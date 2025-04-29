Spanish energy expert Antonio Delgado Rigal tells pv magazine that while the exact cause of yesterday's nationwide blackout in Spain remains unclear, preliminary signs point to grid instability triggered by external factors. A widespread power outage on April 28 left millions without electricity across Spain, Portugal, Andorra, and parts of southern France, disrupting critical infrastructure, halting public transportation, and severing communications. The blackout began at 12:33 p. m. (CEST), but its root cause is still unclear. "During the outage, all of Spain's nuclear power plants and combined ...

