Dienstag, 29.04.2025
Amerikas 1-Billion-Dollar-Verteidigungsoffensive öffnet den Weg zum Antimon-Durchbruch
Dow Jones News
29.04.2025 13:27 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Quarterly Review

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Quarterly Review 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Quarterly Review 
29-Apr-2025 / 11:54 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 
 
(the "Company") 
 
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
 
Quarterly Review 
 
The Company announces that its quarterly review as at 31 March 2025 is now available, a summary of which is provided 
below. The full quarterly review is available on the Company's website at: 
 
https://www.mandg.com/dam/investments/common/gb/en/documents/funds-literature/credit-income-investment-trust/ 
mandg_credit-income-investment-trust_quarterly-review_gb_eng.pdf 
 
Market Review 
Financial markets experienced significant turbulence and volatility in the first quarter of 2025, as investors reacted 
to President Trump's tariff campaign, fiscal policy shifts in Europe and a ground-breaking new Chinese AI model. 
Economic growth in most major economies slowed considerably, reflecting the impact of uncertain global trade policies 
and fluctuating market conditions, and despite moderating, inflation in major economies remained above central bank 
targets. The US economy experienced a deceleration, with GDP growing at an annual rate of 2.4% from October to 
December, down from 3.1% in the prior quarter. In the UK, GDP grew by 0.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024 after 
remaining stagnant in the third quarter. Companies began reporting higher prices and waning demand, echoing a number of 
economists' forecasts which highlighted the growing risk of stagflation and rising odds of recession. Reflecting the 
spike in negative sentiment, in March US consumer confidence fell to the lowest level in four years as economic 
concerns and economic policy uncertainty took its toll. 
 
The America First Policy Directive of the Trump administration also saw the suspension of all military US aid to 
Ukraine whilst numerous negative soundbites cast doubt on the US's willingness to defend its NATO allies. This prompted 
a drastic reprioritisation of defence spending in Europe with direct implications for greater government borrowing by 
EU bloc members. Germany announced a historic fiscal package and debt brake change which will allow for higher defence 
and infrastructure spending and is expected to stimulate economic growth and address the country's contracting economy. 
10-year bund and gilt yields both reached their highest levels in over a year, with the former experiencing its 
sharpest one day sell-off since German reunification in 1990. The most notable event of the quarter in the UK was 
Chancellor Rachel Reeves' Spring Statement. In contrast to the Autumn budget, it was largely positively received by 
markets, containing substantial spending cuts. 
 
Manager Commentary 
In the first quarter of the year the Company delivered a NAV total return of +1.36% compared to the +2.13% returned by 
the benchmark. Underperformance was driven by a softening in credit which saw spreads widen over the period, as markets 
digested tariff implications and expectations for weakening growth resulting from a global trade war. Despite this, the 
portfolio performed approximately in line with the ICE BofA 1-3 Year BBB Sterling Corporate Index (+1.54%), whilst 
outperforming both the BofA Sterling Corporate and Collateralised Index (+0.54%) and the ICE BofA European Currency 
Non-Financial High Yield 2% Constrained Index (+0.69%). 
 
After a positive start to the year, credit spreads moved consistently wider from February onwards as risk-off sentiment 
took hold. However, such widening should be viewed in the context of longer-term historical levels, with credit spreads 
only retracing the grind tighter we saw in late 2024, having reached post-GFC tights in January of this year. We have 
started to see more daily volatility, with the tariff headlines creating notable uncertainty and the credit markets 
generally feeling nervous despite remaining orderly. However, the lack of more severe price action during the quarter 
suggests market participants are still presuming that through negotiations the worst of the tariffs can be avoided and 
indeed we are far from episodic levels despite the steady bleed wider in credit spreads. 
 
Despite the volatility in public bond markets, having come into the year defensively positioned (as we have been for 
some time on relative value concerns), we were happy to maintain our focus on deploying capital into private assets, 
investing GBP7m across 4 assets during the quarter. Two of these were taps of existing facilities which we know well: A 
securitised note backed by an agricultural lending programme and a senior floating rate tranche in a microfinance debt 
fund backed by DFIs (Development Finance Institutions) where we took the opportunity to upsize our holding. The third 
was a Direct Lending loan to a UK hospitality chain which operates all-day cafes, bars and restaurants across the UK. 
We also deployed an additional GBP3m into the M&G European Loan fund as we like the defensive characteristics provided by 
diversification in the underlying portfolio whilst the vehicle also gives access to the the return benefits available 
in the leverage loan market. 
 
During the quarter, the Company increased its market cap by GBP6.5m following a successful placing and retail share 
offering. We have initially invested the additional cash into the AA-rated M&G Investment Grade ABS fund whilst we wait 
for a number of private transactions which we have already indicated appetite for, to fund in Q2. 
 
Outlook 
After decades of relatively stable geoeconomics, characterised by increasing globalisation, recent political 
developments represent a rather seismic paradigm shift, ushering in a new phase of what can be termed "geoeconomic 
fragmentation". The trade and defence policy shifts of the Trump administration have upended the well established 
international order, enacting a global economic realignment which is seeing historical alliances reshaped. The already 
rapid escalation of President Trump's tariff war has seen a notable weakening in US equity and credit, with uncertainty 
on the extent of the tariffs and the scope of retaliatory action, spooking investors and causing market volatility to 
spike. Financial markets are still in the nascent stages of comprehending the impact to global trade and what shape the 
new world order will take, however the chaotic policy "yo-yoing" from the US makes assessing this with any degree of 
accuracy virtually impossible at this point in time. 
 
Whilst the longer term consequences of tariff tremors and the extent to which second order effects will ripple through 
the broader economy are difficult to quantify, when it comes to investing in credit we will continue to follow the same 
fundamentally driven, bottom-up and value-based investment approach we always have. Within this framework we will look 
to deploy capital into assets we expect to perform and be resilient through any market cycle. Whilst tariff uncertainty 
adds a complex dynamic to such an assessment, our experience in credit markets and deep internal research capability 
leaves us well positioned to navigate these choppy waters. We would note, however, that despite recent spread widening 
(and a more notable acceleration post the quarter end following the sweeping tariff hikes announced on "Liberation 
Day"), viewed over a longer term horizon, public sterling credit is still screening expensively and there remains a 
distinct lack of compensation for default risk currently priced into investment-grade credit spreads. Our expectation 
for wider macro uncertainty to continue to weigh on markets means we intend to keep the portfolio defensively 
positioned in the near term. Should credit spreads continue to widen, we may be presented with an attractive re-entry 
point to reengage meaningfully with the public market, should the returns on offer move slowly into alignment with our 
own views of relative value. 
 
We believe that during times of market volatility our flexibility in being able to invest across the breadth of both 
public and private markets can be a powerful differentiator in generating what we feel are the most attractive 
risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders. We begin 2025 with a healthy and diverse pipeline of private investment 
opportunities which we hope to add to the portfolio in the coming months. Should further market volatility give rise to 
attractive opportunities, we have access to a GBP25m credit facility and a further GBP32m invested in two AAA/AA-rated, 
daily dealing ABS funds, ready to be reallocated. 
 
 
