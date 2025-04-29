Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Amerikas 1-Billion-Dollar-Verteidigungsoffensive öffnet den Weg zum Antimon-Durchbruch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DBDW | ISIN: GB00BMD0WG01 | Ticker-Symbol: T61
Stuttgart
29.04.25
11:10 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NYCE INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NYCE INTERNATIONAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
29.04.2025 12:00 Uhr
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nyce International Plc - Management accounts for the quarters ended 31 March 2025 and 31 December 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Nyce International Plc - Management accounts for the quarters ended 31 March 2025 and 31 December 2024

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 29

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

29 April 2025

NYCE International plc

("NYCE INTERNATIONAL", "NYCE" or the "Company")

Management accounts for the quarters ended 31 March 2025 and 31 December 2024

Nyce International plc (AQUIS: NYCE) announces its unaudited management accounts reports for the quarters ended 31 March 2025 and 31 December 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Nyce International Plc

Farzad Peyman-Fard, CEO

Harmen Brenninkmeijer, Chairman

enquiries@nyceint.com

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Ltd

(AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Brian Stockbridge / Gabrielle Cordeiro

+44 (0) 7858 888 007

Chairman Statement

Introduction

Nyce International plc (the "Company" or "NYCE") is quoted on the Aquis Stock Exchange ("AQSE") Growth Market. The Company was incorporated on 7 June 2021 and its shares were admitted to trading on 23 December 2021.

The Company recently changed its name to Nyce International Plc. The change of name was approved by Companies House on 3 April 2025. The Company's ticker symbol, under which its shares previously traded on the AQSE Growth Market namely, "CXS", has been changed to "NYCE".

In addition, the Company's website address has changed to www.nyceint.com.

Activities during the period

The Company successfully completed the acquisition of Nyce International Limited for £1,600,000, Virya VC Limited ("Virya") for £280,000 and an instance of Reelsoft AB's remote gaming server software ("RGS") and Game Aggregation Platform for £160,000 (together "the Acquisitions", and the Company, Nyce International Limited and Virya together, the "Group").

Additionally, the Company completed a fundraising of £483,000 through the issue of 241,500,000 subscription shares ("Subscription Shares") at a price of £0.002 per share (the "Issue Price") and converted the £120,000 loan note (announced on 8 January 2025) into equity, by issuing 120,000,000 Ordinary Shares at £0.001 per share ("Loan Note Shares").

Revenue for the period reflects 26 days of trading for the acquired businesses of which only NYCE International was revenue generating in the period.

In the period, £235k of expenses have been identified as non-recurring as they are attributable to the Company's relisting, the fundraising and the Acquisitions.

Furthermore, the Company has settled outstanding debt by issuing 145,800,000 Ordinary Shares ("Settlement Shares") at £0.004 per share and £0.002 per share.

Harmen Brenninkmeijer and Farzad Peyman-Fard joined the Board, respectively, as Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Outlook

Following the relisting of the shares and the Acquisitions made on 6 March 2025, the near-term focus continues to be on the embedding of the new management team and implementation of synergies across the three acquisitions.

Expenditures will be made on the development of the acquired RGS and Aggregation Platform with a view to onboarding betting operators from as early as calendar Q3 2025, that will lead to a new and separable B2B revenue stream for the Group. Game studio integrations into the Aggregation Platform have already commenced in April 2025.

Furthermore, there will be a new website for the Company alongside introducing a highly experienced Advisory Committee from the betting and gaming industry that will be implemented during calendar Q3 2025.

Harmen Brenninkmeijer

Chairman

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the quarters ended 31 March 2025 and 31 December 2024

31-Mar

31-Dec

2025

2024

£'000

£'000

Revenue

15

-

Cost of Sales

-13

-

Administrative expenses

-265

-121

Operating loss

-263

-121

Loss before tax

-263

-121

-

-

Taxation

Loss for the period

-263

-121

Total comprehensive loss

-263

-121

(Loss) per share (pence) from continuing operations attributable to

-0.018

-0.028

owners of the Company - Basic and diluted earnings per share

Statement of Financial Position as at quarters ended 31 March 2025 and 31 December 2024

31-Mar

31-Dec

2025

2024

£'000

£'000

Non-current assets

Intangible assets - Goodwill

1,844

-

Intangible assets - Other

160

-

Total non-current assets

2,004

Current assets

Trade and other receivables

38

16

Cash and cash equivalents

503

103

Total current assets

542

119

Total assets

2,546

119

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

102

473

Total current liabilities

102

473

Net assets

2,444

-354

Capital and reserves

Share capital:

- Issued

1,449

432

- Treasury

1

1

Total share capital

1,450

433

Share premium

3,830

1,786

Retained earnings

-2,836

-2,573

Total equity

2,444

-354

StatementofChangesinEquity

Forthequarters ended

31 March 2025

and 31 December 2024

Share capital

Share premium

Retained earnings

Total

£'000

£'000

£'000

£'000

As at 30 September 2024

433

1,786

-2,452

-233

Issue of share capital

-

-

-

-

Loss for the quarter ended 31 December 2024

-

-

-121

-121

Total Comprehensive Income

-

-

-121

-121

As at 31 December 2024

433

1,786

-2,573

-354

Issue of share capital

1,017

2,044

-

3,061

Loss for the quarter ended 31 March 2025

-

-

-263

-263

Total Comprehensive Income

-

-

-263

-263

As at 31 March 2025

1,450

3,830

-2,836

2,444

StatementofCashFlows

Forthe quarters ended 31 March 2025

and 31 December 2024

31-Mar-25

31-Dec-24

£'000

£'000

Cash from operating activities

Loss before tax

-263

-121

Adjustments for:

(Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables

14

-12

Increase /(decrease) in trade and other payables

-264

115

Net cash (used) in operating activities

-512

-18

Cash flows from investing activities

Acquisition of Software

-160

-

Net cash from investing activities

-160

-

Cash flows from financing activities

Issue of share capital

897

-

Adjustment to share premium

2,044

-

Cash acquired upon acquisition

11

Loan received/ paid

-

120

Net cash from financing activities

2,952

120

Net cash flow for the period

2,280

102

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

103

1

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

503

103

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

400

103

Cash and cash equivalents comprise:

Cash at bank and in hand

503

103

503

103

Notestothefinancialstatements

  1. General information

Nyce International plc is a public limited company limited by shares and was incorporated in England on 7 June 2021 with company number 13440398. Its registered office is 16 Great Queen Street, London, WC2B 5DG.

The Company's shares are currently trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market under symbol NYCE and ISIN number GB00BMD0WG01.

The information for periods ended 31 March 2025 and 31 December 2024 are unaudited.

  1. Basis of Preparation

The quarterly management accounts of have been prepared in compliance with United Kingdom Accounting Standards, including Financial Reporting Standard 102, "The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland" ("FRS 102") and the Companies Act 2006.

These management accounts are prepared on a going concern basis, under the historical cost convention.

The financial statements are presented in Pounds Sterling, which is the Company's presentation and functional

currency.

The preparation of the financial statements requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgment in the process of applying the Company's accounting policies.

The financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis and are presented in £'000 unless

otherwise stated.

  1. Going Concern

In making their assessment of going concern, the Directors, having made due and careful enquiry, are of the opinion that the Company will have access to adequate working capital to meet its obligations for the period of at least 12 months from the date of these management accounts. As at the date of this report, the Company had approximately £404k in cash at the bank.

  1. Goodwill

Goodwill has been calculated as gross consideration minus the net assets at acquisition.

£'000

Consideration Paid

1,880

Net Assets @ Acquisition - 05/03/2025

36

Goodwill

1,844

  1. Earnings per share

31-Mar-25

31-Dec-24

Earnings

£'000

£'000

Loss for the quarters ended

-263

-121

Number of shares

Number of shares for the purposes of basic and diluted earnings per share

1,449,880,556

432,580,556

Earnings per share (pence)

-0.018

-0.028


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.