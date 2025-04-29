Thule Group AB: Resolutions at Thule Group's Annual General Meeting 2025

Thule Group AB (publ)'s Annual General Meeting was held today 29 April 2025. At the Meeting the following was resolved.

Adoption of the Income Statement and the Balance Sheet and discharge from liability

The Annual General Meeting approved the adopted Income Statement and Balance Sheet as well as the Consolidated Income Statement and Consolidated Balance Sheet.. The Board of Directors and CEO was granted discharge from liability for the time period which the reports relate to.



Disposition of the company's profit

In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, the Annual General Meeting resolved to declare a dividend of SEK 8.30 per share for 2024. Further, it was resolved that the dividend shall be paid in two partial payments for a more favorable adaptation to the group's cash flow profile.

2 May 2025 was resolved as record date for the first payment of SEK 4.15 per share. 6 October 2025 was resolved as record date for the second payment of SEK 4.15 per share. The first payment by Euroclear is expected to start on 7 May 2025 and the second payment on 9 October 2025.



Approval of Remuneration Report

The Annual General Meeting approved the Board of Directors' remuneration report.



Election of Board of Directors

Hans Eckerström, Anders Jensen, Sarah McPhee, Johan Westman, Helene Willberg, Sandra Finér and Paul Gustavsson were re-elected as members of the Board. Hans Eckerström was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.



Committee members

At the statutory board meeting after the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors appointed members to the Audit and Sustainability Committee and the Remuneration Committee. The Audit and Sustainability Committee will consist of Helene Willberg (chairman) and Sarah McPhee. The Remuneration Committee will consist of Hans Eckerström (chairman) and Paul Gustavsson.



Fees to the Board of Directors

It was resolved that Board fees, excluding Committee fees, shall be paid by SEK 1,500,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 475,000 to each of the other Board members elected by the Annual General Meeting.

Work in the Audit and Sustainability Committee shall be remunerated by SEK 300,000 to the Chairman and SEK 125,000 to each of the other members. Work in the Remuneration Committee shall be remunerated by SEK 95,000 to the Chairman and SEK 50,000 to each of the other members.



Election of auditor

Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was elected as auditor for the period until the end of the 2026 Annual General Meeting. Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB has informed the company that the authorised public accountant Sofia Götmar-Blomstedt will be auditor in charge. It was resolved that auditor fees shall be paid in accordance with approved invoice.



Guidelines for remuneration to senior executives

In accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, the Annual General Meeting resolved to adopt guidelines for remuneration to senior executives.



Authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve on new share issue

In accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, the Annual General Meeting resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to, on one or more occasions during the period up until the next Annual General Meeting, resolve on new issue of shares corresponding to no more than 10 per cent of the registered share capital. The issue may take place with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential right and with or without provisions on payment in kind or set-off or other terms. The purpose of the authorisation is to increase the company's financial flexibility.



Authorisation for the Board of Directors to repurchase own shares

In accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, the Annual General Meeting resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to, on one or more occasions during the period up until the next Annual General Meeting, repurchase own shares. Repurchase shall maximum comprise so many shares that the company's holding does not at any time exceed 10 per cent of the total number of shares in the company, may only take place on Nasdaq Stockholm and at a price within the price range applicable at any given time. The purpose of the authorisation is to promote efficient capital usage in the company and to provide flexibility as regards the company's possibilities to distribute capital to its shareholders.

