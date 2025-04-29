India installed 7. 8 GW of solar capacity in the first quarter of 2025, marking its second-highest quarterly total in the past 13 quarters, according to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA). From pv magazine USA India installed 7,782 MW of solar power capacity in the first quarter of 2025, down 8. 4% from the record set during the same period last year but still the second-highest in the past 13 quarters, according to a power sector summary by the IEEFA. Wind power additions reached 1,875 MW - the highest quarterly total for the sector in over three years. "Increased ...

