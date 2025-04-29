Revelate Supports BMLL's Data Distribution to Global Market Participants

Expanding Access to BMLL's Sophisticated Market Data Through Seamless, Scalable Distribution Powered by Revelate

Revelate, a global leader in secure and agnostic data marketplace platforms, announced today a collaboration with BMLL Technologies to support the delivery of BMLL's data products to global market participants. Revelate's delivery mechanisms enhance BMLL's existing data delivery capabilities, covering US options and global Level 3 equities data available via the BMLL Data Feed.

BMLL Technologies is the leading independent provider of Level 3 Historical Data and Analytics for the world's most sophisticated Capital Markets participants, including asset managers, hedge funds, global exchange groups, academic institutions and regulators. BMLL helps them understand liquidity dynamics and respond to market shifts to improve their trading outcomes.

Revelate's platform facilitates the rapid delivery of key BMLL data sets directly into users' environments. The fully automated data fulfilment process simplifies and optimises data delivery.

As a result of its collaboration with Revelate, BMLL is enhancing its capabilities and complementing its existing API, Snowflake and Flat File delivery solutions. This is another step in BMLL's ongoing strategy to continue supporting its customers by offering more ways in which its extensive datasets can be accessed. Customers can now choose their preferred location for data access via Snowflake, SFTP, S3, Azure and API.

Alejandro Gomez, Head of BMLL Data Feed, BMLL, said: "From the outset, our mission has been to democratise access to high quality, granular data and analytics globally, at speed and at scale. We are excited to work with Revelate to broaden the delivery of our data sets and welcome them to our growing ecosystem of data delivery partners. Their proven technology allows us to further reduce the time it takes to deliver sophisticated data products to our clients and support their trading decisions."

"We are delighted that BMLL Technologies has selected the Revelate Data Marketplace platform for automated customer-ordered data package delivery. This choice recognizes the excellence of our services and our ability to offer powerful and reliable solutions that address the strategic challenges organizations face around data sharing and data monetization," concluded Marc-André Hétu, Revelate co-founder and General Manager.

About BMLL

BMLL Technologies is the leading, independent provider of harmonised, Level 3, 2 and 1 historical data and analytics to the world's most sophisticated capital market participants, covering global equities, ETFs, futures and US equity options.

BMLL offers banks, brokers, asset managers, hedge funds, global exchange groups, academic institutions and regulators immediate and flexible access to the most granular Level 3, 2 and 1 T+1 order book data and advanced pre and post-trade analytics. BMLL gives users the ability to understand market behaviour, accelerate research, optimise trading strategies and generate alpha more predictably.

Founded in 2014 in the machine learning laboratories of the University of Cambridge, the platform enables researchers and quants across global financial services firms to apply complex statistical techniques to BMLL's unique big-data sets with applications such as market impact, pre and post trade analytics, order book simulation and compliance. Users no longer need to buy, curate and harmonise data. With BMLL, they gain cost-effective, instant access to a cloud-native Data Science environment via a single web portal, with a long history of the most granular, full order book data across global equities, US equity options, futures and ETFs for back-testing and simulation, delivered directly into their workflows.

BMLL secured $21 million strategic investment in October 2024, led by Optiver, with participation from CTC Venture Capital and existing investors. This follows BMLL's $26 million Series B investment from Nasdaq Ventures, FactSet, IQ Capital's Growth Fund and Snowflake Ventures in 2022/2023. Prior to that, BMLL raised $36m through Series A and seed funding rounds.

For more information please explore our website and follow us on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn .

About Revelate

Revelate is a leading global provider of data marketplace platforms designed for secure and agnostic data sharing, both internally and externally. Additionally, Revelate ensures seamless data provisioning through integrated data stores. Revelate supports organizations that tackle the complexities of managing large volumes of scattered, unstructured, and inaccessible data by offering a secure, automated, cloud-based solution. This platform streamlines data cataloging, entitlements, and distribution-either together or independently-boosting productivity, delivering actionable insights, and unlocking new revenue opportunities.

For more information please explore our website and on LinkedIn .

