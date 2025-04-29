Onemain Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

1 Q 2025 Diluted EPS of $1.78

1 Q 2025 C&I adjusted diluted EPS of $1.72

1 Q 2025 Managed receivables of $24.6 billion

Declared quarterly dividend of $1.04 per share

NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF), the leader in offering nonprime consumers responsible access to credit, today reported pretax income of $275 million and net income of $213 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $204 million and $155 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Earnings per diluted share were $1.78 in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $1.29 in the prior year quarter.

On April 29, 2025, OneMain declared a quarterly dividend of $1.04 per share, payable on May 16, 2025, to record holders of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on May 9, 2025.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 323 thousand shares of common stock for $16 million.

"As we progress through 2025, OneMain continues to be in a very strong position," said Doug Shulman, Chairman and CEO of OneMain. "Our commitment to innovative financial solutions and disciplined credit and balance sheet management sets us up to deliver exceptional value to both our customers and shareholders."

The following segment results are reported on a non-GAAP basis. Refer to the required reconciliations of non-GAAP to comparable GAAP measures at the end of this press release.

Consumer and Insurance Segment ("C&I")

C&I adjusted pretax income was $275 million and adjusted net income was $207 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $233 million and $175 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $1.72 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $1.45 in the prior year quarter.

Management runs the business based on capital generation, which it defines as C&I adjusted net income excluding the after-tax change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses while still considering the current period C&I net charge-offs. Capital generation was $194 million for the first quarter 2025, compared to $155 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was driven by receivable growth and improved credit performance in the current quarter compared to the prior year period.

Managed receivables, which includes loans serviced for our whole loan sale partners and auto finance loans originated by third parties, were $24.6 billion at March 31, 2025, up 12% from $22.0 billion at March 31, 2024.

Consumer loan originations totaled $3.0 billion in the first quarter of 2025, up 20% from $2.5 billion in the prior year quarter.

Total revenue, comprising interest income and total other revenue, was $1.5 billion in the first quarter of 2024, up 10% from $1.4 billion in the prior year quarter. Interest income in the first quarter of 2025 was $1.3 billion, up 11% from $1.2 billion in the prior year quarter. The increase was driven by receivable growth and improved portfolio yield.

Interest expense was $311 million in the first quarter of 2025, up 13% from $276 million in the prior year quarter, due to an increase in average debt to support our receivables growth.

The provision for finance receivable losses was $456 million in the first quarter of 2025, up $25 million compared to the prior year period. During the first quarter of 2025, the allowance for finance receivable losses decreased $17 million driven by a seasonal decline in receivables.

C&I Select Delinquency and Loss Ratios

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024













Consumer loans:











30+ days delinquency ratio

5.16 %

5.76 %

5.57 % 90+ days delinquency ratio

2.38 %

2.52 %

2.86 % 30-89 days delinquency ratio

2.77 %

3.24 %

2.72 % Net charge-offs

7.83 %

7.63 %

8.58 %

Operating expense for the first quarter of 2025 was $401 million, up 11% from $362 million in the prior year quarter reflecting receivable growth and our strategic investments in the business.

Funding and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had principal debt balances outstanding of $21.8 billion, 55% of which was secured. The Company had $627 million of cash and cash equivalents, which included $139 million of cash and cash equivalents held at regulated insurance subsidiaries or for other operating activities that are unavailable for general corporate purposes.

Cash and cash equivalents, together with the Company's $1.1 billion of undrawn committed capacity from an unsecured corporate revolver, $6.4 billion of undrawn committed capacity under revolving conduit facilities and credit card variable funding note facilities, and $10.2 billion of unencumbered receivables, provides significant liquidity resources.

Conference Call & Webcast Information

OneMain management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's results, outlook, and related matters at 9:00 am Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public. The general public is invited to listen to the call by dialing 800-451-7724 (U.S. domestic) or 785-424-1116 (international), and using conference ID 93264, or via a live audio webcast through OneMain's investor relations website at http://investor.onemainfinancial.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the website after the event. An investor presentation will be available on the OneMain's investor relations website prior to the start of the conference call.

About OneMain Holdings, Inc.

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) is the leader in offering nonprime consumers responsible access to credit and is dedicated to improving the financial well-being of hardworking Americans. We empower our customers to solve today's problems and reach a better financial future through personalized solutions across 47 states, available online and in 1,300 locations. OneMain is committed to making a positive impact on the people and the communities we serve. For additional information, please visit www.OneMainFinancial.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report the operating results of Consumer and Insurance using the Segment Accounting Basis, which (i) reflects our allocation methodologies for interest expense and operating costs, to reflect the manner in which we assess our business results and (ii) excludes the impact of applying purchase accounting (eliminates premiums/discounts on our finance receivables and long-term debt at acquisition, as well as the amortization/accretion in future periods). Consumer and Insurance adjusted pretax income (loss), Consumer and Insurance adjusted net income (loss), and Consumer and Insurance adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share are key performance measures used to evaluate the performance of our business. Consumer and Insurance adjusted pretax income (loss) represents income (loss) before income taxes on a Segment Accounting Basis and excludes net loss resulting from repurchases and repayments of debt, restructuring charges, acquisition-related transaction and integration expenses, regulatory settlements, and strategic activities and other items. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in assessing the profitability of our segment.

We also use pretax capital generation and capital generation, non-GAAP financial measures, as a key performance measure of our segment. Pretax capital generation represents Consumer and Insurance adjusted pretax income, as discussed above, and excludes the change in our Consumer and Insurance allowance for finance receivable losses in the period while still considering the Consumer and Insurance net charge-offs incurred during the period. Capital generation represents the after-tax effect of pretax capital generation. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful in assessing the capital created in the period impacting the overall capital adequacy of the Company. We believe that the Company's reserves, combined with its equity, represent the Company's loss absorption capacity.

We utilize these non-GAAP measures in evaluating our performance. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures are consistent with the performance goals established in OMH's executive compensation program. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, income (loss) before income taxes, net income, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

This document contains summarized information concerning the Company and its business, operations, financial performance and trends. No representation is made that the information in this document is complete. For additional financial, statistical and business related information see the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as well as the Company's other reports filed with the SEC from time to time, which are or will be available in the Investor Relations section of the OneMain Financial website (www.omf.com) and the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "anticipates," "appears," "assumes," "believes," "can," "continues," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "foresees," "goal," "intends," "likely," "objective," "plans," "projects," "target," "trend," "remains," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "might," "should," "will" or "would" are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact but instead represent only management's current beliefs regarding future events, objectives, goals, projections, strategies, performance, and future plans, and underlying assumptions and other statements related thereto. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the following: adverse changes and volatility in general economic conditions, including the interest rate environment and the financial markets; the sufficiency of our allowance for finance receivable losses; increased levels of unemployment and personal bankruptcies; the current inflationary environment and related trends affecting our customers; natural or accidental events such as earthquakes, hurricanes, pandemics, floods or wildfires affecting our customers, collateral, or our facilities; a failure in or breach of our information, operational or security systems or infrastructure or those of third parties, including as a result of cyber incidents, war or other disruptions; the adequacy of our credit risk scoring models; geopolitical risks, including recent geopolitical actions outside the U.S.; adverse changes in our ability to attract and retain employees or key executives; increased competition or adverse changes in customer responsiveness to our distribution channels or products; changes in federal, state, or local laws, regulations, or regulatory policies and practices or increased regulatory scrutiny of our business or industry; risks associated with our insurance operations; the costs and effects of any actual or alleged violations of any federal, state, or local laws, rules or regulations; the costs and effects of any fines, penalties, judgments, decrees, orders, inquiries, investigations, subpoenas, or enforcement or other proceedings of any governmental or quasi-governmental agency or authority; our substantial indebtedness and our continued ability to access the capital markets and maintain adequate current sources of funds to satisfy our cash flow requirements; our ability to comply with all of our covenants; the effects of any downgrade of our debt ratings by credit rating agencies; and other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis" sections of the Company's most recent Form 10-K filed with the SEC and in the Company's other filings with the SEC from time to time.

If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from what we may have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should specifically consider the factors identified in this document that could cause actual results to differ before making an investment decision to purchase our securities. Furthermore, new risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us.

Forward looking statements included in this document speak only as of the date on which they were made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or the non-occurrence of anticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

OneMain Holdings, Inc.





























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

























Quarter Ended



Fiscal Year (unaudited, $ in millions, except per share amounts)

Mar 31,

2025

Dec 31,

2024

Sep 30,

2024

Jun 30,

2024

Mar 31,

2024



2024

2023































Interest income

$ 1,308

$ 1,320

$ 1,282

$ 1,219

$ 1,173



$ 4,993

$ 4,564 Interest expense

(312)

(311)

(301)

(297)

(277)



(1,185)

(1,019) Net interest income

996

1,009

981

922

896



3,808

3,545 Provision for finance receivable losses

(456)

(523)

(512)

(575)

(431)



(2,040)

(1,721) Net interest income after provision for finance receivable losses

540

486

469

347

465



1,768

1,824































Insurance

110

111

111

111

112



445

448 Investment

26

21

24

30

32



108

116 Gain on sales of finance receivables

16

5

6

6

6



23

52 Net loss on repurchases and repayments of debt

(5)

(19)

(1)

(12)

(2)



(34)

- Other

41

42

42

39

32



153

119 Total other revenues

188

160

182

174

180



695

735































Operating expenses

(404)

(433)

(401)

(382)

(391)



(1,607)

(1,530) Insurance policy benefits and claims

(49)

(49)

(43)

(47)

(50)



(189)

(189) Total other expenses

(453)

(482)

(444)

(429)

(441)



(1,796)

(1,719)































Income before income taxes

275

164

207

92

204



667

840 Income taxes

(62)

(38)

(50)

(21)

(49)



(158)

(199) Net income

$ 213

$ 126

$ 157

$ 71

$ 155



$ 509

$ 641































Weighted average number of diluted shares

120.0

119.9

120.1

120.2

120.2



120.1

120.6 Diluted EPS

$ 1.78

$ 1.05

$ 1.31

$ 0.59

$ 1.29



$ 4.24

$ 5.32 Book value per basic share

$ 27.50

$ 26.74

$ 26.87

$ 26.33

$ 26.81



$ 26.74

$ 26.60 Return on assets

3.3 %

1.9 %

2.5 %

1.1 %

2.6 %



2.0 %

2.7 %































Change in allowance for finance receivable losses

$ 17

$ (60)

$ (81)

$ (79)

$ 26



$ (194)

$ (185) Net charge-offs

(473)

(463)

(431)

(496)

(457)



(1,846)

(1,536) Provision for finance receivable losses

$ (456)

$ (523)

$ (512)

$ (575)

$ (431)



$ (2,040)

$ (1,721)







Note: Quarters may not sum to fiscal year due to rounding.



OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)









As of





















(unaudited, $ in millions)

Mar 31,

2025

Dec 31,

2024

Sep 30,

2024

Jun 30,

2024

Mar 31,

2024





















Assets



















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 627

$ 458

$ 577

$ 667

$ 831 Investment securities

1,670

1,607

1,581

1,681

1,691 Net finance receivables

23,328

23,554

23,075

22,365

21,083 Unearned insurance premium and claim reserves

(747)

(766)

(765)

(753)

(749) Allowance for finance receivable losses

(2,688)

(2,705)

(2,645)

(2,564)

(2,454) Net finance receivables, less unearned insurance premium and claim reserves and allowance for finance

receivable losses

19,893

20,083

19,665

19,048

17,880 Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents

736

684

693

630

599 Goodwill

1,474

1,474

1,474

1,474

1,437 Other intangible assets

285

286

288

289

259 Other assets

1,344

1,318

1,300

1,296

1,211 Total assets

$ 26,029

$ 25,910

$ 25,578

$ 25,085

$ 23,908





















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Long-term debt

$ 21,494

$ 21,438

$ 21,137

$ 20,671

$ 19,520 Insurance claims and policyholder liabilities

567

575

597

594

597 Deferred and accrued taxes

19

20

29

10

34 Other liabilities

669

686

607

657

543 Total liabilities

22,749

22,719

22,370

21,932

20,694





















Common stock

1

1

1

1

1 Additional paid-in capital

1,734

1,734

1,728

1,723

1,718 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(65)

(81)

(59)

(95)

(91) Retained earnings

2,384

2,296

2,295

2,263

2,318 Treasury stock

(774)

(759)

(757)

(739)

(732) Total shareholders' equity

3,280

3,191

3,208

3,153

3,214 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 26,029

$ 25,910

$ 25,578

$ 25,085

$ 23,908

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSOLIDATED KEY FINANCIAL METRICS (UNAUDITED)









As of





















(unaudited, $ in millions)

Mar 31,

2025

Dec 31,

2024

Sep 30,

2024

Jun 30,

2024

Mar 31,

2024





















Liquidity



















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 627

$ 458

$ 577

$ 667

$ 831 Cash and cash equivalents unavailable for general corporate purposes

139

123

266

211

165 Unencumbered receivables

10,163

9,738

9,017

8,060

8,306 Undrawn conduit facilities

5,999

5,999

6,749

6,399

6,399 Undrawn corporate revolver

1,125

1,125

1,125

1,325

1,325 Private secured term funding available

725

-

-

-

- Undrawn credit card revolving variable funding note facilities

400

300

300

300

300 Drawn conduit facilities

1

1

176

1

1





















Net adjusted debt

$ 20,833

$ 20,931

$ 20,653

$ 20,043

$ 18,682





















Total Shareholders' equity

$ 3,280

$ 3,191

$ 3,208

$ 3,153

$ 3,214 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

65

81

59

95

91 Goodwill

(1,474)

(1,474)

(1,474)

(1,474)

(1,437) Other intangible assets

(285)

(286)

(288)

(289)

(259) Junior subordinated debt

172

172

172

172

172 Adjusted tangible common equity

1,758

1,684

1,677

1,657

1,781 Allowance for finance receivable losses, net of tax *

2,016

2,029

1,984

1,923

1,840 Adjusted capital

$ 3,774

$ 3,713

$ 3,661

$ 3,580

$ 3,621





















Net leverage (net adjusted debt to adjusted capital)

5.5x

5.6x

5.6x

5.6x

5.2x







* Income taxes assume a 25% tax rate.

OneMain Holdings, Inc.





























RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)





























Quarter Ended



Fiscal Year































(unaudited, $ in millions)

Mar 31,

2025

Dec 31,

2024

Sep 30,

2024

Jun 30,

2024

Mar 31,

2024



2024

2023































Consumer & Insurance

$ 270

$ 159

$ 200

$ 145

$ 203



$ 707

$ 845 Other

1

(1)

-

-

-



(1)

(6) Segment to GAAP adjustment

4

6

7

(53)

1



(39)

1 Income before income taxes - GAAP basis

$ 275

$ 164

$ 207

$ 92

$ 204



$ 667

$ 840































Consumer & Insurance pretax income

$ 270

$ 159

$ 200

$ 145

$ 203



$ 707

$ 845 Net loss on repurchases and repayments of debt

5

19

-

12

2



33

- Restructuring charges

-

1

1

-

27



29

- Acquisition-related transaction and integration expenses

-

5

1

2

1



9

- Regulatory settlements

-

-

-

-

-



-

26 Other (1)

-

1

-

4

-



4

3 Consumer & Insurance adjusted pretax income (non-GAAP)

$ 275

$ 185

$ 202

$ 163

$ 233



$ 782

$ 874































Reconciling items (2)

$ (1)

$ (20)

$ 5

$ (71)

$ (29)



$ (114)

$ (28)































Consumer & Insurance

$ 23,365

$ 23,598

$ 23,128

$ 22,428

$ 21,083



$ 23,598

$ 21,349 Segment to GAAP adjustment

(37)

(44)

(53)

(63)

-



(44)

- Net finance receivables - GAAP basis

$ 23,328

$ 23,554

$ 23,075

$ 22,365

$ 21,083



$ 23,554

$ 21,349































Consumer & Insurance

$ 2,693

$ 2,710

$ 2,651

$ 2,571

$ 2,454



$ 2,710

$ 2,480 Segment to GAAP adjustment

(5)

(5)

(6)

(7)

-



(5)

- Allowance for finance receivable losses - GAAP basis

$ 2,688

$ 2,705

$ 2,645

$ 2,564

$ 2,454



$ 2,705

$ 2,480







Note: Quarters may not sum to fiscal year due to rounding.

(1) Includes strategic activities and other items. (2) Reconciling items consist of Segment to GAAP adjustment and the adjustments to Pretax income - segment accounting basis for C&I and Other. The adjustments to Other adjusted pretax income (loss) are not disclosed in the table above due to immateriality.

OneMain Holdings, Inc.





























CONSUMER & INSURANCE SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) (Non-GAAP)



















Quarter Ended



Fiscal Year































(unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)

Mar 31,

2025

Dec 31,

2024

Sep 30,

2024

Jun 30,

2024

Mar 31,

2024



2024

2023































Interest income

$ 1,301

$ 1,312

$ 1,271

$ 1,210

$ 1,172



$ 4,965

$ 4,559 Interest expense

(311)

(310)

(299)

(295)

(276)



(1,181)

(1,015) Net interest income

990

1,002

972

915

896



3,784

3,544 Provision for finance receivable losses

(456)

(523)

(512)

(515)

(431)



(1,981)

(1,721) Net interest income after provision for finance receivable losses

534

479

460

400

465



1,803

1,823































Insurance

110

111

111

111

112



445

448 Investment

26

21

24

30

32



108

116 Gain on sales of finance receivables

16

5

6

6

6



23

52 Other

39

40

40

37

30



146

111 Total other revenues

191

177

181

184

180



722

727































Operating expenses

(401)

(422)

(396)

(374)

(362)



(1,554)

(1,487) Insurance policy benefits and claims

(49)

(49)

(43)

(47)

(50)



(189)

(189) Total other expenses

(450)

(471)

(439)

(421)

(412)



(1,743)

(1,676)































Adjusted pretax income (non-GAAP)

275

185

202

163

233



782

874































Income taxes *

(68)

(46)

(51)

(41)

(58)



(195)

(219)































Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 207

$ 139

$ 151

$ 122

$ 175



$ 587

$ 655































Weighted average number of diluted shares

120.0

119.9

120.1

120.2

120.2



120.1

120.6 C&I adjusted diluted EPS

$ 1.72

$ 1.16

$ 1.26

$ 1.02

$ 1.45



$ 4.89

$ 5.43







































Note: Quarters may not sum to fiscal year due to rounding.

* Income taxes assume a 25% tax rate.

OneMain Holdings, Inc.





























CONSUMER & INSURANCE SEGMENT METRICS (UNAUDITED)





























Quarter Ended



Fiscal Year































(unaudited, $ in millions)

Mar 31,

2025

Dec 31,

2024

Sep 30,

2024

Jun 30,

2024

Mar 31,

2024



2024

2023































Net finance receivables - personal loans

$ 20,469

$ 20,833

$ 20,569

$ 20,073

$ 19,854



$ 20,833

$ 20,274 Net finance receivables - auto finance

2,220

2,122

2,009

1,889

843



2,122

745 Net finance receivables - consumer loans

22,689

22,955

22,578

21,962

20,697



22,955

21,019 Net finance receivables - credit cards

676

643

550

466

386



643

330 Net finance receivables

$ 23,365

$ 23,598

$ 23,128

$ 22,428

$ 21,083



$ 23,598

$ 21,349































Allowance for finance receivable losses

$ 2,693

$ 2,710

$ 2,651

$ 2,571

$ 2,454



$ 2,710

$ 2,480































Allowance ratio

11.52 %

11.48 %

11.46 %

11.46 %

11.64 %



11.48 %

11.62 %































Net finance receivables

23,365

23,598

23,128

22,428

21,083



23,598

21,349 Finance receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners

1,232

1,141

1,191

1,229

871



1,141

882 Managed receivables

$ 24,597

$ 24,739

$ 24,319

$ 23,657

$ 21,954



$ 24,739

$ 22,231































Average net finance receivables - personal loans

$ 20,660

$ 20,751

$ 20,396

$ 19,937

$ 20,117



$ 20,301

$ 19,788 Average net finance receivables - auto finance

2,166

2,072

1,949

1,843

786



1,662

559 Average net finance receivables - consumer loans

22,826

22,823

22,345

21,780

20,903



21,963

20,347 Average net finance receivables - credit cards

668

599

515

430

364



477

181 Average net receivables

23,494

23,422

22,860

22,210

21,267



22,440

20,528 Average receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners

1,196

1,174

1,218

1,195

867



1,113

852 Average managed receivables

$ 24,690

$ 24,596

$ 24,078

$ 23,405

$ 22,134



$ 23,553

$ 21,380







































Note: Ratios may not sum due to rounding.

OneMain Holdings, Inc.





























CONSUMER & INSURANCE KEY METRICS (UNAUDITED) (Non-GAAP)





























Quarter Ended



Fiscal Year































(unaudited, in millions)

Mar 31,

2025

Dec 31,

2024

Sep 30,

2024

Jun 30,

2024

Mar 31,

2024



2024

2023































Adjusted pretax income (non-GAAP)

$ 275

$ 185

$ 202

$ 163

$ 233



$ 782

$ 874































Provision for finance receivable losses

456

523

512

515

431



1,981

1,721 Net charge-offs

(473)

(464)

(432)

(496)

(457)



(1,849)

(1,536) Change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses (non-GAAP)

(17)

59

80

19

(26)



132

185































Pretax capital generation (non-GAAP)

258

244

282

182

207



914

1,059































Capital generation, net of tax * (non-GAAP)

$ 194

$ 183

$ 211

$ 136

$ 155



$ 685

$ 794































C&I average net receivables

$ 23,494

$ 23,422

$ 22,860

$ 22,210

$ 21,267



$ 22,440

$ 20,528































Capital generation return on receivables (non-GAAP)

3.3 %

3.1 %

3.7 %

2.9 %

2.9 %



3.1 %

3.9 %







































Note: Consumer & Insurance financial information is presented on an adjusted Segment Accounting Basis. Amounts may not sum to fiscal year due to rounding. * Income taxes assume a 25% rate.

OneMain Holdings, Inc.





























CONSUMER & INSURANCE CONSUMER LOANS METRICS (UNAUDITED)



















Quarter Ended



Fiscal Year































(unaudited, $ in millions)

Mar 31,

2025

Dec 31,

2024

Sep 30,

2024

Jun 30,

2024

Mar 31,

2024



2024

2023































































Gross charge-offs

$ 525

$ 514

$ 490

$ 553

$ 522



$ 2,080

$ 1,768 Recoveries

(85)

(76)

(78)

(75)

(77)



(307)

(258) Net charge-offs

$ 440

$ 438

$ 412

$ 478

$ 445



$ 1,773

$ 1,510































Gross charge-off ratio

9.34 %

8.96 %

8.72 %

9.68 %

10.05 %



9.34 %

8.69 % Recovery ratio

(1.52 %)

(1.33 %)

(1.39 %)

(1.39 %)

(1.48 %)



(1.39 %)

(1.27 %) Net charge-off ratio

7.83 %

7.63 %

7.33 %

8.29 %

8.58 %



7.94 %

7.42 %































































Average net receivables

$ 22,826

$ 22,823

$ 22,345

$ 21,780

$ 20,903



$ 21,963

$ 20,346 Yield

22.4 %

22.2 %

22.1 %

21.9 %

22.1 %



22.1 %

22.2 % Origination volume

$ 3,022

$ 3,504

$ 3,712

$ 3,582

$ 2,523



$ 13,321

$ 12,851































30+ delinquency

$ 1,170

$ 1,322

$ 1,272

$ 1,198

$ 1,153



$ 1,322

$ 1,294 90+ delinquency

$ 540

$ 579

$ 562

$ 511

$ 591



$ 579

$ 605 30-89 delinquency

$ 630

$ 743

$ 710

$ 687

$ 562



$ 743

$ 689































30+ delinquency ratio

5.16 %

5.76 %

5.63 %

5.45 %

5.57 %



5.76 %

6.16 % 90+ delinquency ratio

2.38 %

2.52 %

2.49 %

2.33 %

2.86 %



2.52 %

2.88 % 30-89 delinquency ratio

2.77 %

3.24 %

3.14 %

3.13 %

2.72 %



3.24 %

3.28 %







Note: Consumer & Insurance financial information is presented on a Segment Accounting Basis. Delinquency ratios are calculated as a percentage of C&I consumer loan net finance receivables. Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

Defined Terms

Adjusted capital: adjusted tangible common equity + allowance for finance receivable losses (ALLL), net of tax

adjusted tangible common equity + allowance for finance receivable losses (ALLL), net of tax Adjusted tangible common equity (TCE): total shareholders' equity - accumulated other comprehensive loss - goodwill - other intangible assets + junior subordinated debt

total shareholders' equity - accumulated other comprehensive loss - goodwill - other intangible assets + junior subordinated debt Auto finance: financing at the point of purchase through a network of auto dealerships

financing at the point of purchase through a network of auto dealerships Available cash and cash equivalents: cash and cash equivalents - cash and cash equivalents held at our regulated insurance subsidiaries or is unavailable for general corporate purposes

cash and cash equivalents - cash and cash equivalents held at our regulated insurance subsidiaries or is unavailable for general corporate purposes Average assets: average of monthly average assets (assets at the beginning and end of each month divided by two) in the period

average of monthly average assets (assets at the beginning and end of each month divided by two) in the period Average managed receivables: C&I average net receivables + average receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners

C&I average net receivables + average receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners C&I adjusted diluted EPS: C&I adjusted net income (non-GAAP) / weighted average diluted shares

C&I adjusted net income (non-GAAP) / weighted average diluted shares Capital generation: C&I adjusted net income - change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses, net of tax

C&I adjusted net income - change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses, net of tax Capital generation return on receivables * : annualized capital generation / C&I average net receivables

annualized capital generation / C&I average net receivables Consumer loans: personal loans and auto finance

personal loans and auto finance Finance receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners: unpaid principal balance plus accrued interest of loans sold as part of our whole loan sale program

unpaid principal balance plus accrued interest of loans sold as part of our whole loan sale program Gross charge-off ratio * : annualized gross charge-offs / average net receivables

annualized gross charge-offs / average net receivables Managed receivables: C&I net finance receivables + finance receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners + auto finance loans originated by third parties

C&I net finance receivables + finance receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners + auto finance loans originated by third parties Net adjusted debt: long-term debt - junior subordinated debt - available cash and cash equivalents

long-term debt - junior subordinated debt - available cash and cash equivalents Net charge-off ratio * : annualized net charge-offs / average net receivables

annualized net charge-offs / average net receivables Net leverage: net adjusted debt / adjusted capital

net adjusted debt / adjusted capital Opex ratio: annualized C&I operating expenses / average managed receivables

annualized C&I operating expenses / average managed receivables Origination volume: loans originated during the period, including those originated and sold to our whole loan sale partners that we continue to service

loans originated during the period, including those originated and sold to our whole loan sale partners that we continue to service Other net revenue: other revenues - insurance policy benefits and claims expense

other revenues - insurance policy benefits and claims expense Personal loans: loans secured by titled collateral or unsecured and offered through our branch network, central operations, or digital platform

loans secured by titled collateral or unsecured and offered through our branch network, central operations, or digital platform Pretax capital generation: C&I pretax adjusted net income - change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses

C&I pretax adjusted net income - change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses Purchase volume: credit card purchase transactions + cash advances - returns

credit card purchase transactions + cash advances - returns Return on assets (ROA): annualized net income / average total assets

annualized net income / average total assets Return on receivables (C&I ROR): annualized C&I adjusted net income / C&I average net receivables

annualized C&I adjusted net income / C&I average net receivables Total revenue: C&I interest income + C&I total other revenue

C&I interest income + C&I total other revenue Unencumbered receivables: unencumbered unpaid principal balance of consumer loans and credit cards. For precompute personal loans, unpaid principal balance is the gross contractual payments less the unaccreted balance of unearned finance charges. Credit card receivables include those in the trust that exceed the minimum for securing advances under credit card variable funding note facilities, which the Company can remove from the trust under the terms of such facilities, and exclude billed interest, fees, and closed accounts with balances

* 2Q24 and fiscal year 2024 adjusted for policy alignment associated with the Foursight acquisition.

OneMain Holdings, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Peter R. Poillon, 212-359-2432

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Kelly Ogburn, 410-537-9028

[email protected]

SOURCE OneMain Holdings, Inc.