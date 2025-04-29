Elton John AIDS Foundation welcomes Tobias Hestler, Henry R. Muñoz III, and Joshua Schulman to its Board of Directors

LONDON, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elton John AIDS Foundation is delighted to announce the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors - Tobias Hestler, Henry R. Muñoz III, and Joshua Schulman - who bring a wealth of knowledge, leadership and commitment to the Foundation's mission of ending the AIDS epidemic.

Their rich experience as global leaders in health, retail, finance and governance, corporate partnerships, marketing, culture, and the arts will be invaluable as the Foundation continues to scale its efforts and reach more communities in need.

David Furnish, Chair of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, said: "Elton, my fellow board members and I are thrilled to welcome Tobias, Henry, and Joshua to our Board of Directors at such a critical moment for the Foundation and the global HIV response. Their insights and leadership will be instrumental as we continue to fight for those affected by HIV and AIDS, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their circumstances, has access to the care and support they deserve."

He continued: "I would also like to thank our departing Treasurer Tracy Blackwell for her invaluable work and commitment to guiding our financial strategy and ensuring the continued success of our mission. We are deeply grateful for the significant impact she has made during her time with us and for all she has done to advance our mission to end AIDS for all."

Tobias Hestler will join the board as Treasurer. He is an experienced FTSE 100 Chief Financial Officer and Non-Executive Director, with international experience in consumer healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and over 30 years' experience as a CFO.

From 2021 to 2024, Tobias was the Group CFO and Executive Board member at Haleon plc, where he led the spin-off and listing of Haleon as an independent company from Pfizer Inc. and GSK plc, coupled with a major portfolio transformation. Previously, he was CFO for GSK's Consumer Healthcare business and also served as Global CFO at Sandoz - Novartis' Generics Business.

Tobias is a passionate mentor and advocate for LGBTQ+ diversity, equity, and inclusion, showcasing the impact of LGBTQ+ leadership at the FTSE board level. He is a member of Deloitte's Next Gen CFO Programme and of London Business School's Future Supply Chain Leaders Programme, and is deeply committed to mentoring and developing the next generation of finance leaders.

Tobias Hestler said: "As a gay man who grew up during the height of the epidemic, with many peers and friends affected by HIV, it means a great deal to join the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Board of Directors. The Foundation's mission to provide care and support to vulnerable communities around the world resonates deeply with me. I am eager to bring the knowledge and insights I've gained throughout my life and career to help drive positive change, expand the Foundation's impact, and ensure that the fight against HIV and AIDS remains a central priority in global health efforts."

Henry R. Muñoz III is an American business leader, Tony and Emmy-winning producer, activist, designer, and philanthropist. Formerly a changemaker in DC, Muñoz recently transitioned his career and now owns the major comedy studio Funny or Die (FOD). He has championed national movements, including Momento Latino, TheDream.US, and Latino Victory, to support the Latino community through awareness, education, and electoral empowerment.

In 2021, Muñoz bought the premier comedy studio Funny or Die (FOD) with the goal of advancing diverse storytelling. Under his leadership, FOD launched CBS's After Midnight with Taylor Tomlinson, the only female late-night host. Muñoz is also an Emmy-winning producer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and recently debuted his second film In the Summers which won the Sundance Film Festivals' 2024 U.S. Dramatic Competition.

A Tony-winning producer for Merrily We Roll Along, Muñoz also worked on Tony nominated shows Some Like It Hot, Funny Girl, New York New York, and Paradise Square.

He was the Chairman and CEO of Muñoz & Company, one of the largest and oldest minority-owned design practices in the country. Under his leadership, Muñoz & Company pioneered an inclusive approach to architecture, urban planning, and design, winning over 150 juried design awards in the process.

Muñoz also helped establish the Smithsonian American Latino Museum in Washington D.C., and he was appointed Finance Chair of the DNC by President Obama in 2013, becoming the longest-serving and first Latino and openly gay person in the role. He now holds the title of Finance Chair Emeritus.

Henry R. Muñoz III said: "Throughout my life, I've championed underrepresentation in culture and the arts, and I'm honored to join the Elton John AIDS Foundation Board of Directors to lend my voice and efforts to the fight against HIV and AIDS. Together, we will continue to push for equality, care, and support for those affected, ensuring that no one is left behind in the fight for a world without AIDS."

Joshua Schulman is a luxury retail leader with a record of building global brands and driving profitable growth. Since July 2024, Joshua has served as CEO of British luxury brand Burberry, where he is focused on reigniting brand desire, improving performance, and driving value creation.

Previously, Joshua served as CEO of Michael Kors and prior to that as CEO of Coach, where he led an omnichannel transformation. At Neiman Marcus Group, he was President, Bergdorf Goodman and led the acquisition of MyTheresa.com. As CEO of Jimmy Choo, he collaborated with the Elton John AIDS Foundation on the iconic 'Four Inches' and 'Project PEP' fundraising projects.

He has also served as a Non-Executive Director for Zimmermann and Farrow & Ball. His prior nonprofit experience includes his role as Vice Chair of the Fashion Division, UJA New York, and serving on the Board of Coach Foundation.

Joshua Schulman said: "It is an honor to join the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Board of Directors and contribute to its inspiring mission. I have long admired the Foundation's work and the transformative difference in the lives of so many. I am eager to bring my experience to help further its impact, and I am committed to supporting the Foundation's ongoing efforts to create a world where everyone affected by HIV and AIDS has access to the care, support, and dignity they deserve."

The Elton John AIDS Foundation would like to thank the MBS Group for their involvement with the new board appointments.

Follow the Elton John AIDS Foundation:

Instagram: @ejaf

X: @ejaf

Bluesky: @eltonjohnaidsfoundation.org

Facebook: @EltonJohnAIDSFoundation

TikTok: @eltonjohnaidsfoundation

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/elton-john-aids-foundation

About the Elton John AIDS Foundation:

The Elton John AIDS Foundation was established in 1992 and is one of the leading independent AIDS organizations in the world. The Foundation's mission is simple: an end to the AIDS epidemic. The Elton John AIDS Foundation is committed to overcome the stigma, discrimination and neglect that keeps us from ending AIDS. With the mobilisation of our network of generous supporters and partners, we fund local experts across four continents to challenge discrimination, prevent infections and provide treatment as well as influencing governments to end AIDS. www.eltonjohnaidsfoundation.org

Media Contacts:

Jess Ord | jess.ord@eltonjohnaidsfoundation.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2675634/Tobias_Hestler_Headshot.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2675635/Henry_R_Munoz_Headshot.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2675636/Josh_Schulman_Headshot.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1742787/Elton_John_AIDS_Foundation_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elton-john-aids-foundation-welcomes-tobias-hestler-henry-r-munoz-iii-and-joshua-schulman-to-its-board-of-directors-302441071.html