Dienstag, 29.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Amerikas 1-Billion-Dollar-Verteidigungsoffensive öffnet den Weg zum Antimon-Durchbruch
ACCESS Newswire
29.04.2025 13:38 Uhr
109 Leser
Opti Digital Recognized as Google Certified Publishing Partner

Opti Digital, a premium ad revenue platform, is proud to announce its official recognition as a Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP).

BARCELONA, ES / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2025 / Opti Digital, a premium ad revenue platform, is proud to announce its official recognition as a Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP). This certification underscores Opti Digital's best-in-class technology that empowers digital publishers to achieve optimal ad revenue, without compromising user experience or page speed.

Opti Digital GCPP

Opti Digital GCPP
Opti Digital & Google

The Google Certified Publishing Partner program recognizes companies that have been carefully vetted by Google for their in-depth expertise, consistent performance, and ability to help publishers succeed. GCPP partners are known for providing innovative, results-oriented services tightly integrated with Google's advertising ecosystem.

By partnering with a certified provider like Opti Digital, publishers benefit from verified expertise in Google products, reliable support, and proven methods for improving advertising performance in a complex and evolving programmatic ecosystem.

"Becoming a Google Certified Publishing Partner marks a significant milestone for Opti Digital," said Magali Quentel-Reme, CEO and Co-founder of Opti Digital. "This recognition reflects our team's dedication not only to developing future-proof monetization solutions and delivering measurable results, but also to providing ongoing strategic support that helps our publishing partners thrive in a constantly evolving ecosystem."

With over 8,000 websites already using Opti Digital's technology across EMEA and North America, the company delivers billions of ad impressions every month, helping publishers navigate evolving challenges and unlock new revenue opportunities.

As the digital landscape evolves with shifting regulations and growing content demands, publishers gain a critical edge by partnering with a Google-certified partner such as Opti Digital, a trusted ally with more than almost two decades of industry experience, delivering powerful, efficient technologies that drive measurable results.

Contact Information

Maëva Caratis
PR & Events Manager at Opti Digital
maeva@optidigital.com
+1 (646) 551-0848

SOURCE: Opti Digital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
