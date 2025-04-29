Hong Kong Smart Design Awards 2025 Winners Announced Four-Day Exhibition at the Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair Connecting Hong Kong Designers with Local and Global Buyers

Co-operates with local recycling organizations, demonstrate environmental responsibility

Organized by the Hong Kong Exporters' Association (HKEA) and fully supported by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the HKSAR Government, the highly anticipated annual Hong Kong Smart Design Awards 2025 (HKSDA) officially announced its winners today. Selected award-winning works are showcased at the renowned Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC). With the theme "NEW WAVES", this year's Awards celebrate innovation, forward-thinking creativity, and distinctive designs. By embracing cutting-edge technology, reimagining user experiences, and exploring sustainable solutions, HKSDA provides a vital platform for designers to showcase their talents and forge new partnerships across industries.

The 2025 Awards selected 65 outstanding works after a rigorous review process. Not only do these award-winning designs highlight the exceptional creativity and professionalism of Hong Kong designers but also reflect the spirit of innovation and sustainability of the theme "NEW WAVES". Starting from today, these outstanding designs will be exhibited for four consecutive days at the Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair, offering designers valuable exposure to potential business opportunities in both local and international markets.

Since its inception in 2012, HKSDA has become a signature event for Hong Kong's design community, attracting over 2,500participating companies and showcasing more than 5,000original designs to date. The award features two major categories: the Corporate Group and the Concept Group, split into three major categories: "Toys and Games", "Gifts" and "Home and Houseware" making a total of 15 sub-categories. This expanded scope ensures a broader representation of Hong Kong's original designs. An official Awards Ceremony will be held at the Hong Kong Palace Museum on 16 May 2025, with further details to be announced in due course.

NEW WAVES: Pioneering the Next Design Frontier

The "NEW WAVES" theme encourages designers to break through the traditional framework and explore innovative and sustainable design solutions. The winning entries demonstrated Hong Kong designers' ability to balance innovation and practicality.

Mr. Eric Sun, Chairman of The Hong Kong Exporters' Association , remarked at the opening ceremony: "The winning entries of this year's HKSDA fully demonstrated Hong Kong designers' innovative thinking, professional strength, and sensitivity to market demands. It is hoped that the Hong Kong Smart Awards will bring Hong Kong's original designs to a bigger global stage, so that Hong Kong design represents not only creativity, but also high value-added and global recognition, further consolidating Hong Kong's position as a design hub in Asia and writing many more brilliant chapters for Hong Kong design. It is expected that designers will be able to connect with local and overseas buyers through the platform of Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair, so that they can bring their works to the market and add commercial value into their brands and designs."

This year's Smart Design Awards is also committed to promoting sustainability and minimizing the environmental impact of the exhibition. All showcase structures will be reused for local exhibitions, a standard practice to extend their lifespan. Additionally, the event has partnered with local recycling company Hong Kong Recycling Corporation Limited to further reduce exhibition waste. The company will collect over 90% of showcase structures after the event and issue an ISO certified recycling certificates, ensuring that resources are properly managed and reinforcing the awards' dedication to environmental responsibility.

Professional Judges Highly Appreciate the Entries' Unlimited Market Potential

The judging panel of this year's HKSDA is composed of experts from the design, marketing, academic and export sectors, who selected the entries based on a number of criteria, including commerciality, innovation, functionality, design and environmental elements. As technology advances and social needs change, the role of design is shifting from mere aesthetic expression to a tool for problem solving.

The Hong Kong Smart Design Awards 2025 is not only a competition, but also a platform to promote design innovation and social progress. Through the theme 'NEW WAVES', the Awards encourage designers to respond to global challenges with innovative thinking and create more possibilities for future life.

This year's HKSDA professional jury is composed of ten experts from the fields of design, marketing, academia and industry, including (in no particular order): Mr. Wong Kim Fung (Chairman of the Hong Kong Brand Toy Association), Mr. Kenneth Wong (Vice Chairman of the Hong Kong Toys Council), Ms. Makiko Tsumura (Director of the Japan Institute of Design Promotion), Ms. Noletta Chiu (Executive Director of Medialink Group Limited), Mr. Samson Ko (President of The Toy Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong), Prof. Tong Huiming (Professor of Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts), Dr Yin-Lun Chan (Head of the Department of Design and Architecture of Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong (THEi)), Mr. Alan Cheung (Chairman of the Federation of Hong Kong Industries - Group 31 (Design)), Mr. David Lo (Creative Director of LOMATTERS), Mr. Tommy Li (Creative Director of Tommy Li Design Workshop), Mr. Ricky Chan (Vice Chairman of the Federation of Hong Kong Industries - Group 31 (Design))

After carefully examining and rating the entries, the professional judges have selected the Gold, Silver, Bronze and Merit Awards for the "Toys and Games", "Gifts" and "Household and Homeware" in the "Company Category" and "Conceptual Category". The judges have also selected the Green Award and the Student Award. The Gold, Silver, Bronze and Merit Awards in each category are attached. Refer to Annex for the list of the Gold Award entries in each category. The official winners list for Hong Kong Smart Design Awards 2025 is now available at: https://www.sdawards.org.hk

Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair: Connecting Creativity with Business Opportunities

As one of Asia's largest gifts and premium exhibitions, the Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair offers an unrivaled platform for designers to engage with global buyers. This year's Fair features a dedicated Smart Design Pavilion, exclusively showcasing HKSDA award-winning works. The exhibition also includes design forums and workshops, providing valuable insights into emerging design trends and market demands, opening new doors for collaboration and innovation.

