Global insurance brokerage Pacific Prime has been honored with the "Servicing Broker of the Year Award" at the prestigious AXCO Global Insurance Awards 2025 by AXCO Insurance Information Services at the Hilton London Bankside Hotel on April 24th, 2025. The event brought together over 300 leading professionals from the global insurance industry to celebrate outstanding achievements and collaboration across the insurance ecosystem.

Neil Raymond (Founder CEO of Pacific Prime) receives the "Servicing Broker of the Year Award" on behalf of Pacific Prime.

Selected from a highly competitive field of international firms, this award recognizes Pacific Prime's outstanding commitment to service excellence across employee benefits and international health insurance solutions worldwide.

This marks Pacific Prime's first win at the AXCO Awards a significant milestone that underscores the company's leadership in managing complex global risks through cutting-edge technology and client-centric services.

AXCO presented the award to Neil Raymond, Founder and CEO of Pacific Prime, in recognition of the brokerage's client-centric approach, innovation in servicing solutions, and global reach that continues to set new industry benchmarks.

Neil Raymond, Founder and CEO of Pacific Prime, expressed his gratitude:

"It is a tremendous honor to be recognized as Servicing Broker of the Year by AXCO. This award is a testament to the relentless dedication of our global team, who strives every day to simplify insurance and deliver exceptional value to our clients. Winning such a prestigious award highlights the strength of our partnerships, the trust of our clients, and the innovative spirit that drives Pacific Prime forward. I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who made this achievement possible. We are inspired to continue raising the bar for service excellence worldwide."

About AXCO:

AXCO is the leading supplier of global insurance market information with over 55 years of experience in researching and publishing industry intelligence on insurance and employee benefits. Its unique business model and methods of research have enabled the development of an extensive suite of products comprising in-depth reports, focused profiles, Q&A databases, intelligent questioning tools, and email services, which are delivered to every corner of the globe.

To learn more about AXCO, please visit: https://www.axcoinfo.com/

About Pacific Prime

Established in 2000, Pacific Prime is an award-winning global insurance brokerage and employee benefits specialist that offers individual and corporate insurance solutions. With USD $1 billion premium under management, Pacific Prime is now the third largest employee benefits broker and the leading flexible benefits solutions provider in the Asia Pacific after acquiring CXA Group's brokerage arms in 2021. The brokerage has over 1,000 employees and 15 offices worldwide, including Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Thailand, Malaysia, UAE, Indonesia, the UK, the US, Mexico, the Philippines, and Australia.

To learn more about Pacific Prime, please visit: https://www.pacificprime.com/corporate

