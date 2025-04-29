

Warsaw, Poland - April 29, 2025 - ( SeaPRwire ) - Sterling has been awarded Top Customer Experience Provider (BPO) at the 13th Annual CEE Business Services Summit & Awards, held in Warsaw on March 5-6, 2025. The award highlights Sterling's role in delivering high-quality outsourcing solutions, integrating technology into customer service, and optimizing business process operations. The CEE Business Services Summit & Awards is a key event in the Central and Eastern European business services sector, bringing together industry executives, experts, and stakeholders to discuss trends, challenges, and developments. The awards recognize companies that have made a measurable impact in customer experience, service quality, and business process outsourcing. A Diverse International Presence at the Summit Sterling was represented at the event by: Harry Virdee - CEO

Adam Whitmarsh - Customer Experience Director

Aneta Wozniak - HR Manager

Katarzyna Kotlarz - Team Manager

Malwina Suwala - Talent Acquisition Manager

Anthony Rumbold - Head of Sales This year's summit drew attendees from a wide range of countries. In addition to strong participation from Poland, Romania, Germany, France, Denmark, Finland, and Ukraine, there were also representatives from Lithuania, Latvia, Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Austria, Holland, Belgium, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, Saudi Arabia, the UK, the USA, and Japan. The event provided an opportunity for cross-border collaboration, industry insights, and discussions on the evolving role of business services in Europe and beyond. Sterling's Perspective on Europe-India Collaboration Sterling's CEO, Harry Virdee, joined a panel discussion on the relationship between India and Europe and its influence on the outsourcing industry. He highlighted the shift toward long-term, knowledge-based partnerships that go beyond cost efficiency. "Collaboration between India and Europe is not just a business opportunity-it's a chance to build a future based on shared knowledge, sustainable progress, and innovation," said Harry Virdee, CEO of Sterling. The discussion also covered automation in business services, with panelists exploring how companies are balancing AI-driven processes with human-led customer interactions. Virdee pointed out that while automation is improving efficiency, maintaining customer engagement through personalized service remains a priority. Recognition for Customer Experience Leadership During the awards ceremony, Sterling was announced as the Top Customer Experience Provider (BPO). This recognition reflects the company's focus on multilingual support, integrated financial processes, and data-driven service improvements. "This award reflects the dedication of our entire team. We work across markets and industries to solve challenges, optimize operations, and create value for our clients. It is an honor to see this effort recognized on an international stage," Virdee stated during his acceptance speech. Sterling's expansion in Poland and India, alongside its strong performance in the European outsourcing sector, has contributed to its growing presence in the market. Over the past year, the company has quadrupled in size, expanded its operations in Lódz, and strengthened its technology-driven customer service approach. CEE BSC Summit & Awards: An Industry Benchmark The CEE Business Services Summit & Awards featured over 40 speakers and panelists, addressing themes such as digital transformation, automation, workforce strategies, and outsourcing trends. With companies from financial services, telecommunications, retail, healthcare, and government sectors in attendance, discussions focused on how outsourcing providers can adapt to market changes, improve customer retention, and support businesses in their digital strategies. Sterling's recognition in the customer experience category demonstrates the growing importance of BPO providers that deliver not just cost savings but also strategic value in business operations. Sterling's Future in Business Services Winning Best Customer Experience Provider (BPO) is an important milestone, but Sterling's focus remains on long-term service improvements and international growth. The company has announced plans to expand further into Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, where the demand for multilingual outsourcing and financial process management is increasing. Sterling is also investing in automation, AI-driven service enhancements, and tailored customer engagement strategies. "Being recognized is significant, but looking ahead is just as important. We have ambitious goals and will continue to evolve, adapt, and deliver value for our clients," Virdee added. About Sterling Founded in 2007, Sterling is a leading provider of multilingual customer service, credit control, debt recovery, financial back-office processes, and order-to-cash solutions. With operations in Europe and India, Sterling serves clients across the USA, EU, UK, and Australia, offering customized outsourcing solutions to support business operations and improve customer engagement. The company integrates technology, process optimization, and a global service model to deliver high-quality business solutions. Contact Information Name: Anthony Rumbold Company: Sterling Website: www.sterling-outsourcing.com Email: anthony.rumbold@sterling-outsourcing.com Phone: +44 (0)20 7100 5978 29/04/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

