Teletrac Navman, a leading connected mobility platform and Vontier company, today announces the launch of its Enhanced Privacy Mode, a feature for Smart Dashcam users. This innovative mode empowers fleet managers to prioritise driver safety while upholding privacy standards, addressing a significant concern highlighted in a recent survey.

A survey by Teletrac Navman revealed that while 85% of fleets see AI as the future of safety, 23% expressed concerns about data privacy related to cameras and AI. Enhanced Privacy Mode directly responds to these concerns by allowing fleet managers to pause driver-facing video recordings while still capturing critical in-cab audio alerts and inward alert data. This ensures that unsafe driver behaviors, such as mobile phone use and erratic driving, can still be identified without compromising driver privacy.

With Enhanced Privacy Mode activated, fleets can effectively manage dashcam recordings while maintaining AI event detection capabilities. This flexibility is particularly beneficial for unions and drivers who may be apprehensive about in-cab cameras, ultimately helping to enhance driver engagement and trust.

"Fleets must recognize the importance of driver comfort regarding data collection, especially when it comes to sensitive information," said Andrew Rossington, Chief Product Officer, at Teletrac Navman. "With features like Enhanced Privacy Mode, we can protect employees while simultaneously leveraging advancements in safety."

Teletrac Navman's Smart Dashcam is equipped with dual forward and inward-facing AI-enabled cameras, revolutionizing driver assistance and status monitoring. Each minute of footage is logged in real-time, enabling fleets to gain unprecedented insights into driver behavior. Powered by AI, fleet operators can identify actions to reward, areas for improvement, and develop accurate driver performance scores.

"Implementing this feature benefits customers who are sensitive to drivers' concerns about privacy while still wanting to monitor inward alert data," continued Rossington. "This feature was designed with the driver in mind to respect their privacy and facilitate the adoption of inward-facing dashcams."

For more information about Teletrac Navman's Enhanced Privacy Mode and how it can benefit your fleet, visit Teletrac Navman's website.

About Teletrac Navman

Teletrac Navman's goal is to empower the industries that transform and sustain our futures with simple and intelligent solutions that enhance the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of their operation. As a connected mobility platform for industries that manage vehicle and equipment assets, Teletrac Navman simplifies the complex so that its customers can transform the way they work through cloud-based solutions that leverage AI to unlock the power of operational insight. Teletrac Navman manages more than 700,000 vehicles and assets around the world. The company operates globally, with offices worldwide and headquarters in Northbrook IL. For more information visit www.teletracnavman.com. Teletrac Navman is a Vontier company.

About Vontier

Vontier (NYSE: VNT) is a global industrial technology company uniting productivity, automation and multi-energy technologies to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem. Leveraging leading market positions, decades of domain expertise and unparalleled portfolio breadth, Vontier enables the way the world moves delivering smart, safe and sustainable solutions to our customers and the planet. Vontier has a culture of continuous improvement and innovation built upon the foundation of the Vontier Business System and embraced by colleagues worldwide. Additional information about Vontier is available on the Company's website www.vontier.com.

