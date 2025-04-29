AI Investment Intelligence Firm BridgeWise Secures DIFC License and Strategic Investment from Emirates NBD to accelerate Middle East Expansion

BridgeWise obtains DIFC license and officially launches UAE operations, marking a major milestone in global expansion.

Emirates NBD joins BridgeWise's Series A round, reinforcing strong regional confidence in AI-powered investment solutions.

Ayush Khatri appointed as Regional Head for MENAT to lead operations and growth from Dubai headquarters.

LONDON, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BridgeWise, a global AI-powered investment intelligence platform, announced its official entry into the Middle East after securing an operational license from the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). This move marks a significant milestone in BridgeWise's global growth strategy and strengthens its presence in one of the world's most dynamic fintech ecosystems.

In tandem with the DIFC license, BridgeWise has also secured a strategic investment from Emirates NBD, one of the region's leading financial institutions. Emirates NBD's participation in BridgeWise's Series A funding round-alongside investors such as the Swiss and Brazilian stock exchanges-signals robust regional confidence in the company's mission to reshape digital investing with explainable AI.

Following this regional expansion, BridgeWise has appointed Ayush Khatri as Regional Head for the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey (MENAT). Based in Dubai, Khatri brings extensive experience in financial services, strategy, and market development, and will lead the company's regional operations, partnerships, and growth initiatives.

Founded in 2019, BridgeWise leverages proprietary generative AI and machine learning to deliver explainable, regulatory-compliant investment insights across 90% of listed global equities and ETFs-available in any language, including Arabic and Turkish. The platform is trusted by more than 50 institutional partners worldwide, including stock exchanges, banks, brokerage firms, and wealth managers.

"As the UAE cements its position as a global fintech hub and a launchpad for financial innovation, BridgeWise is proud to empower regional investors with smarter, more transparent investment insights-powered by explainable AI, in any language," said Ayush Khatri. "With our DIFC license and the strategic backing of Emirates NBD, we're committed to partnering with financial institutions across the region to deliver next-generation, AI-driven investment solutions."

"Emirates NBD is pleased to support BridgeWise's entry into the region. Our investment reflects our commitment to leveraging the power of AI for sharper insights and faster research that enable better decision-making," said Neeraj Makin, Group Head of Strategy, Analytics and Venture Capital at Emirates NBD.

Tariq Chaudhary, Group Head of Wealth Management, further added, "This investment and partnership enables us to stay at the forefront of innovation while reinforcing our dedication to empowering clients with smarter tools and more informed financial guidance. BridgeWise's AI platform brings a powerful new dimension to investor intelligence, and we see strong alignment with the future of digital finance and wealth management in the UAE."

The DIFC license enables BridgeWise to serve banks, wealth managers, institutional investors, and trading platforms across the region under a supportive, world-class regulatory framework-aligned with the UAE's ambition to become a global fintech powerhouse.

BridgeWise is known for its flagship tools, including:

Bridget - the first AI-powered conversational assistant built for capital markets

- the first AI-powered conversational assistant built for capital markets Equitywise - a global stock intelligence engine offering personalized, multilingual insights

- a global stock intelligence engine offering personalized, multilingual insights Fundwise - a fund analysis tool offering deep visibility into over 12,000 ETFs and mutual funds

The UAE launch follows BridgeWise's expansion in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America-furthering its mission to anchor in high-growth, innovation-driven capital markets.

About BridgeWise

BridgeWise is a global leader in AI-driven investment intelligence, transforming how investors and institutions access and act on financial insights. Through advanced multilingual tools, equity and fund analysis, and explainable AI, BridgeWise empowers over 50 institutional clients and 25 million end users across 15 languages.

With offices in Singapore, London, Brazil, Thailand, Japan, Israel, the U.S., and now Dubai, BridgeWise partners with leading global institutions including Japan Exchange Group, SIX Swiss Exchange, B3, eToro, Nasdaq, TASE, Rakuten, KBank, and Interactive Brokers.

More about BridgeWise can be found here.

Media Contact



Jensen Matthews PR

Loredana Matei

contact@jensenmatthews.com

+971 585850304

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ai-investment-intelligence-firm-bridgewise-secures-difc-license-and-strategic-investment-from-emirates-nbd-to-accelerate-middle-east-expansion-302440974.html