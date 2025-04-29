Commvault Announces Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter Financial Results

TINTON FALLS, N.J., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault [Nasdaq: CVLT] today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.
"It was a record-breaking year at Commvault," said Sanjay Mirchandani, President and CEO. "Commvault surpassed all key metrics, ended the year with over 12,000 subscription customers, and is firmly positioned as a growth company with subscription revenue up 45% in Q4. We continue to deliver cloud-first innovations that solve a hard problem for customers - strengthening their cyber resilience."
Notes are contained at the end of this Press Release.
Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter Highlights -
- Total revenues were $275 million, up 23% year over year
- Subscription revenue was $173 million, up 45% year over year
- Income from operations (EBIT) was $27 million, an operating margin of 9.7%
- Non-GAAP EBIT1 was $59 million, an operating margin of 21.5%
- Operating cash flow was $77 million, with free cash flow1 of $76 million
- Fourth quarter share repurchases were $30 million, or approximately 182,000 shares of common stock
Fiscal 2025 Full Year Highlights -
- Total revenues were $996 million, up 19% year over year
- Total annualized recurring revenue (ARR)2 grew to $930 million, up 21% year over year
- Subscription revenue was $590 million, up 37% year over year
- Subscription ARR2 grew to $780 million, up 31% year over year and represents 84% of Total ARR2
- Income from operations (EBIT) was $74 million, an operating margin of 7.4%
- Non-GAAP EBIT1 was $210 million, an operating margin of 21.1%
- Full year operating cash flow was $207 million, with full year free cash flow1 of $204 million
- Full year share repurchases were $165 million, or approximately 1,215,000 shares of common stock
- On April 17, 2025, our Board of Directors increased our share repurchase program to $250 million
Financial Outlook for First Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 20263 -
We are providing the following guidance for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, based on current macroeconomic conditions:
- Total revenues are expected to be between $266 million and $270 million
- Subscription revenue is expected to be between $166 million and $170 million
- Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 81% and 82%
- Non-GAAP operating margin1 is expected to be approximately 21%
We are providing the following guidance for the full fiscal year 2026, based on current macroeconomic conditions:
- Total revenues are expected to be between $1,130 million and $1,140 million
- Total ARR2 is expected to grow between 16% and 17% year over year
- Subscription revenue is expected to be between $727 million and $732 million
- Subscription ARR2 is expected to grow between 22% and 23% year over year
- Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 81% and 82%
- Non-GAAP operating margin1 is expected to be approximately 21%
- Free cash flow1 is expected to be between $210 million and $215 million
The above statements are based on current targets using exchange rates as of March 31, 2025. These statements are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions discussed in detail below. We do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.
Conference Call Information
Commvault will host a conference call today, April 29, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss quarterly results. The live webcast and call dial-in numbers can be accessed by registering under the "News & Events" section of Commvault's website at ir.commvault.com under the "Investor Events" heading. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available following the call.
Revenue Overview
($ in thousands)
Q4'24
Q1'25
Q2'25
Q3'25
Q4'25
Revenue Summary:
Subscription
$ 119,873
$ 124,080
$ 134,038
$ 158,321
$ 173,228
Perpetual license
15,196
13,736
10,522
16,423
14,962
Customer support
77,025
76,288
77,688
77,078
76,509
Other services
11,198
10,568
11,030
10,808
10,340
Total revenues
$ 223,292
$ 224,672
$ 233,278
$ 262,630
$ 275,039
Q4'24
Q1'25
Q2'25
Q3'25
Q4'25
Y/Y Growth:
Subscription
27 %
28 %
37 %
39 %
45 %
Perpetual license
(13) %
4 %
(27) %
10 %
(2) %
Customer support
- %
(1) %
1 %
- %
(1) %
Other services
(20) %
(2) %
(7) %
(1) %
(8) %
Total revenues
10 %
13 %
16 %
21 %
23 %
FY'24
Y/Y Growth
FY'25
Y/Y Growth
Revenue Summary:
Subscription
$ 429,167
23 %
$ 589,667
37 %
Perpetual license
57,613
(23) %
55,643
(3) %
Customer support
307,771
(2) %
307,563
- %
Other services
44,696
(6) %
42,746
(4) %
Total revenues
$ 839,247
7 %
$ 995,619
19 %
Constant Currency
($ in thousands)
The constant currency impact is calculated using the average foreign exchange rates from the prior year period and applying these rates to foreign-denominated revenues in the current corresponding period. Commvault analyzes revenue growth on a constant currency basis in order to provide a comparable framework for assessing how the business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Subscription
Perpetual
Customer
Other
Total
Q4'24 Revenue as Reported (GAAP)
$ 119,873
$ 15,196
$ 77,025
$ 11,198
$ 223,292
Q4'25 Revenue as Reported (GAAP)
$ 173,228
$ 14,962
$ 76,509
$ 10,340
$ 275,039
% Change Y/Y (GAAP)
45 %
(2) %
(1) %
(8) %
23 %
Constant Currency Impact
$ 1,900
$ 242
$ 1,111
$ (65)
$ 3,188
% Change Y/Y Constant Currency
46 %
- %
1 %
(8) %
25 %
Subscription
Perpetual
Customer
Other
Total
FY'24 Revenue as Reported (GAAP)
$ 429,167
$ 57,613
$ 307,771
$ 44,696
$ 839,247
FY'25 Revenue as Reported (GAAP)
$ 589,667
$ 55,643
$ 307,563
$ 42,746
$ 995,619
% Change Y/Y (GAAP)
37 %
(3) %
- %
(4) %
19 %
Constant Currency Impact
$ 2,624
$ 283
$ 1,266
$ (18)
$ 4,155
% Change Y/Y Constant Currency
38 %
(3) %
- %
(4) %
19 %
Revenues by Geography
($ in thousands)
Our Americas region includes the United States, Canada, and Latin America. Our International region primarily includes Europe, Middle East, Africa, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, and China.
Q4'24
Q1'25
Q2'25
Q3'25
Q4'25
Revenue
Y/Y
Revenue
Y/Y
Revenue
Y/Y
Revenue
Y/Y
Revenue
Y/Y
Americas
$ 131,069
7 %
$ 138,725
14 %
$ 144,408
20 %
$ 155,435
24 %
|
$ 169,384
29 %
International
92,223
14 %
85,947
13 %
88,870
10 %
107,195
17 %
105,655
15 %
Total revenues
$ 223,292
10 %
$ 224,672
13 %
$ 233,278
16 %
$ 262,630
21 %
$ 275,039
23 %
FY'24
FY'25
Revenue
Y/Y Growth
Revenue
Y/Y Growth
Americas
$ 498,545
6 %
$ 607,952
22 %
International
340,702
8 %
387,667
14 %
Total revenues
$ 839,247
7 %
$ 995,619
19 %
Total ARR, Subscription ARR and SaaS ARR2
($ in thousands)
Q4'24
Q1'25
Q2'25
Q3'25
Q4'25
Total ARR2
$ 769,946
$ 802,709
$ 853,265
$ 889,628
$ 930,051
Subscription ARR2
$ 596,667
$ 635,910
$ 687,050
$ 734,212
$ 780,098
SaaS ARR2
$ 167,509
$ 187,908
$ 214,832
$ 258,957
$ 281,045
For the three months ended March 31, 2025 -
Income from Operations (EBIT)
- Income from operations (EBIT) was $27 million, an operating margin of 9.7%
- Non-GAAP EBIT1 was $59 million, an operating margin of 21.5%
GAAP and Non-GAAP Net Income1
- GAAP net income was $31 million, or $0.69 per diluted share
- Non-GAAP net income1 was $46 million, or $1.03 per diluted share
Cash Summary and Share Repurchases
- Cash flow from operations was $77 million in the fourth quarter
- During the fourth quarter, Commvault repurchased $30 million, or approximately 182,000 shares, of common stock at an average share price of approximately $163.73 per share
For the year ended March 31, 2025 -
Income from Operations (EBIT)
- Income from operations (EBIT) was $74 million, an operating margin of 7.4%
- Non-GAAP EBIT1 was $210 million, an operating margin of 21.1%
GAAP and Non-GAAP Net Income1
- GAAP net income was $76 million, or $1.68 per diluted share
- Non-GAAP net income1 was $165 million, or $3.65 per diluted share
Cash Summary and Share Repurchases
- Cash flow from operations was $207 million in the full fiscal year
- As of March 31, 2025, ending cash and cash equivalents were approximately $302 million
- During the full fiscal year, Commvault repurchased $165 million, or approximately 1,215,000 shares, of common stock at an average share price of approximately $135.77 per share
Table I
Commvault Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenues:
Subscription
$ 173,228
$ 119,873
$ 589,667
$ 429,167
Perpetual license
14,962
15,196
55,643
57,613
Customer support
76,509
77,025
307,563
307,771
Other services
10,340
11,198
42,746
44,696
Total revenues
275,039
223,292
995,619
839,247
Cost of revenues:
Subscription
25,801
15,486
88,899
58,406
Perpetual license
312
316
1,500
2,168
Customer support
13,746
15,806
57,680
60,752
Other services
7,907
7,538
30,956
30,284
Total cost of revenues
47,766
39,146
179,035
151,610
Gross margin
227,273
184,146
816,584
687,637
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
120,152
94,458
434,117
354,994
Research and development
39,333
35,244
146,286
132,328
General and administrative
38,274
29,938
138,375
113,997
Restructuring
812
4,548
10,026
4,548
Change in contingent consideration
(426)
-
2,060
-
Depreciation and amortization
2,401
1,768
9,072
6,415
Impairment charges
-
-
2,910
-
Total operating expenses
200,546
165,956
742,846
612,282
Income from operations
26,727
18,190
73,738
75,355
Interest income
1,556
1,893
6,654
5,423
Interest expense
(103)
(104)
(416)
(415)
Other income, net
453
3,076
1,077
3,250
Income before income taxes
28,633
23,055
81,053
83,613
Income tax expense (benefit)
(2,360)
(103,065)
4,947
(85,293)
Net income
$ 30,993
$ 126,120
$ 76,106
$ 168,906
Net income per common share:
Basic
$ 0.70
$ 2.89
$ 1.74
$ 3.85
Diluted
$ 0.69
$ 2.81
$ 1.68
$ 3.75
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
44,066
43,672
43,850
43,885
Diluted
45,158
44,917
45,187
45,100
Table II
Commvault Systems, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
March 31,
March 31,
2025
2024
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 302,103
$ 312,754
Trade accounts receivable, net
251,995
222,683
Assets held for sale
34,770
38,680
Other current assets
46,189
21,009
Total current assets
635,057
595,126
Deferred tax assets, net
133,378
111,181
Property and equipment, net
8,294
7,961
Operating lease assets
10,124
10,545
Deferred commissions cost
79,309
62,837
Intangible assets, net
20,737
1,042
Goodwill
185,255
127,780
Other assets
46,112
27,441
Total assets
$ 1,118,266
$ 943,913
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 373
$ 299
Accrued liabilities
147,133
117,244
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
4,614
4,935
Deferred revenue
402,930
362,450
Total current liabilities
555,050
484,928
Deferred revenue, less current portion
223,282
168,472
Deferred tax liabilities
1,384
1,717
Long-term operating lease liabilities
6,338
7,155
Other liabilities
7,090
3,556
Total stockholders' equity
325,122
278,085
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,118,266
$ 943,913
Table III
Commvault Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
Year Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$ 30,993
126,120
$ 76,106
$ 168,906
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
Depreciation and amortization
2,429
1,796
9,187
6,530
Noncash stock-based compensation
28,992
22,610
113,262
94,551
Noncash change in fair value of equity securities
(396)
191
(364)
17
Noncash change in fair value of contingent consideration
(426)
-
2,060
-
Noncash impairment charges
-
-
2,910
-
Noncash operating lease expense
2,082
2,439
6,408
6,685
Deferred income taxes
(17,194)
(109,598)
(23,474)
(109,598)
Amortization of deferred commissions cost
9,658
6,987
33,414
26,531
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivable, net
3,425
(1,049)
(62,012)
(21,725)
Operating lease liabilities
(1,963)
(2,308)
(7,136)
(6,135)
Other current assets and Other assets
(9,051)
(1,634)
(8,615)
336
Deferred commissions cost
(20,316)
(9,411)
(49,848)
(29,952)
Accounts payable
292
87
(948)
195
Accrued liabilities
15,140
16,146
25,235
16,998
Deferred revenue
29,749
27,951
87,659
50,394
Other liabilities
3,541
(342)
3,538
65
Net cash provided by operating activities
76,955
79,985
207,382
203,798
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property and equipment
(783)
(859)
(3,756)
(4,086)
Purchase of equity securities
(545)
(373)
(1,333)
(1,435)
Business combination, net of cash acquired
598
-
(65,311)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(730)
(1,232)
(70,400)
(5,521)
Cash flows from financing activities
Repurchase of common stock
(29,821)
(50,366)
(165,015)
(184,021)
Proceeds from stock-based compensation plans
6,437
5,687
17,537
13,440
Payment on contingent liability
(340)
-
(340)
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(23,724)
(44,679)
(147,818)
(170,581)
Effects of exchange rate - changes in cash
6,027
(5,630)
185
(2,720)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
58,528
28,444
(10,651)
24,976
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
243,575
284,310
312,754
287,778
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 302,103
$ 312,754
$ 302,103
$ 312,754
Supplemental disclosures of noncash activities
Issuance of common stock for business combination
$ -
$ -
$ 4,900
$ -
Operating lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets
$ 1,109
$ 35
$ 5,796
$ 5,528
Table IV
Commvault Systems, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
Year Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation:
GAAP income from operations
$ 26,727
$ 18,190
$ 73,738
$ 75,355
Noncash stock-based compensation4
28,840
21,093
108,615
93,034
FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation5
1,767
1,073
5,459
3,285
Restructuring6
812
4,548
10,026
4,548
Amortization of intangible assets7
1,176
312
3,705
1,250
Litigation settlement8
-
-
675
-
Business combination costs9
201
-
2,541
-
Noncash impairment charges10
-
-
2,910
-
Change in contingent consideration11
(426)
-
2,060
-
Non-GAAP income from operations
$ 59,097
$ 45,216
$ 209,729
$ 177,472
GAAP net income
$ 30,993
$ 126,120
$ 76,106
$ 168,906
Noncash stock-based compensation4
28,840
21,093
108,615
93,034
FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation5
1,767
1,073
5,459
3,285
Restructuring6
812
4,548
10,026
4,548
Amortization of intangible assets7
1,176
312
3,705
1,250
Litigation settlement8
-
-
675
-
Business combination costs9
201
-
2,541
-
Noncash impairment charges10
-
-
2,910
-
Change in contingent consideration11
(426)
-
2,060
-
Gain on escrow payment12
-
(1,670)
-
(1,670)
Non-GAAP provision for income taxes adjustment13
(17,000)
(116,136)
(47,143)
(134,989)
Non-GAAP net income
$ 46,363
$ 35,340
$ 164,954
$ 134,364
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$ 0.69
$ 2.81
$ 1.68
$ 3.75
Noncash stock-based compensation4
0.64
0.47
2.40
2.06
FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation5
0.04
0.02
0.12
0.07
Restructuring6
0.02
0.10
0.22
0.10
Amortization of intangible assets7
0.03
0.01
0.08
0.03
Litigation settlement8
-
-
0.01
-
Business combination costs9
-
-
0.06
-
Noncash impairment charges10
-
-
0.06
-
Change in contingent consideration11
(0.01)
-
0.05
-
Gain on escrow payment12
-
(0.04)
-
(0.04)
Non-GAAP provision for income taxes adjustment13
(0.38)
(2.58)
(1.03)
(2.99)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$ 1.03
$ 0.79
$ 3.65
$ 2.98
GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding
45,158
44,917
45,187
45,100
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Non-GAAP free cash flow reconciliation:
GAAP cash provided by operating activities
$ 76,955
$ 79,985
$ 207,382
$ 203,798
Purchase of property and equipment
(783)
(859)
(3,756)
(4,086)
Non-GAAP free cash flow
$ 76,172
$ 79,126
$ 203,626
$ 199,712
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Commvault has provided in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP income from operations (EBIT), non-GAAP income from operations margin, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP free cash flow, annualized recurring revenue (ARR), subscription ARR and SaaS ARR. This financial information has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Commvault uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate its business and make operating decisions. Commvault believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures, when used as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing its financial results with other companies in Commvault's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to the investment community. Commvault has also provided its revenues on a constant currency basis. Commvault analyzes revenue growth on a constant currency basis in order to provide a comparable framework for assessing how the business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations.
All of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are included in this press release.
Non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude noncash stock-based compensation charges and additional Federal Insurance Contribution Act (FICA) and related payroll tax expense incurred by Commvault when employees exercise in-the-money stock options or vest in restricted stock awards. Commvault has also excluded restructuring costs, noncash amortization of intangible assets, litigation settlement, business combination costs, noncash impairment charges, changes in the estimated fair value of contingent consideration, and a gain related to a non-refundable escrow payment associated with assets held for sale from its non-GAAP results. These expenses are further discussed in Table IV. Commvault believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful metrics for management and investors because they compare Commvault's core operating results over multiple periods. When evaluating the performance of Commvault's operating results and developing short- and long-term plans, Commvault does not consider such expenses.
Although noncash stock-based compensation and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses are necessary to attract and retain employees, Commvault places its primary emphasis on stockholder dilution as compared to the accounting charges related to such equity compensation plans. Commvault believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude noncash stock-based compensation expense and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses incurred on stock option exercises and vesting of restricted stock awards allow investors to make meaningful comparisons between Commvault's operating results and those of other companies.
There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. The most significant limitation is that these non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain operating costs, primarily related to noncash stock-based compensation, which is of a recurring nature. Noncash stock-based compensation has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in Commvault's operating results. In addition, noncash stock-based compensation is an important part of Commvault's employees' compensation and can have a significant impact on their performance. The following table presents the stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues, sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative ($ in thousands):
Three Months Ended March 31,
Year Ended March 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Cost of revenues
$ 1,324
$ 1,608
$ 5,744
$ 6,832
Sales and marketing
12,599
6,796
47,627
36,630
Research and development
6,225
5,402
24,028
21,585
General and administrative
8,692
7,287
31,216
27,987
Stock-based compensation expense
$ 28,840
$ 21,093
$ 108,615
$ 93,034
The table above excludes stock-based compensation expense related to the Company's restructuring activities described below in Note 6.
The components that Commvault excludes in its non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the components that its peer companies exclude when they report their non-GAAP financial measures. Due to the limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures, Commvault's management assists investors by providing a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Commvault's management uses non-GAAP financial measures only in addition to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP.
Non-GAAP gross margin. Commvault defines this non-GAAP financial measure as GAAP gross margin adjusted to exclude cost of revenues related to noncash stock-based compensation.
Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS).In addition to the adjustments discussed in non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS incorporates a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 24%. Beginning in fiscal 2025, Commvault lowered its estimated non-GAAP effective tax rate from 27% to 24%. Commvault believes that a 24% rate more closely aligns with its effective tax rate expectations over the next few years.
Commvault anticipates that in any given period its non-GAAP tax rate may be either higher or lower than the GAAP tax rate as evidenced by historical fluctuations. The GAAP tax rates in recent fiscal years were not meaningful percentages due to the dollar amount of GAAP pre-tax income. For the same reason as the GAAP tax rates, the estimated cash tax rates in recent fiscal years are not meaningful percentages. Commvault defines its cash tax rate as the total amount of cash income taxes payable for the fiscal year divided by consolidated GAAP pre-tax income. Over time, Commvault believes its GAAP and cash tax rates will align.
Commvault considers non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS useful metrics for Commvault management and its investors for the same basic reasons that Commvault uses non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. In addition, the same limitations as well as management actions to compensate for such limitations described above also apply to Commvault's use of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS.
Non-GAAP free cash flow. Commvault defines this non-GAAP financial measure as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. Commvault considers non-GAAP free cash flow a useful metric for Commvault management and its investors in evaluating Commvault's ability to generate cash from its business operations. In addition, the same limitations as well as management actions to compensate for such limitations described above also apply to Commvault's use of non-GAAP free cash flow.
Forward-looking non-GAAP measures. In this press release, Commvault presents certain forward-looking non-GAAP metrics. Commvault cannot provide a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP metric without unreasonable efforts, as certain financial information, the probable significance of which may be material, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated.
Notes
- A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in Financial Statement Table IV included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
- Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) is defined as the annualized recurring value of all active contracts at the end of a reporting period. It includes the following contract types: subscription (including term license contracts, SaaS and utility software), maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses, other extended maintenance contracts (enterprise support), and managed services. It excludes any element of the arrangement that is not expected to recur, primarily perpetual licenses and most professional services. Subscription ARR includes only term license contracts, SaaS and utility software arrangements. Contracts are annualized by dividing the total contract value by the number of days in the contract term, then multiplying by 365.
ARR should be viewed independently of GAAP revenue, deferred revenue and unbilled revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue. Management believes that reviewing this metric, in addition to GAAP results, helps investors and financial analysts understand the value of Commvault's recurring revenue streams presented on an annualized basis.
- Commvault does not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis as certain financial information, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional explanation.
- Represents noncash stock-based compensation charges associated with restricted stock units granted and our Employee Stock Purchase Plan, exclusive of stock-based compensation expense related to Commvault's restructuring activities described below in Note 6.
- Represents additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses incurred by Commvault when employees exercise in-the-money stock options or vest in restricted stock awards.
- These restructuring charges relate primarily to severance and related costs associated with headcount reductions and stock-based compensation related to modifications of existing unvested awards granted to certain employees impacted by our restructuring plans.
- Represents noncash amortization of intangible assets.
- During the first quarter of fiscal 2025, we entered into a settlement agreement resulting in a payment of approximately $1.5 million which resolved certain legal matters. Approximately $0.7 million was recorded in general and administrative expenses for the year ended March 31, 2025, and the remaining $0.8 million was incurred in a prior period that is not presented in the consolidated statements of operations.
- During fiscal 2025, Commvault incurred costs related to the acquisitions of Appranix, Inc. and Clumio, Inc., including legal, accounting and advisory services. Management believes, when used as a supplement to GAAP results, that the exclusion of these costs will help investors and financial analysts understand Commvault's operating results and underlying operational trends as compared to other periods.
- Represents noncash impairment charges of assets held for sale.
- Represents the change in the estimated fair value of the contingent consideration arrangement related to the acquisition of Appranix, Inc.
- Represents a non-refundable escrow payment received related to assets held for sale.
- The provision for income taxes is adjusted to reflect Commvault's estimated non-GAAP effective tax rate of 24% for fiscal 2025, and 27% for fiscal 2024. Beginning in fiscal 2025, Commvault lowered its estimated non-GAAP effective tax rate from 27% to 24%. Commvault believes that a 24% rate more closely aligns with its effective tax rate expectations over the next few years.
