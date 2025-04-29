Anzeige
Dow Jones News
29.04.2025 11:03 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

COFICERT: 'TAMWEELCOM' CONFIRMS ITS CONTINUED COMPLIANCE WITH AML 30000 STANDARD

Finanznachrichten News

DJ COFICERT: 'TAMWEELCOM' CONFIRMS ITS CONTINUED COMPLIANCE WITH AML 30000 STANDARD 

COFICERT 
COFICERT: 'TAMWEELCOM' CONFIRMS ITS CONTINUED COMPLIANCE WITH AML 30000 STANDARD 
29-Apr-2025 / 10:28 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
"TAMWEELCOM" CONFIRMS ITS CONTINUED COMPLIANCE WITH 
AML 30000 STANDARD 
Paris, April 29th, 2025 
Two years after achieving AML 30000 certification, the Jordan Microfinance Company "Tamweelcom" reaffirms its ongoing 
commitment to compliance with the standard and continuous improvement of its systems in alignment with its 
requirements. The French certification body COFICERT, specialized in financial and extra-financial certifications, has 
announced that "Tamweelcom" continues to align its compliance mechanisms-and their effectiveness-with the requirements 
of the international AML 30000 standard, dedicated to combating money laundering and the financing of terrorism (AML/ 
CFT). 
This initiative forms part of the technical support and capacity-building efforts led by the European Union, through 
the EU Global Facility on AML/CFT led by David Hotte, aimed at assisting microfinance institutions (MFIs) worldwide in 
their ongoing fight against terrorist financing and in aligning with the recommendations of the Financial Action Task 
Force (FATF). 
Granted for a three-year period, AML 30000 certification is based on a rigorous monitoring process, including annual 
reviews designed to ensure continuous adherence to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML/CFT) 
requirements. This year's assessment reaffirms "Tamweelcom" continued compliance with the AML 30000 standard. 
The AML 30000 Standard, issued and disseminated by the IGSF, has become an international benchmark for financial 
institutions exposed to the risk of financial crime, particularly those committed to preventing the financing of 
terrorism. It offers a comprehensive framework for strengthening and structuring internal AML/CFT systems, 
consolidating best practices derived from international standards and applicable regulatory requirements. 
Maintaining this certification is of strategic importance for "Tamweelcom" on several levels. Firstly, from a technical 
perspective, it reflects the institution's commitment to continuously improving and strengthening the effectiveness of 
its anti-financial crime framework. Secondly, from a communications standpoint, it serves as a clear and credible 
indicator of compliance for "Tamweelcom" internal and external ecosystem, offering reassurance and confidence to all 
stakeholders involved in its environment. 
Lastly, through its AML 30000 certification and sustained compliance, "Tamweelcom" demonstrates its capacity and 
determination to serve as a role model for financial inclusion within the microfinance sector in Jordan and the wider 
region. This contributes to raising industry standards, with the support of the European Commission, and promotes the 
broader adoption of good governance practices among responsible, transparent, and committed institutions. 
 
 
ABOUT: 
"Tamweelcom" is a microfinance institution founded in 1999 as a non-profit organization. It operates independently 
under the aegis of the King Hussein Foundation and is owned by the Noor Al-Hussein Foundation and is regulated by the 
Central Bank of Jordan. Its mission is to offer responsible and inclusive financing solutions. Over the years, 
"Tamweelcom" has established itself as one of the major players in microfinance in Jordan, with more than 95,000 
customers served throughout the country. 
 
 
The IGSF is a non-profit NGO based in Luxembourg, whose activities aim to channel and coordinate international efforts 
in financial and non-financial standardization. As a standard-setting body, the IGSF focuses primarily on two main 
areas: the technical development of standards in financial and non-financial governance, and the dissemination of 
standards and best practices more broadly. 
The themes addressed by the IGSF notably include issues related to financial governance, the fight against financial 
crime, and the social responsibility of companies or organizations of all types. 
 
COFICERT is a French certification body specializing in financial and extra-financial certification, operating in over 
40 countries. COFICERT has a longstanding history of working with and alongside international certification and 
standards bodies. The organization brings together qualified experts in governance, the fight against financial crime, 
and sustainable finance. COFICERT's activities cover the following areas: financial soundness and performance (MSI 
20000), corporate social responsibility (ESG 1000), anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML 30000), 
organizational governance (ISO 37000), and anti-corruption (ISO 37001). 
 
The AML 30000 Standard (AML for Anti-Money Laundering - index 30000) is the international standard dedicated to 
combating money laundering, terrorist financing, and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (AML/CFT). It is 
intended for financial institutions as well as certain non-financial businesses and professions, referred to as 
"obligated entities." Certification under the AML 30000 Standard aims to protect and reassure stakeholders against the 
risks of money laundering and terrorist financing. 
The standard is governed internationally by the IGSF (International Group for Sustainable Finance). 
 
Press Contact: Solène Kennis; +33 (0)1 75 77 54 68 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: EN CP Tamweelcom - AML 30000 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     COFICERT 
         3 Rue Edouard Fournier 
         75016 Paris 
         France 
Phone:      01 78 91 06 00 
Internet:    https://www.coficert.org/ 
Euronext Ticker: 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2126628 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2126628 29-Apr-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2126628&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2025 04:28 ET (08:28 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.