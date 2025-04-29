Greene Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts and BE WATER Keep the Southeast's Climbers Ready to Conquer

Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC PINK:INKW) recently sponsored the Southeastern Climbers Coalition's (SCC) Float the Boat bouldering competition in Chattanooga, Tennessee. As a title sponsor, Greene Concepts' flagship brand, BE WATER artesian spring water, provided hydration to participants at one of the oldest climbing events in the United States.

Climbers from across the Southeast gathered for the event, including members of Longwood, Florida's Aiguille Climbing Center, joined in support. With SCC's headquarters in Chattanooga, the competition served as a homecoming for the region's climbing community.

BE WATER is available for purchase at all Camping World stores across Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina, as well as all Walmart locations in North and South Carolina.

Key Camping World locations carrying BE WATER in the area(s) include:

Camping World of Chattanooga - 6728 Ringgold Rd, Chattanooga, TN

Camping World of Nashville - 2618 Music Valley Dr, Nashville, TN

Camping World of Greenville - 111 Red Banks Rd, Greenville, NC

Camping World of Columbia - 3634 Fernandina Rd, Columbia, SC

Note - click the above links for directions

Stephen Carnes, President of Aiguille Rock Climbing Center, emphasized the importance of collaboration, stating, "It was an honor to help the Southeastern Climbers Coalition succeed in this year's Float the Boat competition. The staff and members of the Aiguille Rock Climbing community played a key role in ensuring BE WATER was available to climbers, and I appreciate their efforts. SCC is an incredible nonprofit supporting climbers throughout the Southeast, and I encourage everyone to visit their website to donate or become a member."

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, expressed gratitude for the partnership, "We appreciate SCC for recognizing BE WATER's role as a title sponsor (see SCC's Instagram post). Our mission aligns with promoting hydration, health, and outdoor activity, and we are thrilled to support the climbing community. We invite climbers to pick up BE WATER at Camping World or Walmart, so we can continue giving back. We look forward to sponsoring future SCC events and spreading the benefits of BE WATER across the Southeast."

Follow Greene Concepts, Inc. on Social Media (X) at: @GreeneConcepts

About Southeastern Climbers Coalition (SCC)

The Southeastern Climbers Coalition is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to preserving climbing areas in the southeastern United States for future generations. SCC members and volunteers are climbers from Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Arkansas and elsewhere who have joined forces to preserve access to climbing areas in the region.

Find out more at: https://www.seclimbers.org/

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts Inc.

Be Water at Float the Boat Bouldering Competition

Aiguille Climber

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire