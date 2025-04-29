Bausch Health Companies Inc.: Bausch Health Announces Health Canada Clearance of Solta Medical's Thermage FLX System

A Long-Awaited Advancement in Non-Invasive Radiofrequency Skin Tightening Is Now Approved for the Canadian Market

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC), a global, diversified pharmaceutical company, and its aesthetic business, Solta Medical, announced today that Health Canada has granted medical device license clearance for Thermage® FLX, the latest generation of the globally-recognized Thermage® system for non-invasive skin tightening and contouring.

"The clearance of Thermage FLX in Canada is a positive development for our company and important for the continued growth of our aesthetic business", said Thomas J. Appio, Chief Executive Officer, Bausch Health. "As the pioneer in non-invasive skin tightening, Thermage has earned trust worldwide, and we're thrilled to bring the latest generation of this globally recognized technology to Canadian providers and patients who have been waiting for it."

Thermage FLX represents the fourth generation of innovation in monopolar radiofrequency (RF) technology from Solta Medical. With a long legacy of trust among providers and patients, the Thermage platform is a globally established system trusted by providers for more than 20 years. In Canada, providers have eagerly awaited the next evolution of this system, and they will now gain access to the same smart technology already in use by leading aesthetic clinics around the world.

"Thermage FLX was designed with both providers and patients in mind. With enhanced ergonomics, smart impedance feedback, and improved comfort, it delivers the personalized treatment experience patients are seeking and the reliable results providers expect from Thermage," said Jiny Kim, Senior Vice President, Solta Medical, Bausch Health.

Key Features of Thermage FLX:

Larger Treatment Tip: The 4.0 cm² Total Tip 4.0 delivers 25% faster treatments compared to previous generations, increasing efficiency while maintaining consistent results.

Enhanced Patient Comfort: Integrated vibration and cooling improve patient experience during treatment.

Smart Impedance Technology: AccuREP technology reads skin impedance and adjusts RF energy output with each pulse, tailoring treatment to each patient's unique skin needs.

Ergonomic Design: A redesigned handpiece improves ease of use for providers, supporting precise delivery and a more comfortable workflow.

Versatile Applications: For the non-invasive treatments of wrinkles and rhytids on the face, eyes, and body-including areas with thinner or more delicate skin.

With the approval of Thermage FLX, Solta Medical continues to build on its legacy of science-backed, non-invasive technologies-and support providers with smart systems that deliver consistent results across a range of patient needs.

To learn more about Thermage and the full Solta Medical portfolio, visit ca.solta.com.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC), is a global, diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, dentistry, aesthetics, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb Corporation. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. Our aesthetic business, Solta Medical, is a global leader in medical aesthetics with a portfolio of well-known, science-backed technologies. Thermage FLX has been cleared for use by Health Canada. Solta Medical has device clearances in 80 countries globally. For information about your specific region, visit www.bauschhealth.com and www.solta.com. For more information about Bausch Health, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "will," "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "subject to" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance, are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to Bausch Health's overall business, including those more fully described in Bausch Health's most recent annual and quarterly reports and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events, information or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Garen Sarafian Katie Savastano ir@bauschhealth.com corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com (877) 281-6642 (toll free) (908) 569-3692

