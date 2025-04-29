Global Sports Brand U.S. Polo Assn. Delivers Record $2.5 Billion in Retail Sales for 2024, Targets $3 Billion and 1,500 U.S. Polo Assn. Stores

USPA Global , the company that manages U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), announced that the sports brand has delivered a record $2.5 billion in global retail sales in 2024 with a target of $3 billion in sales and 1,500 U.S. Polo Assn. stores in the near future.

U.S. Polo Assn.'s continued record growth resulted from expanding its existing footprint across all regions around the world. U.S. Polo Assn. delivered steady growth in North America, the brand's largest market, and continued to gain market share in the other established regions of Western Europe, Middle East and Latin America. In addition, U.S. Polo Assn. is significantly growing in emerging markets for the brand such as Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe. Finally, U.S. Polo Assn. is considered the largest and fastest growing menswear brand in India, with the brand targeting a billion dollars of retail sales in the country in the coming years. U.S. Polo Assn. will also be actively launching several new strategic markets in 2025 including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Poland and Thailand.

Today, U.S. Polo Assn.'s footprint spans across 190 countries, with some 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, and thousands of other locations including department stores, specialty retail, sporting goods channels, and e-commerce. U.S. Polo Assn. continues to climb the retail ranks as one of the largest global licensed sports brands in the world, ranking in the top five alongside the NFL, MLB, and NBA, according to License Global.

"The strength of our sport-inspired brand, great quality products and overall global momentum has resulted in yet another record year for U.S. Polo Assn.," explained J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages and markets the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand globally. "Our biggest growth engine for U.S. Polo Assn. around the world is our direct-to-consumer sales, whether that's in our sport-inspired stores or through our branded e-commerce sites, which enable consumers to engage with the brand and our authentic connection to the sport."

"For U.S. Polo Assn., our significant growth in direct-to-consumer channels can be directly attributed to our strategic initiatives to enhance customer engagement and build brand awareness in ways that improve the overall customer experience," added Prince.

U.S. Polo Assn.'s robust growth strategy includes a relentless focus on retail store expansion worldwide. The brand has grown its global fleet to over 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. stores, targeting some 1,500 by 2030. For 2024, new and existing strategic stores around the world continue to be enhanced with a more elevated brand and sports concept, providing consumers with an authentic experience when engaging with the brand. Flagship locations are being enhanced or opening in markets all over the world, offering curated selections of U.S. Polo Assn. clothing and accessories for men, women and kids.

In addition, U.S. Polo Assn. continues to build on its successful digital strategies to generate record growth in e-commerce with some 50 brand sites in 20 languages. Retail sales growth can also be attributed to new site launches in India, the U.K., Japan and Romania, all demonstrating tremendous e-commerce momentum. U.S. Polo Assn. has further expanded its digital presence across the top social media platforms, with over 10 million followers worldwide demonstrating additional global momentum.

"We remain committed to entering new partnerships and opportunities to drive our international market expansion and grow our product category offerings while also elevating our global brand strategy, strengthening our strategic sports relationships and philanthropic mission while deepening our authentic connection to the sport of polo," Prince concludes.

The brand's relationship with ESPN now runs through 2026 with a recent extension, bringing the thrilling sport to a large global audience and making polo accessible to millions of households and multiple digital channels. The sport's illustrious U.S. Open Polo Championship®, which is broadcast by ESPN and hosted this year by legendary ESPN commentator Chris Fowler, now sits alongside the elite company of The Masters and the Kentucky Derby as one of the country's most prestigious Spring sporting events. In addition, an iconic deal was signed with Star Sports India to broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn, alongside Wimbledon, Premier League Soccer and India Premier League (IPL) Cricket.

The USPA National Polo Center (NPC), the sport's premier destination in North America, brought record crowds and sellout Sundays for the 2024-2025 American High-Goal Polo Season, with the best polo in the world from January through April. The stunning venue, now owned by the USPA, is situated in beautiful Palm Beach County, Florida, spans 160 acres, and encompasses multiple grass polo fields, fine dining, tennis courts, stadium seating, swimming pool, and the newly renovated USPA Shop. This Flagship location is an elevated consumer experience filled with rich polo heritage and fashion, boasting a diverse curated collection of sport-inspired and luxury merchandise. At the centerpiece of the USPA Shop is the "Halo," a 360-degree circular screen that showcases the most exciting polo highlights of the season, immersing polo fans and consumers alike.

Further supporting the brand's consumer engagement initiatives, the USPA Global Team has been preparing worldwide for a series of 135th Anniversary global events and brand campaigns to create an unforgettable experience for sports fans and consumers in 2025. The U.S. Polo Assn. Anniversary Campaign, now underway, celebrates the 135th year of the USPA and features activations in major markets, including North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America. Throughout 2025, consumers can look forward to exclusive in-store events, digital experiences, capsule collections, and collaborations with influencers and athletes, all celebrating the sport's legacy and future.

"In 2024, the U.S. Polo Assn. Global Team and our worldwide strategic partners delivered unprecedented financial results and reached significant achievements in our product offerings, expansion initiatives, global marketing and broadcast efforts," said Prince. "I look forward to an exciting 2025 with an outstanding 135th Anniversary Campaign featuring global events that are already underway in the United States, India and China, with more to come in Italy, the U.K., Turkey and beyond."

"I have never been more confident and optimistic about the U.S. Polo Assn. global business increasing our market presence and growing our leadership position, with the near-term goal of passing $3 billion in worldwide sales and 1,500 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores by 2030," Prince concludes.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn.?is the official brand of the?United States Polo Association (USPA),?the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890 and based at the USPA National Polo Center in Wellington, Florida. This year, U.S. Polo Assn. celebrates 135 years of sports inspiration alongside the USPA. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through?more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been?named?one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB,?according to?License Global.?In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global and digital growth.?Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world.

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the USPA and manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand.?Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPA Global also manages Global Polo TV, which provides sports and lifestyle content. For more sports content, visit globalpolo.com .

