons and developer engagement events

Establishing blockchain scholarships and course collaborations with leading universities

Providing mentorship and youth training opportunities

Supporting promising projects in transformative sectors such as AI, stablecoins, and blockchain infrastructure

Korea University's Blockchain Research Institute, established in May 2018, is recognized as a leading hub for interdisciplinary blockchain research. With expertise spanning departments such as Computer Science, Law, Business, and Engineering, the institute focuses on both fundamental and applied blockchain technologies, including those in healthcare and logistics. Under the leadership of Professor Peter Hein, the institute is dedicated to advancing blockchain innovation and solidifying its position as a global leader in the field.

Through this strategic partnership, MEXC Ventures and Korea University will collaborate across several critical areas, including:

Support for blockchain business development, including business strategy consulting, legal, and regulatory research.

Support for blockchain startups and projects.

Establishment of academic networks and research collaborations.

Joint research and testing on smart contracts and consensus algorithms.

Co-authoring and publishing blockchain reports.

Co-hosting academic conferences and campus events related to blockchain.

One initiative of this partnership will be a blockchain-focused hackathon, scheduled for May 16, 2025. Co-organized with Korea University, one of South Korea's top three universities, the hackathon is set to engage students from 58 universities nationwide as well as professionals from the blockchain industry, aiming to foster innovative blockchain-based solutions that address real-world challenges.

This partnership marks another milestone in MEXC Ventures' commitment to blockchain education and talent development. With this new collaboration, MEXC Ventures reinforces its dedication to nurturing the next generation of blockchain innovators, further strengthening South Korea's blockchain ecosystem and contributing to the global Web3 landscape.

About MEXC Ventures

MEXC Ventures is a comprehensive fund under MEXC Group, committed to empowering innovations in the cryptocurrency field, via strategic investment, M&A, FOF, and project incubation. MEXC Ventures upholds the concept of "Empowering Partners and Growing Together" by fully sharing fund resources and providing solid support for projects. For more information, visit MEXC Ventures .

