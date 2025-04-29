The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd.: The Fresh Factory Partners with Planet FWD to Advance Carbon Management and Sustainability Initiatives

The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd. (TSXV:FRSH)(FRA:Q4Z) (" The Fresh Factory " or the " Company "), a mission-driven platform for fresh, clean-label, and better-for-you food and beverage brands, today announced a strategic partnership with Planet FWD , the leading carbon management platform for the food and beverage industry. This partnership was entered into on April 8, 2025, and will deepen The Fresh Factory's sustainability efforts and advance progress toward its climate goals.

Through the collaboration, The Fresh Factory will utilize Planet FWD's advanced emissions tracking and Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) tools to more accurately measure and reduce its carbon footprint. The partnership also strengthens the Company's ability to support its growing roster of brand partners with actionable climate intelligence across their supply chains.

"We believe the future of food is fresh, clean-label, and climate-smart," said Bill Besenhofer, CEO and co-founder of The Fresh Factory. "Teaming up with Planet FWD helps us move faster and smarter toward building a more sustainable food system-for ourselves and for the brands we serve."

Planet FWD's proprietary platform provides companies with the tools to conduct comprehensive climate assessments, streamline emissions reporting, and implement science-based strategies to reduce environmental impact. These capabilities are increasingly vital as food companies double down on sustainability. As The Fresh Factory continues to expand its platform and partner network, this initiative reflects a broader strategy to integrate sustainability and transparency across all aspects of its operations and brand support services.

About Planet FWD

Planet FWD is a carbon management platform purpose-built for the food and beverage industry, helping brands measure, reduce, and communicate their climate impact with confidence. Built by climate experts and industry veterans, Planet FWD transforms complex supply chain data into trusted insights, enabling companies to conduct Life Cycle Assessments (LCAs), model emissions, and create actionable reduction strategies. Trusted by leading brands, Planet FWD empowers the industry to build a more sustainable and climate-smart future. Learn more at www.planetfwd.com.

About The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd.

The Fresh Factory is a vertically integrated company focused on accelerating the growth of fresh, clean-label, better-for-you food and beverage brands of tomorrow. The Fresh Factory owns or partners with emerging brands to develop, manufacture, and sell products made from fresh produce and recognizable ingredients. It operates from its centrally located manufacturing facility near Chicago, serving customers across the United States. As a public benefits corporation, The Fresh Factory is committed to sustainability, striving to make a lighter, greener impact on the environment and a stronger, positive impact on local communities and the food system as a whole. Learn more about The Fresh Factory at www.thefreshfactory.co and find The Fresh Factory on social media at Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Bill Besenhofer

Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

1-877-495-1638

info@thefreshfactory.co

Susan Xu

Media and Investor Relations

1-877-495-1638

healthyinvestors@thefreshfactory.co

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to hereafter as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will, or may, occur in the future, including, but not limited to, statements about the Offering, the use of proceeds from the Offering, the receipt of all required regulatory approvals including the Company's objectives and goals conducted and proposed to be conducted at the Company's facilities, Company's new product offerings, its ability to execute on its goals, general macro and micro economic impacts of inflation on the business and operation of the Company, the timing pertaining to these goals and receipt of applicable consents and approvals, and Company's business prospects, future trends, plans, and strategies. In some cases, forward-looking statements are preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "may", "will," "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "intends", "proposes", "anticipates", "targeted", "continues", "forecasts", "designed", "goal", "anticipate" or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company, as well as trends identified by the Company affecting its industry, can be found in the final long-form prospectus of the Company dated November 10, 2021, and the Company's continuous disclosure record available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Such cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements made in this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire