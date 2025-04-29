VectorY Therapeutics (VectorY), a biotechnology company developing innovative vectorized antibody therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it will have four featured data presentations at the upcoming American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting being held May 13-17, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

"Our presentations at ASGCT showcase the outstanding work of VectorY scientists and the scope of our internal research and technical capabilities," stated Sander van Deventer, M.D., Ph.D., president of research and development at VectorY. "We are particularly proud of our exciting preclinical data in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Huntington's disease, and of our optimized AAV baculovirus production process for one-time administration of our vectorized antibody approach."

Specific details on VectorY's presentations taking place at ASGCT 2025 include:

Poster Title: AAV-mediated delivery of an intrabody targeting TDP-43 for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis therapy (AMA2191)

Presenter: Paula Miranda,Ph.D., MBA, Director Pre-Clinical Translation

Poster Session Title: Wednesday Poster reception

Poster #: 1041

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 14th, 5:30-7:00 p.m. CT

Poster Title: AAV-Delivered Anti-PC-OxPL Antibody Fragments as a Novel Therapeutic Approach to Target ALS (AMA233)

Presenter: Andreia Duarte, Ph.D., Sr. Scientist Discovery

Poster Session Title: Wednesday Poster reception

Poster #: 1424

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 14th, 5:30-7:00 p.m. CT

Poster Title: Targeting misfolded mutant HTT protein with vectorized antibodies for the treatment of Huntington Disease (AMA2141)

Presenter: Andreia Duarte, Ph.D., Sr. Scientist Discovery

Poster Session Title: Thursday Poster reception

Poster #: 1920

Date and Time: Thursday, May 15th, 5:30-7:00 p.m. CT

Poster Title: An Optimized Baculovirus Generation Process and Novel ITR-Transgene Design for High Quality AAV Production Using the Insect Cell Production Platform (AMA1395)

Presenter: Femke Hoeksema, Ph.D., Director Process Development

Poster Session Title: Thursday Poster reception

Poster #: 1969

Date and Time: Thursday, May 15th, 5:30-7:00 p.m. CT

About VectorY

VectorY is on a mission to provide people with neurodegenerative diseases a longer, better life by creating transformative vectorized antibody treatments. Our platform combines the promise of precise therapeutic antibodies with one-time AAV-based delivery to the CNS. Unique in-house expertise in antibodies, AAV vectors, protein degradation, manufacturing and neuroscience drives the rapid development of much needed disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS and Huntington's disease. For more information, see www.vectorytx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250429558932/en/

Contacts:

VectorY Therapeutics B.V

E-mail: info@vectorytx.com

Tel: +31 20 226 8020

Vigo Consulting (Media)

Melanie Toyne-Sewell Rozi Morris

E-mail: VectorY@vigoconsulting.com

Tel: +44 207 390 0237 +44 20 7390 0231