University of Massachusetts Global, in collaboration with Emeritus, Unveils Online MBA Program to Empower the Next Generation of Business Leaders

HANOI, Vietnam, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the growing demand for professionals equipped with a global mindset and an acute understanding of diverse local business needs, the University of Massachusetts Global (UMass Global), a distinguished institution renowned for academic excellence, has announced the launch of its UMass Global Online Master of Business Administration (MBA) program for UAE, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, and Singapore residents. With the MBA program, UMass Global extends its legacy of excellence by providing a dynamic platform for international professionals to navigate the complexities of the modern business landscape. This program will not only open doors to global opportunities but also empower participants to forge impactful careers on an international scale.

The 18-month program distinguishes itself from all other online MBAs in the market as the only US university offering an online MBA, with a strategic focus on bridging the gap in the market. This program provides a unique global perspective, preparing professionals to excel in the international job market.

This high-impact program offers live learning sessions by industry experts. This emphasis on real-time learning experiences ensures that participants actively engage in dynamic discussions, collaborative projects, and networking opportunities. Alumni status from UMass Global ensures access to benefits akin to those of in-person programs, creating a robust network.

The UMass Global MBA stands out as a transformative educational journey for both emerging professionals and seasoned leaders. Tailored for early-to-mid-career professionals, the program fosters cognitive skills crucial for navigating regulatory, ethical, and social landscapes.

Commenting on the launch of the program, Ricardo Lorenzana, UMass Global's Vice Chancellor, Partnerships and Dean, School of Extended Education, said, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of our MBA program in collaboration with Emeritus, a testament to UMass Global's commitment to providing world-class education on a global scale. This program reflects our dedication to preparing the next generation of business leaders and fostering global connectivity while instilling in them the skills and insights needed to thrive in today's dynamic and interconnected world."

The program is set to begin on May 19, 2025, with a fee of USD 7,500. On successful completion of the program, participants will receive alumni status from UMass Global along with its alumni benefits. Interested participants can learn more about the program here.

