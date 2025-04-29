New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2025) - ArcStone Securities LLC is pleased to announce our engagement with GuardDog AI Inc. ("GuardDog AI") to lead a US$25 million financing initiative in combination with the company's planned Initial Public Offering (IPO) and listing on the NASDAQ exchange later this year.

This mandate underscores GuardDog AI's strong momentum in the rapidly expanding cybersecurity sector and reflects ArcStone's commitment to supporting innovative technology ventures in the public markets.

GuardDog AI: Autonomous Cybersecurity, Predicting and Preventing Threats

GuardDog AI has launched an autonomous cybersecurity platform designed to predict, detect, and prevent network and device threats in real time, mitigating risks before damage occurs. Built on an agentless architecture with sensors deployed between workloads, the platform delivers rapid threat detection and automatic containment - even across blind spots that traditional tools often miss. Designed as a complementary sidecar, GuardDog AI integrates seamlessly into existing cybersecurity investments and frameworks, enhancing protection without requiring system overhauls.

Battle-Tested, Award-Winning, and Trusted

Already trusted by cloud leaders such as Red Hat and VMware, GuardDog AI has blocked over 284,000 intrusion attempts in the past year alone. Its solutions address the entire spectrum of digital infrastructure, from edge devices to containerized Kubernetes workloads, without introducing additional complexity or manual oversight.

Led by a Proven Visionary

GuardDog AI's Founder and CEO, Peter Bookman, is a veteran technology entrepreneur with a successful track record of guiding companies to NASDAQ IPO listings and exits. His previous ventures include Phobos Corp. (sold for US$321 million, later part of Dell's US$18 billion acquisition of SonicWall) and Fusion.io (IPO at US$2.4 billion, later acquired by SanDisk for US$3.4 billion). Under Bookman's leadership, GuardDog AI has attracted US$16 million in investment to date and projects revenue this year, with break-even targeted in 2025 and an anticipated US$70 million in revenue by Q4 2025.

Financing and IPO Plans

GuardDog AI is in the process of closing its current Series D round with a remaining US$1.5 million special allocation, which includes notable participation from the company's own management for 50% of this round - a strong endorsement of future confidence.

The Series E US$25 million pre-IPO financing, opening May 1, 2025, will further accelerate GuardDog AI's go-to-market strategy, fund five strategic acquisitions, and catapult international expansion leading to the planned NASDAQ IPO in Q4 2025.

"We believe GuardDog AI's innovative, agentless security solution and impressive market traction present a compelling opportunity for investors," said Jack Bensimon, Director at ArcStone Securities LLC. "The company's ability to detect and contain threats in seconds - coupled with a leadership team that has successfully navigated multiple technology IPOs - positions GuardDog AI as a potential major force in the cybersecurity industry."

"Cybersecurity is a top priority for businesses in today's volatile market, and GuardDog AI is transforming that landscape with real-time, automated threat prevention," said GuardDog AI CEO, Peter Bookman. "We are excited to partner with ArcStone to help guide us through this next critical phase of growth and our expected NASDAQ IPO listing."

About GuardDog AI Inc.

GuardDog AI is redefining cybersecurity for modern, distributed infrastructure. Its agentless platform monitors workloads and networks in real-time, using AI to anticipate threats and neutralize them before they cause damage. With endorsements from leading cloud platforms and major industry accolades, GuardDog AI aims to provide organizations of all sizes with an autonomous 'digital guard dog' capable of securing everything from on-premises networks to Kubernetes-based cloud environments. For more information on GuardDog AI please visit www.guarddog.ai.

About ArcStone Securities LLC

ArcStone Securities LLC is a FINRA registered broker-dealer with offices in New York City, specializing in emerging growth companies across multiple industries. With a strong focus on technology, innovation, and capital markets, ArcStone provides comprehensive financial services ranging from equity and debt financings, public listings and follow-on financings, to M&A advisory and strategic consulting. For additional information contact info@arcstonesecurities.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No investment decision should be based on the information contained herein. Any investment in securities involves significant risks, and potential investors should conduct their own independent due diligence and consult with their financial, legal, and tax advisors before making any investment decision. This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations, projections, and assumptions regarding future business strategies, financial performance, market conditions, and technical developments. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "believes," "estimates," "may," "will," "could," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release and involve factors beyond the Company's control, including market fluctuations, regulatory changes, and unforeseen economic conditions. There can be no assurance that the expectations expressed herein will be realized, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Additionally, the business strategy described herein is conceptual in nature, and there is no guarantee that it will be implemented as described, or at all. This document is not intended to provide legal, financial, or investment advice.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9993/250045_a6dd28af44b6dab0_001full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250045

SOURCE: ArcStone US Corp.