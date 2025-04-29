DJ COFICERT: 'TAMWEELCOM' CONFIRMS ITS CONTINUED COMPLIANCE WITH AML 30000 STANDARD

COFICERT COFICERT: 'TAMWEELCOM' CONFIRMS ITS CONTINUED COMPLIANCE WITH AML 30000 STANDARD 29-Apr-2025 / 10:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- "TAMWEELCOM" CONFIRMS ITS CONTINUED COMPLIANCE WITH AML 30000 STANDARD Paris, April 29th, 2025 Two years after achieving AML 30000 certification, the Jordan Microfinance Company "Tamweelcom" reaffirms its ongoing commitment to compliance with the standard and continuous improvement of its systems in alignment with its requirements. The French certification body COFICERT, specialized in financial and extra-financial certifications, has announced that "Tamweelcom" continues to align its compliance mechanisms-and their effectiveness-with the requirements of the international AML 30000 standard, dedicated to combating money laundering and the financing of terrorism (AML/ CFT). This initiative forms part of the technical support and capacity-building efforts led by the European Union, through the EU Global Facility on AML/CFT led by David Hotte, aimed at assisting microfinance institutions (MFIs) worldwide in their ongoing fight against terrorist financing and in aligning with the recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Granted for a three-year period, AML 30000 certification is based on a rigorous monitoring process, including annual reviews designed to ensure continuous adherence to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML/CFT) requirements. This year's assessment reaffirms "Tamweelcom" continued compliance with the AML 30000 standard. The AML 30000 Standard, issued and disseminated by the IGSF, has become an international benchmark for financial institutions exposed to the risk of financial crime, particularly those committed to preventing the financing of terrorism. It offers a comprehensive framework for strengthening and structuring internal AML/CFT systems, consolidating best practices derived from international standards and applicable regulatory requirements. Maintaining this certification is of strategic importance for "Tamweelcom" on several levels. Firstly, from a technical perspective, it reflects the institution's commitment to continuously improving and strengthening the effectiveness of its anti-financial crime framework. Secondly, from a communications standpoint, it serves as a clear and credible indicator of compliance for "Tamweelcom" internal and external ecosystem, offering reassurance and confidence to all stakeholders involved in its environment. Lastly, through its AML 30000 certification and sustained compliance, "Tamweelcom" demonstrates its capacity and determination to serve as a role model for financial inclusion within the microfinance sector in Jordan and the wider region. This contributes to raising industry standards, with the support of the European Commission, and promotes the broader adoption of good governance practices among responsible, transparent, and committed institutions. ABOUT: "Tamweelcom" is a microfinance institution founded in 1999 as a non-profit organization. It operates independently under the aegis of the King Hussein Foundation and is owned by the Noor Al-Hussein Foundation and is regulated by the Central Bank of Jordan. Its mission is to offer responsible and inclusive financing solutions. Over the years, "Tamweelcom" has established itself as one of the major players in microfinance in Jordan, with more than 95,000 customers served throughout the country. The IGSF is a non-profit NGO based in Luxembourg, whose activities aim to channel and coordinate international efforts in financial and non-financial standardization. As a standard-setting body, the IGSF focuses primarily on two main areas: the technical development of standards in financial and non-financial governance, and the dissemination of standards and best practices more broadly. The themes addressed by the IGSF notably include issues related to financial governance, the fight against financial crime, and the social responsibility of companies or organizations of all types. COFICERT is a French certification body specializing in financial and extra-financial certification, operating in over 40 countries. COFICERT has a longstanding history of working with and alongside international certification and standards bodies. The organization brings together qualified experts in governance, the fight against financial crime, and sustainable finance. COFICERT's activities cover the following areas: financial soundness and performance (MSI 20000), corporate social responsibility (ESG 1000), anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML 30000), organizational governance (ISO 37000), and anti-corruption (ISO 37001). The AML 30000 Standard (AML for Anti-Money Laundering - index 30000) is the international standard dedicated to combating money laundering, terrorist financing, and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (AML/CFT). It is intended for financial institutions as well as certain non-financial businesses and professions, referred to as "obligated entities." Certification under the AML 30000 Standard aims to protect and reassure stakeholders against the risks of money laundering and terrorist financing. The standard is governed internationally by the IGSF (International Group for Sustainable Finance). Press Contact: Solène Kennis; +33 (0)1 75 77 54 68 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: EN CP Tamweelcom - AML 30000 =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: COFICERT 3 Rue Edouard Fournier 75016 Paris France Phone: 01 78 91 06 00 Internet: https://www.coficert.org/ Euronext Ticker: AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2126628 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2126628 29-Apr-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2126628&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2025 04:28 ET (08:28 GMT)