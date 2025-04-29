Lebul Acquires Rights to 'The Buried Bitcoin' - The Real-Life $800M Treasure Hunt of James Howells

Global Media Initiative to Span Docuseries, Podcast and Social-First Storytelling

Entertainment media company LEBUL has officially acquired the exclusive rights to develop and produce the story of James Howells, the man behind the $800 million Bitcoin fortune buried in a Welsh landfill.

LEBUL Acquires Rights to 'The Buried Bitcoin'

This partnership marks the launch of a bold, multi-platform media venture including a premium docuseries, podcast, and an expansive short-form content and marketing strategy across social platforms.

Dubbed The Buried Bitcoin: The Real-Life Treasure Hunt of James Howells, a story chronicling James' mission to recover the mistakenly discarded hard drive, now worth over $800 million from 12 years ago, while overcoming the numerous practical and bureaucratic obstacles standing in the way. The series will blend cinematic storytelling with real-time global stakes, blockchain technology, and environmental innovation.

"This isn't just content," said Reese Van Allen, President, Unscripted Entertainment at LEBUL. "It's a live-action tech thriller with nearly a billion dollars on the line - and LEBUL is proud to bring it to the world."

With a world-class team of film creators, marketing strategists, and digital storytellers, LEBUL is uniquely positioned to serve as the bridge between premium entertainment and brand storytelling. The project is already drawing early interest from global sponsors, crypto leaders, and streaming platforms.

ABOUT LEBUL

LEBUL is a Los Angeles-based entertainment media company redefining storytelling through premium content, cultural insight, and digital innovation. From docuseries and branded films to social-first experiences and podcasts, LEBUL builds bold, high-impact narratives that drive global attention and audience engagement. Its team of experienced and highly respected producers, strategists, and storytellers partners with talent and brands to shape the future of entertainment and its shifting landscape. For more, visit www.lebul.com.

ABOUT JAMES HOWELLS

James Howells is a British IT engineer and early cryptocurrency adopter best known for accidentally discarding a hard drive containing 8,000 Bitcoins - now valued at over $800 million and in a landfill in Newport, Wales. His story has become one of the most talked-about mysteries in tech and finance. Howells has since led a years-long mission to recover the drive, combining data recovery science, environmental negotiation, and global media intrigue. The Buried Bitcoin marks the first official adaptation of his journey.

