W. Nim Kidd Joins SideKick Operators as Strategic Partner to Drive Growth in Mission-Critical Essential Service Businesses

SideKick Operators, a leading family investment firm dedicated to investing in the essential-service businesses that keep the American infrastructure running, is proud to announce that W. Nim Kidd has joined the organization as a Strategic Partner. With decades of experience in emergency management, disaster response, and operational leadership, Chief Kidd brings unparalleled expertise to SideKick Operators' mission of bridging the skilled trades gap and fortifying the backbone of the American economy.

W. Nim Kidd

Strategic Partner

Chief Kidd currently serves as the Chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), where he oversees statewide efforts in emergency preparedness, response, recovery, and mitigation. His distinguished career includes serving as District Fire Chief with the San Antonio Fire Department (SAFD), City Emergency Manager for San Antonio during over a dozen state and presidential disaster declarations, and Plans Section Chief during the 9/11 World Trade Center response. He also chaired FEMA's National Advisory Council and holds certifications as a Certified Emergency Manager (CEM®) and Texas Master Firefighter.

Justin Steen, CEO of SideKick Operators, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership:

"Nim Kidd embodies leadership and resilience-qualities that align perfectly with SideKick Operators' values. His strategic insight into emergency services and infrastructure will be instrumental in driving growth for our partners while addressing America's critical skilled trades shortage."

Chief Kidd's role will focus on leveraging his extensive network and leadership experience to identify and work with high-potential businesses in essential service industries. These sectors are vital to keeping America's economy moving amidst growing labor shortages in skilled trades.

As Vice Chancellor for Disaster and Emergency Services at The Texas A&M University System, Chief Kidd has demonstrated a commitment to education and workforce development-an ethos that aligns seamlessly with SideKick Operators core values and mission. This initiative aims to create opportunities for over one million new skilled tradespeople within the next two decades by investing in businesses that prioritize people, culture, core values, and customer service.

Commenting on his new role, Chief Kidd stated:

"Joining SideKick Operators allows me to extend my lifelong dedication to service by supporting businesses that are critical to our nation's infrastructure. Together, we will build sustainable solutions for generations to come."

Chief Kidd holds advanced degrees in Legal Studies, Cybersecurity Law & Policy, and Public Administration from Texas A&M University and Texas State University. He resides in Texas with his wife, Dr. Emily Kidd, M.D., their three adult children, and their families.

About SideKick Operators

SideKick Operators is a Texas based family investment firm specializing in family-owned and founder-led essential-service businesses seeking growth, scalability, and legacy preservation. With over 30 years of experience transforming regional companies into national brands, SideKick Operators focuses on investing in the service businesses that keep America's infrastructure running. The firm is committed to addressing America's skilled trades gap by investing in businesses that drive economic progress, with the goal of placing one million skilled trades professionals to work in the next two decades.

