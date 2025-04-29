Commvault Announces Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter Financial Results

TINTON FALLS, N.J., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault [Nasdaq: CVLT] today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

"It was a record-breaking year at Commvault," said Sanjay Mirchandani, President and CEO. "Commvault surpassed all key metrics, ended the year with over 12,000 subscription customers, and is firmly positioned as a growth company with subscription revenue up 45% in Q4. We continue to deliver cloud-first innovations that solve a hard problem for customers - strengthening their cyber resilience."

Notes are contained at the end of this Press Release.

Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter Highlights -

Total revenues were $275 million, up 23% year over year

Subscription revenue was $173 million, up 45% year over year

Income from operations (EBIT) was $27 million, an operating margin of 9.7%

Non-GAAP EBIT 1 was $59 million, an operating margin of 21.5%

was $59 million, an operating margin of 21.5% Operating cash flow was $77 million, with free cash flow 1 of $76 million

of $76 million Fourth quarter share repurchases were $30 million, or approximately 182,000 shares of common stock

Fiscal 2025 Full Year Highlights -

Total revenues were $996 million, up 19% year over year

Total annualized recurring revenue (ARR) 2 grew to $930 million, up 21% year over year

grew to $930 million, up 21% year over year Subscription revenue was $590 million, up 37% year over year

Subscription ARR 2 grew to $780 million, up 31% year over year and represents 84% of Total ARR 2

grew to $780 million, up 31% year over year and represents 84% of Total ARR Income from operations (EBIT) was $74 million, an operating margin of 7.4%

Non-GAAP EBIT 1 was $210 million, an operating margin of 21.1%

was $210 million, an operating margin of 21.1% Full year operating cash flow was $207 million, with full year free cash flow 1 of $204 million

of $204 million Full year share repurchases were $165 million, or approximately 1,215,000 shares of common stock

On April 17, 2025, our Board of Directors increased our share repurchase program to $250 million

Financial Outlook for First Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 20263 -

We are providing the following guidance for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, based on current macroeconomic conditions:

Total revenues are expected to be between $266 million and $270 million

Subscription revenue is expected to be between $166 million and $170 million

Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 81% and 82%

Non-GAAP operating margin1 is expected to be approximately 21%

We are providing the following guidance for the full fiscal year 2026, based on current macroeconomic conditions:

Total revenues are expected to be between $1,130 million and $1,140 million

Total ARR 2 is expected to grow between 16% and 17% year over year

is expected to grow between 16% and 17% year over year Subscription revenue is expected to be between $727 million and $732 million

Subscription ARR 2 is expected to grow between 22% and 23% year over year

is expected to grow between 22% and 23% year over year Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 81% and 82%

Non-GAAP operating margin 1 is expected to be approximately 21%

is expected to be approximately 21% Free cash flow1 is expected to be between $210 million and $215 million

The above statements are based on current targets using exchange rates as of March 31, 2025. These statements are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions discussed in detail below. We do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Conference Call Information

Commvault will host a conference call today, April 29, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss quarterly results. The live webcast and call dial-in numbers can be accessed by registering under the "News & Events" section of Commvault's website at ir.commvault.com under the "Investor Events" heading. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available following the call.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is the gold standard in cyber resilience, helping more than 100,000 organizations keep data safe and businesses resilient and moving forward. Today, Commvault offers the only cyber resilience platform that combines the best data security and rapid recovery at enterprise scale across any workload, anywhere-at the lowest TCO.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding financial projections, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of software products and related services, general economic conditions, outcome of litigation and others. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties affecting Commvault's business, see "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K and "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Statements regarding Commvault's beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Commvault does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Revenue Overview

($ in thousands)



Q4'24

Q1'25

Q2'25

Q3'25

Q4'25 Revenue Summary:

















Subscription $ 119,873

$ 124,080

$ 134,038

$ 158,321

$ 173,228 Perpetual license 15,196

13,736

10,522

16,423

14,962 Customer support 77,025

76,288

77,688

77,078

76,509 Other services 11,198

10,568

11,030

10,808

10,340 Total revenues $ 223,292

$ 224,672

$ 233,278

$ 262,630

$ 275,039



Q4'24

Q1'25

Q2'25

Q3'25

Q4'25 Y/Y Growth:

















Subscription 27 %

28 %

37 %

39 %

45 % Perpetual license (13) %

4 %

(27) %

10 %

(2) % Customer support - %

(1) %

1 %

- %

(1) % Other services (20) %

(2) %

(7) %

(1) %

(8) % Total revenues 10 %

13 %

16 %

21 %

23 %



FY'24

Y/Y Growth

FY'25

Y/Y Growth Revenue Summary:













Subscription $ 429,167

23 %

$ 589,667

37 % Perpetual license 57,613

(23) %

55,643

(3) % Customer support 307,771

(2) %

307,563

- % Other services 44,696

(6) %

42,746

(4) % Total revenues $ 839,247

7 %

$ 995,619

19 %

Constant Currency

($ in thousands)

The constant currency impact is calculated using the average foreign exchange rates from the prior year period and applying these rates to foreign-denominated revenues in the current corresponding period. Commvault analyzes revenue growth on a constant currency basis in order to provide a comparable framework for assessing how the business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.



Subscription

Perpetual

license

Customer

support

Other

services

Total Q4'24 Revenue as Reported (GAAP) $ 119,873

$ 15,196

$ 77,025

$ 11,198

$ 223,292 Q4'25 Revenue as Reported (GAAP) $ 173,228

$ 14,962

$ 76,509

$ 10,340

$ 275,039 % Change Y/Y (GAAP) 45 %

(2) %

(1) %

(8) %

23 % Constant Currency Impact $ 1,900

$ 242

$ 1,111

$ (65)

$ 3,188 % Change Y/Y Constant Currency 46 %

- %

1 %

(8) %

25 %



Subscription

Perpetual

license

Customer

support

Other

services

Total FY'24 Revenue as Reported (GAAP) $ 429,167

$ 57,613

$ 307,771

$ 44,696

$ 839,247 FY'25 Revenue as Reported (GAAP) $ 589,667

$ 55,643

$ 307,563

$ 42,746

$ 995,619 % Change Y/Y (GAAP) 37 %

(3) %

- %

(4) %

19 % Constant Currency Impact $ 2,624

$ 283

$ 1,266

$ (18)

$ 4,155 % Change Y/Y Constant Currency 38 %

(3) %

- %

(4) %

19 %

Revenues by Geography

($ in thousands)

Our Americas region includes the United States, Canada, and Latin America. Our International region primarily includes Europe, Middle East, Africa, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, and China.



Q4'24

Q1'25

Q2'25

Q3'25

Q4'25

Revenue Y/Y

Growth

Revenue Y/Y

Growth

Revenue Y/Y

Growth

Revenue Y/Y

Growth

Revenue Y/Y

Growth Americas $ 131,069 7 %

$ 138,725 14 %

$ 144,408 20 %

$ 155,435 24 %

$ 169,384 29 % International 92,223 14 %

85,947 13 %

88,870 10 %

107,195 17 %

105,655 15 % Total revenues $ 223,292 10 %

$ 224,672 13 %

$ 233,278 16 %

$ 262,630 21 %

$ 275,039 23 %



FY'24

FY'25

Revenue Y/Y Growth

Revenue Y/Y Growth Americas $ 498,545 6 %

$ 607,952 22 % International 340,702 8 %

387,667 14 % Total revenues $ 839,247 7 %

$ 995,619 19 %

Total ARR, Subscription ARR and SaaS ARR2

($ in thousands)



Q4'24

Q1'25

Q2'25

Q3'25

Q4'25 Total ARR2 $ 769,946

$ 802,709

$ 853,265

$ 889,628

$ 930,051 Subscription ARR2 $ 596,667

$ 635,910

$ 687,050

$ 734,212

$ 780,098 SaaS ARR2 $ 167,509

$ 187,908

$ 214,832

$ 258,957

$ 281,045

For the three months ended March 31, 2025 -

Income from Operations (EBIT)

Income from operations (EBIT) was $27 million, an operating margin of 9.7%

Non-GAAP EBIT1 was $59 million, an operating margin of 21.5%

GAAP and Non-GAAP Net Income1

GAAP net income was $31 million, or $0.69 per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income1 was $46 million, or $1.03 per diluted share

Cash Summary and Share Repurchases

Cash flow from operations was $77 million in the fourth quarter

During the fourth quarter, Commvault repurchased $30 million, or approximately 182,000 shares, of common stock at an average share price of approximately $163.73 per share

For the year ended March 31, 2025 -

Income from Operations (EBIT)

Income from operations (EBIT) was $74 million, an operating margin of 7.4%

Non-GAAP EBIT1 was $210 million, an operating margin of 21.1%

GAAP and Non-GAAP Net Income1

GAAP net income was $76 million, or $1.68 per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income1 was $165 million, or $3.65 per diluted share

Cash Summary and Share Repurchases

Cash flow from operations was $207 million in the full fiscal year

As of March 31, 2025, ending cash and cash equivalents were approximately $302 million

During the full fiscal year, Commvault repurchased $165 million, or approximately 1,215,000 shares, of common stock at an average share price of approximately $135.77 per share

Table I Commvault Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues:













Subscription $ 173,228

$ 119,873

$ 589,667

$ 429,167 Perpetual license 14,962

15,196

55,643

57,613 Customer support 76,509

77,025

307,563

307,771 Other services 10,340

11,198

42,746

44,696 Total revenues 275,039

223,292

995,619

839,247 Cost of revenues:













Subscription 25,801

15,486

88,899

58,406 Perpetual license 312

316

1,500

2,168 Customer support 13,746

15,806

57,680

60,752 Other services 7,907

7,538

30,956

30,284 Total cost of revenues 47,766

39,146

179,035

151,610 Gross margin 227,273

184,146

816,584

687,637 Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing 120,152

94,458

434,117

354,994 Research and development 39,333

35,244

146,286

132,328 General and administrative 38,274

29,938

138,375

113,997 Restructuring 812

4,548

10,026

4,548 Change in contingent consideration (426)

-

2,060

- Depreciation and amortization 2,401

1,768

9,072

6,415 Impairment charges -

-

2,910

- Total operating expenses 200,546

165,956

742,846

612,282 Income from operations 26,727

18,190

73,738

75,355 Interest income 1,556

1,893

6,654

5,423 Interest expense (103)

(104)

(416)

(415) Other income, net 453

3,076

1,077

3,250 Income before income taxes 28,633

23,055

81,053

83,613 Income tax expense (benefit) (2,360)

(103,065)

4,947

(85,293) Net income $ 30,993

$ 126,120

$ 76,106

$ 168,906 Net income per common share:













Basic $ 0.70

$ 2.89

$ 1.74

$ 3.85 Diluted $ 0.69

$ 2.81

$ 1.68

$ 3.75 Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 44,066

43,672

43,850

43,885 Diluted 45,158

44,917

45,187

45,100

Table II Commvault Systems, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited)





March 31,

March 31,



2025

2024 ASSETS Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 302,103

$ 312,754 Trade accounts receivable, net

251,995

222,683 Assets held for sale

34,770

38,680 Other current assets

46,189

21,009 Total current assets

635,057

595,126









Deferred tax assets, net

133,378

111,181 Property and equipment, net

8,294

7,961 Operating lease assets

10,124

10,545 Deferred commissions cost

79,309

62,837 Intangible assets, net

20,737

1,042 Goodwill

185,255

127,780 Other assets

46,112

27,441 Total assets

$ 1,118,266

$ 943,913









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 373

$ 299 Accrued liabilities

147,133

117,244 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

4,614

4,935 Deferred revenue

402,930

362,450 Total current liabilities

555,050

484,928









Deferred revenue, less current portion

223,282

168,472 Deferred tax liabilities

1,384

1,717 Long-term operating lease liabilities

6,338

7,155 Other liabilities

7,090

3,556









Total stockholders' equity

325,122

278,085 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,118,266

$ 943,913

Table III Commvault Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities













Net income $ 30,993

126,120

$ 76,106

$ 168,906 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 2,429

1,796

9,187

6,530 Noncash stock-based compensation 28,992

22,610

113,262

94,551 Noncash change in fair value of equity securities (396)

191

(364)

17 Noncash change in fair value of contingent consideration (426)

-

2,060

- Noncash impairment charges -

-

2,910

- Noncash operating lease expense 2,082

2,439

6,408

6,685 Deferred income taxes (17,194)

(109,598)

(23,474)

(109,598) Amortization of deferred commissions cost 9,658

6,987

33,414

26,531 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Trade accounts receivable, net 3,425

(1,049)

(62,012)

(21,725) Operating lease liabilities (1,963)

(2,308)

(7,136)

(6,135) Other current assets and Other assets (9,051)

(1,634)

(8,615)

336 Deferred commissions cost (20,316)

(9,411)

(49,848)

(29,952) Accounts payable 292

87

(948)

195 Accrued liabilities 15,140

16,146

25,235

16,998 Deferred revenue 29,749

27,951

87,659

50,394 Other liabilities 3,541

(342)

3,538

65 Net cash provided by operating activities 76,955

79,985

207,382

203,798 Cash flows from investing activities













Purchase of property and equipment (783)

(859)

(3,756)

(4,086) Purchase of equity securities (545)

(373)

(1,333)

(1,435) Business combination, net of cash acquired 598

-

(65,311)

- Net cash used in investing activities (730)

(1,232)

(70,400)

(5,521) Cash flows from financing activities













Repurchase of common stock (29,821)

(50,366)

(165,015)

(184,021) Proceeds from stock-based compensation plans 6,437

5,687

17,537

13,440 Payment on contingent liability (340)

-

(340)

- Net cash used in financing activities (23,724)

(44,679)

(147,818)

(170,581) Effects of exchange rate - changes in cash 6,027

(5,630)

185

(2,720) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 58,528

28,444

(10,651)

24,976 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 243,575

284,310

312,754

287,778 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 302,103

$ 312,754

$ 302,103

$ 312,754















Supplemental disclosures of noncash activities













Issuance of common stock for business combination $ -

$ -

$ 4,900

$ - Operating lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets $ 1,109

$ 35

$ 5,796

$ 5,528

Table IV Commvault Systems, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation:













GAAP income from operations $ 26,727

$ 18,190

$ 73,738

$ 75,355 Noncash stock-based compensation4 28,840

21,093

108,615

93,034 FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation5 1,767

1,073

5,459

3,285 Restructuring6 812

4,548

10,026

4,548 Amortization of intangible assets7 1,176

312

3,705

1,250 Litigation settlement8 -

-

675

- Business combination costs9 201

-

2,541

- Noncash impairment charges10 -

-

2,910

- Change in contingent consideration11 (426)

-

2,060

- Non-GAAP income from operations $ 59,097

$ 45,216

$ 209,729

$ 177,472















GAAP net income $ 30,993

$ 126,120

$ 76,106

$ 168,906 Noncash stock-based compensation4 28,840

21,093

108,615

93,034 FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation5 1,767

1,073

5,459

3,285 Restructuring6 812

4,548

10,026

4,548 Amortization of intangible assets7 1,176

312

3,705

1,250 Litigation settlement8 -

-

675

- Business combination costs9 201

-

2,541

- Noncash impairment charges10 -

-

2,910

- Change in contingent consideration11 (426)

-

2,060

- Gain on escrow payment12 -

(1,670)

-

(1,670) Non-GAAP provision for income taxes adjustment13 (17,000)

(116,136)

(47,143)

(134,989) Non-GAAP net income $ 46,363

$ 35,340

$ 164,954

$ 134,364















GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.69

$ 2.81

$ 1.68

$ 3.75 Noncash stock-based compensation4 0.64

0.47

2.40

2.06 FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation5 0.04

0.02

0.12

0.07 Restructuring6 0.02

0.10

0.22

0.10 Amortization of intangible assets7 0.03

0.01

0.08

0.03 Litigation settlement8 -

-

0.01

- Business combination costs9 -

-

0.06

- Noncash impairment charges10 -

-

0.06

- Change in contingent consideration11 (0.01)

-

0.05

- Gain on escrow payment12 -

(0.04)

-

(0.04) Non-GAAP provision for income taxes adjustment13 (0.38)

(2.58)

(1.03)

(2.99) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.03

$ 0.79

$ 3.65

$ 2.98 GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding 45,158

44,917

45,187

45,100



Three Months Ended

March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Non-GAAP free cash flow reconciliation:













GAAP cash provided by operating activities $ 76,955

$ 79,985

$ 207,382

$ 203,798 Purchase of property and equipment (783)

(859)

(3,756)

(4,086) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 76,172

$ 79,126

$ 203,626

$ 199,712

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Commvault has provided in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP income from operations (EBIT), non-GAAP income from operations margin, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP free cash flow, annualized recurring revenue (ARR), subscription ARR and SaaS ARR. This financial information has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Commvault uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate its business and make operating decisions. Commvault believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures, when used as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing its financial results with other companies in Commvault's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to the investment community. Commvault has also provided its revenues on a constant currency basis. Commvault analyzes revenue growth on a constant currency basis in order to provide a comparable framework for assessing how the business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations.

All of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are included in this press release.

Non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude noncash stock-based compensation charges and additional Federal Insurance Contribution Act (FICA) and related payroll tax expense incurred by Commvault when employees exercise in-the-money stock options or vest in restricted stock awards. Commvault has also excluded restructuring costs, noncash amortization of intangible assets, litigation settlement, business combination costs, noncash impairment charges, changes in the estimated fair value of contingent consideration, and a gain related to a non-refundable escrow payment associated with assets held for sale from its non-GAAP results. These expenses are further discussed in Table IV. Commvault believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful metrics for management and investors because they compare Commvault's core operating results over multiple periods. When evaluating the performance of Commvault's operating results and developing short- and long-term plans, Commvault does not consider such expenses.

Although noncash stock-based compensation and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses are necessary to attract and retain employees, Commvault places its primary emphasis on stockholder dilution as compared to the accounting charges related to such equity compensation plans. Commvault believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude noncash stock-based compensation expense and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses incurred on stock option exercises and vesting of restricted stock awards allow investors to make meaningful comparisons between Commvault's operating results and those of other companies.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. The most significant limitation is that these non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain operating costs, primarily related to noncash stock-based compensation, which is of a recurring nature. Noncash stock-based compensation has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in Commvault's operating results. In addition, noncash stock-based compensation is an important part of Commvault's employees' compensation and can have a significant impact on their performance. The following table presents the stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues, sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative ($ in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Cost of revenues $ 1,324

$ 1,608

$ 5,744

$ 6,832 Sales and marketing 12,599

6,796

47,627

36,630 Research and development 6,225

5,402

24,028

21,585 General and administrative 8,692

7,287

31,216

27,987 Stock-based compensation expense $ 28,840

$ 21,093

$ 108,615

$ 93,034

The table above excludes stock-based compensation expense related to the Company's restructuring activities described below in Note 6.

The components that Commvault excludes in its non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the components that its peer companies exclude when they report their non-GAAP financial measures. Due to the limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures, Commvault's management assists investors by providing a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Commvault's management uses non-GAAP financial measures only in addition to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP gross margin. Commvault defines this non-GAAP financial measure as GAAP gross margin adjusted to exclude cost of revenues related to noncash stock-based compensation.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS).In addition to the adjustments discussed in non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS incorporates a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 24%. Beginning in fiscal 2025, Commvault lowered its estimated non-GAAP effective tax rate from 27% to 24%. Commvault believes that a 24% rate more closely aligns with its effective tax rate expectations over the next few years.

Commvault anticipates that in any given period its non-GAAP tax rate may be either higher or lower than the GAAP tax rate as evidenced by historical fluctuations. The GAAP tax rates in recent fiscal years were not meaningful percentages due to the dollar amount of GAAP pre-tax income. For the same reason as the GAAP tax rates, the estimated cash tax rates in recent fiscal years are not meaningful percentages. Commvault defines its cash tax rate as the total amount of cash income taxes payable for the fiscal year divided by consolidated GAAP pre-tax income. Over time, Commvault believes its GAAP and cash tax rates will align.

Commvault considers non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS useful metrics for Commvault management and its investors for the same basic reasons that Commvault uses non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. In addition, the same limitations as well as management actions to compensate for such limitations described above also apply to Commvault's use of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS.

Non-GAAP free cash flow. Commvault defines this non-GAAP financial measure as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. Commvault considers non-GAAP free cash flow a useful metric for Commvault management and its investors in evaluating Commvault's ability to generate cash from its business operations. In addition, the same limitations as well as management actions to compensate for such limitations described above also apply to Commvault's use of non-GAAP free cash flow.

Forward-looking non-GAAP measures. In this press release, Commvault presents certain forward-looking non-GAAP metrics. Commvault cannot provide a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP metric without unreasonable efforts, as certain financial information, the probable significance of which may be material, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated.

Notes

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in Financial Statement Table IV included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."



Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) is defined as the annualized recurring value of all active contracts at the end of a reporting period. It includes the following contract types: subscription (including term license contracts, SaaS and utility software), maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses, other extended maintenance contracts (enterprise support), and managed services. It excludes any element of the arrangement that is not expected to recur, primarily perpetual licenses and most professional services. Subscription ARR includes only term license contracts, SaaS and utility software arrangements. Contracts are annualized by dividing the total contract value by the number of days in the contract term, then multiplying by 365.



ARR should be viewed independently of GAAP revenue, deferred revenue and unbilled revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue. Management believes that reviewing this metric, in addition to GAAP results, helps investors and financial analysts understand the value of Commvault's recurring revenue streams presented on an annualized basis.



Commvault does not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis as certain financial information, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional explanation.



Represents noncash stock-based compensation charges associated with restricted stock units granted and our Employee Stock Purchase Plan, exclusive of stock-based compensation expense related to Commvault's restructuring activities described below in Note 6.



Represents additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses incurred by Commvault when employees exercise in-the-money stock options or vest in restricted stock awards.



These restructuring charges relate primarily to severance and related costs associated with headcount reductions and stock-based compensation related to modifications of existing unvested awards granted to certain employees impacted by our restructuring plans.



Represents noncash amortization of intangible assets.



During the first quarter of fiscal 2025, we entered into a settlement agreement resulting in a payment of approximately $1.5 million which resolved certain legal matters. Approximately $0.7 million was recorded in general and administrative expenses for the year ended March 31, 2025, and the remaining $0.8 million was incurred in a prior period that is not presented in the consolidated statements of operations.



During fiscal 2025, Commvault incurred costs related to the acquisitions of Appranix, Inc. and Clumio, Inc., including legal, accounting and advisory services. Management believes, when used as a supplement to GAAP results, that the exclusion of these costs will help investors and financial analysts understand Commvault's operating results and underlying operational trends as compared to other periods.



Represents noncash impairment charges of assets held for sale.



Represents the change in the estimated fair value of the contingent consideration arrangement related to the acquisition of Appranix, Inc.



Represents a non-refundable escrow payment received related to assets held for sale.



The provision for income taxes is adjusted to reflect Commvault's estimated non-GAAP effective tax rate of 24% for fiscal 2025, and 27% for fiscal 2024. Beginning in fiscal 2025, Commvault lowered its estimated non-GAAP effective tax rate from 27% to 24%. Commvault believes that a 24% rate more closely aligns with its effective tax rate expectations over the next few years.

