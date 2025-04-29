Agital Named Badged TikTok Agency Partner

The TikTok Marketing Partners Program's Agency Category Recognizes Best-in-Class Agencies With Proven TikTok Expertise

Agital, a performance-driven digital marketing agency for eCommerce brands, has been named a badged TikTok Agency Partner - joining an exclusive group of companies across the Americas to earn the distinction.

Agital Has Been Officially Named Badged TikTok Agency Partner



Agital and its performance marketing division Go Fish have been at the forefront of social commerce since 2020 with over $100 million in ad spend managed for live sellers across social platforms. As one of the first TikTok Shop Partners in the U.S., Agital helped to launch the platform in 2022, and its client had the second-ever TikTok Shop purchase in the country.

The TikTok Marketing Partners Program awards the badge to agencies with a proven track record of driving performance across TikTok's creative, media, and commerce solutions. With this badge, Agital - and clients - gain access to exclusive tools and support, unlocking even more ways to help brands grow through short-form video, creator collaborations, live shopping campaigns, and enhanced ad support.

"At TikTok, we are always looking for ways to make it easier for brands and advertisers to develop engaging content and impactful campaigns that resonate with TikTok communities." says Melissa Yang, Global Head of Marketing Partnerships and Industry Education, TikTok. "We are excited to lean into the media and creative service model with agencies to provide brands with innovative solutions that continue to level up their TikTok campaigns."

"TikTok isn't just another platform - it's the future of social commerce and the building block for eCommerce brands that will conquer tomorrow," said Ethan Kramer, SVP at Agital. "Being recognized as a badged TikTok Agency Partner validates the work we've been doing to help brands not only show up but sell through short-form video, creator, and live shopping. This badge is more than a milestone for Agital - it's a launchpad for what's next. We're doubling down on performance, creativity, and the kind of innovation that turns attention into revenue."

As one of the first benefits of the badging program, Agital was selected to participate in the TMP Agency Connect Pilot Program - an exclusive initiative designed to help top brands and advertisers maximize ROI through TikTok Shop. The pilot highlights Agital's strength in Shop Ads strategy, creative production, and campaign management for eCommerce brands ready to scale.

Since Agital has been recognized as Ad Innovators, Sales Champions, and Livestream Legends by TikTok and known as the go-to growth partner for high-performance brands like EZ Bombs, Wonderskin, Prime Bites, and Laundry Sauce, Agital continues to shape what's next in live and social shopping.

To see Agital's latest TikTok work or get in touch, visit our TikTok partner page .

Want more? Visit www.agital.com or contact jamie.farrell@agital.com.

Contact Information

Jamie Farrell

Chief Marketing Officer

jamie.farrell@agital.com

Sam Bessey

Senior Director of Partnerships

sam.bessey@agital.com

SOURCE: Agital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire