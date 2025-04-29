Omada Announces Investment from GRO and Kirk Kapital to Drive Next Phase of Growth and Innovation in Identity Governance

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) software, announced a new phase in its partnership with existing investor GRO, which, together with Kirk Kapital, will take a majority ownership position to support Omada's continued expansion and innovation.

Omada offers a scalable, AI-driven identity governance solution that enables enterprises to manage who has access to which systems and applications with confidence. Omada's cloud-native, multi-tenant platform simplifies identity management, enhances security, and facilitates compliance - empowering organizations to manage complex identity workflows with greater efficiency and precision.

Enhanced cybersecurity through scalable identity governance

As digital ecosystems grow in complexity and regulatory requirements increase, identity governance plays a critical role in protecting sensitive data and achieve compliance. Omada's AI-powered solution helps organizations reduce their attack surfaces and maintain real-time visibility into user access, strengthening both enterprise security and operational resilience.

Today, Omada supports enterprise customers across Europe and North America, providing the foundation for identity lifecycle management, enabling organizations to advance their cybersecurity, compliance, automation and business transformation goals. Focused on simplifying IGA, Omada delivers a streamlined, cost-effective approach built on code-free configuration, future-ready cloud architecture, and intuitive workflows. As a result, customers typically realize value in just 90 days, reduce provisioning time by 80%, and cut help desk tickets by 60%.

The investment, led by GRO Fund III as lead investor together with Kirk Kapital and other co-investors, including the Private Equity Group of J.P. Morgan Asset Management and P+, provides a full exit to CVC Growth Funds and GRO Fund II, and will accelerate Omada's global growth strategy. The company will continue to scale through AI-driven product innovation and go-to-market expansion, building on its momentum as a globally recognized category leader, as acknowledged by leading industry analysts.

Michael Garrett, CEO of Omada, said: "This marks an exciting new chapter for Omada. With the continued backing of GRO and the addition of Kirk Kapital, we're positioned to accelerate our global growth, double down on innovation in AI, machine identity and other focus areas, and explore strategic M&A opportunities. We're thrilled to strengthen our partnership with GRO as we scale our vision for the future of identity governance."

Lars Dybkjær, Managing Partner at GRO, said: "Omada is a true category leader in identity governance and a standout asset within our core thematic focus on cybersecurity software, exemplifying the kind of innovation and ambition we're proud to back. With AI becoming critical to enterprise security, Omada is poised to take a leading role in shaping the industry's future. We're excited to deepen our partnership and support the company's continued growth, innovation, and strategic expansion."

Kim Gulstad, CEO of Kirk Kapital, said: "We're delighted to join Omada and support its continued growth alongside GRO. Omada's leadership in identity governance, strong European roots, and global ambitions align well with our long- term investment approach. We see tremendous potential in the company's continued innovation in AI and are excited to be part of this next chapter."

Sebastian Kuenne, Partner at CVC, said: "Omada has grown into a category leader in IGA, with a robust cloud - native platform and a differentiated approach to managing identity at scale for the most complex of enterprises. We are grateful to have been part of this journey and look forward to Omada's continued success."

The transaction remains subject to customary regulatory approvals.

About Omada

Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, cloud-native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize operational efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada specializes in simplifying IGA, delivering innovative identity management solutions for complex hybrid environments, based on a proven best practice process framework and a streamlined deployment approach.

For more information about Omada, please visit omadaidentity.com and www.linkedin.com/company/omada-as/.

About GRO

GRO is a leading Northern European private equity firm with an exclusive focus on B2B software companies with strong growth prospects. GRO serves as an active owner developing portfolio companies with a view to creating long-term value. The partners behind GRO have been investors in more than 25 technology and software related companies and GRO has approximately EUR 1.2bn in AUM.

For more information about GRO, please visit www.grocapital.dk and www.linkedin.com/company/gro-capital.

About Kirk Kapital

Kirk Kapital is a family-owned investment company that manages capital with a long-term focus on strategic minority investments in market-leading companies in Scandinavia, along with a diversified portfolio of financial investments. The company has its headquarters in Vejle and was established by the Kirk Johansen family, descendants of LEGO founder Ole Kirk Christiansen. Kirk Kapital has 17 active strategic investments and manages approximately EUR 3.5bn in AUM.

For more information about Kirk Kapital, please visit www.kirkkapital.dk and www.linkedin.com/company/kirkkapital/.

About CVC

CVC is a leading global private markets manager with a network of 30 office locations throughout EMEA, the Americas, and Asia, with approximately EUR 200bn of assets under management. CVC has seven complementary strategies across private equity, secondaries, credit and infrastructure, for which CVC funds have secured commitments of over EUR 260bn from some of the world's leading pension funds and other institutional investors. Funds managed or advised by CVC's private equity strategy are invested in approximately 140 companies worldwide, which have combined annual sales of over EUR 168bn and employ over 600,000 people.

For further information about CVC, please visit: https://www.cvc.com/ and https://www.linkedin.com/company/cvc-capital-partners/.

