FieldPulse , a leading field service management software, is proud to announce a new partnership with Acorn Finance , a technology lending platform offering fast, personalized loan options. This collaboration aims to give service businesses the competitive advantage of offering flexible payment solutions to their customers-meeting the rapidly growing demand for home improvement financing.

FieldPulse and Acorn Financing Partnership Announcement

FieldPulse Announces Strategic Partnership with Acorn Finance to Provide Flexible Payment Solutions for Service Businesses

Home improvement projects, whether planned or unexpected, can be both exciting and burdensome, especially when budget constraints arise. Recent industry data shows that 75% of homeowners look for financing options before hiring a service provider. Moreover, businesses that offer easy and accessible financing can see as much as a 40% increase in job acceptances due to quick access to capital.

By integrating Acorn Finance directly into the FieldPulse platform, service providers will be able to offer their customers a fast and secure way to apply for loans-up to $100,000-with terms of up to 12 years. Acorn Finance connects eligible homeowners to top lenders through a simple pre-qualification process using a soft credit check. As a result, homeowners can finance emergency repairs or large-scale projects without businesses needing to handle any sensitive financial data.

"We're thrilled to partner with Acorn Finance to help our users easily offer financing options to their customers. This partnership reflects our dedication to simplifying operations for contractors and small businesses while empowering them to close more deals. By streamlining the financing process, we enable service professionals to focus on what they do best-delivering exceptional work and service to their clients." - Blaine Dawson, General Manager of FinTech at FieldPulse.

"Teaming up with FieldPulse allows us to extend our simple and transparent lending solutions to an even broader network of service businesses. We've seen firsthand how crucial flexible payment options are for homeowners looking to complete important projects. Our platform ensures they can receive competitive loan offers quickly and easily-benefiting both the homeowner and the business." - Giri Addanki, Founder and CEO at Acorn Finance

What this Partnership Means for Your Field Service Business

Zero Fees: There are no dealer, subscription, or credit card fees for you as a service provider.

Increased Revenue Opportunities: By offering quick and accessible financing, you can close more deals and serve more customers who may not otherwise have immediate access to funds.

Comprehensive Loan Options: Acorn Finance brings together leading lenders nationwide, ensuring your customers receive competitive offers tailored to their specific needs.

Convenience for Your Customers

Fast Funding: Customers receive multiple loan offers in minutes without affecting their credit score if they don't qualify.

High Loan Limits: Borrow up to $100,000 with flexible repayment terms up to 12 years.

Versatile Use Cases: Perfect for HVAC replacements, plumbing services, garage builds, kitchen or bathroom remodels, pool installations, basement finishing, and more.

With FieldPulse and Acorn Finance working hand-in-hand, service businesses now have a powerful tool to offer instant, hassle-free financing options.

About Acorn Finance

Acorn Finance is the world's first embedded lending marketplace for home improvement and moving financing, driving better outcomes for borrowers, lenders, contractors and enterprises. Borrowers can shop for the best rates from the best lenders, all within a few seconds and fewer clicks. Lenders can reach more homeowners while also testing the ideal rates for optimum engagement. Contractors can increase sales by offering financing to customers at no extra cost to themselves. Lastly, enterprises can enhance homeowner experience by embedding Acorn Finance's solution within their products' estimates and invoices. For more information, visit acornfinance.com.

SOURCE: FieldPulse

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire