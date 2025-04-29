SMC Entertainment, Inc.: SMC Entertainment Launches Plato's Web3 Browser, Enabling Secure Access to Multiple Decentralized Applications

SMC Entertainment, Inc. ("SMC" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:SMCE), a Fintech incubator company focused on acquisition and support of commercialized financial services and technology (Fintech) companies, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a technology deployment agreement ("Deployment Agreement") with Plato Technologies Inc. ("Plato").

The Deployment Agreement between SMC and Plato is for the deployment of the Plato Ai's cross-platform Web3 browser designed for decentralized applications (dApp) with a focus on the Solana Ecosystem.

On April 19, 2024, SMC announced a marketing agreement with Plato. Plato specializes in AI content disruption and AI management systems.

Plato has developed an enhanced Web3 browser based on the Solana Ecosysytem that, upon full integration into the FYNN AI platform, will leverage a suite of technologies to deliver a seamless user experience across various platforms. The architecture comprises a React-based client, a Node server, and Rust components specifically for Solana blockchain interactions, thereby ensuring secure and efficient communication. Following complete deployment within FYNN AI, the platform will offer access to multiple wallets and the capability to execute trades through various decentralized finance (DeFi) options. It's the Company's intention to integrate all components including validation of Solana through its nodes.

The system incorporates several vital components that collectively deliver a comprehensive Web3 experience. Each component fulfills a distinct role in ensuring functionality, security, and user engagement.

The frontend applications are engineered to provide an intuitive user interface across multiple platforms, ensuring a consistent experience. They utilize contemporary frameworks and tools to optimize performance and usability.

The Node.js middleware functions as the application's central framework, managing data and facilitating interactions between the client and the blockchain. It enhances security and performance through a range of integrated functionalities.

Rust is implemented within the system due to its performance and safety characteristics, particularly in managing on-chain programs and off-chain services. This integration is consistent with the Solana development ecosystem.

The embedded wallet is a fundamental component of the application, providing secure key management and transaction signing. It enhances the user's experience while upholding stringent security standards.

The dApp discovery interface transforms the application into a comprehensive browser for Solana dApps, thereby enhancing user engagement and accessibility. It offers a curated experience for exploring decentralized applications.

The onboarding process is meticulously designed to guide users through wallet creation and connection to the Solana blockchain, ensuring a secure and user-friendly experience. This includes detailed steps for wallet setup, secure key encryption, and initial data synchronization.

Users can explore and engage with a variety of decentralized applications (dApps) via an integrated browser within the application. This process involves searching for dApps, reviewing their details, and launching them seamlessly.

The system places significant emphasis on real-time feedback and notifications to keep users informed regarding their account status and dApp interactions. This encompasses account change subscriptions and in-app notifications.

When users initiate actions such as token swaps or NFT purchases within a dApp, the dApp transmits requests for transaction signatures, which are managed by the application's injected provider. Subsequently, a transaction approval modal displays comprehensive transaction details for user review. Upon user approval, transactions are signed and submitted to the Solana network. Real-time confirmation of these transactions is then provided, along with updates to user balances.

Security constitutes a paramount concern, with a focus on robust key management, transaction security, and secure communication protocols. The system employs various measures to safeguard user assets and data privacy. Private keys are generated and stored locally, ensuring they are never transmitted to servers. Strong encryption methods, specifically AES-256, are applied to stored secrets. Every transaction necessitates explicit user approval, precluding any automatic signing. Furthermore, all communications are encrypted utilizing HTTPS and WSS protocols.

The frontend applications include a React web app, a React Native mobile app, and an Electron desktop app, all meticulously designed for responsive and high-performance user interfaces. The Node.js middleware functions as an API server, managing off-chain data and serving as a proxy for on-chain interactions. Rust-based modules manage on-chain programs and off-chain services, ensuring efficient communication with the Solana blockchain. The embedded wallet securely manages user keys and facilitates transactions, adhering to the Solana Wallet Adapter standard for optimal compatibility. Finally, the dApp discovery interface enables users to explore and interact with diverse decentralized applications, significantly enhancing user engagement.

About SMC Entertainment, Inc.

SMC is a versatile holding company focused on acquisition and support of proven commercialized financial services and technology (Fintech) companies. SMC's multi-discipline growth by acquisition approach is to enhance revenues and shareholder equity. For more information on SMC, visit www.smceinc.com or www.fyntechnical.com. SMC operates two wholly owned subsidiaries, Bateau Asset Management and Fyniti Global Equities EBT Inc.

Bateau Asset Management is a boutique investment manager founded in 2016 based in Australia with offices in Singapore. The company follows an absolute-return investment philosophy and a multi-manager approach to investing. To learn more, go to www.bateauam.com.au.

Fyniti Global Equities EBT Inc. is a Fintech platform developer founded by veteran Wall Street technologists and investment bankers who worked for Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America (Merrill Lynch) and Citigroup. Fyniti has a clear focus on developing disruptive technologies in the Wealth Management and capital markets domains. Fyniti owns the IQ Engine and EBT Technology which combine to provide AI driven Quantitative investing and AI based Basket Trading platforms..

Press Release Contact:

Erik Blum

Chief Executive Officer

SMC Entertainment, Inc.

Ron Hughes

Chief Operations Officer

SMC Entertainment, Inc.

ron.hughes.operations@gmail.com

360-820-5973

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets, and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. The Company does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or updated status of such forward-looking statements or information provided by the third party. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will the Company and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or any related damages.

SOURCE: SMC Entertainment, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire