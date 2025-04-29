Developer Atlas Renewable Energy has inaugurated the 800 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) plant in María Elena commune, in the Antofagasta region. From ESS News Chilean Energy Minister Diego Pardow was present at the inauguration of the 200 MW/800 MWh BESS del Desierto, a project its developers describe as the first large-scale standalone energy storage plant in Latin America. The project features PowerTitan liquid cooling and control systems from Chinese battery manufacturer Sungrow. Developer Atlas Renewable Energy says its project can provide almost 2,500 electric buses with 500,000 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...