BluStream Doubles Its User Base and Appoints VP of Product Marketing as Demand Accelerates for Its Product Experience AI Solutions

Growth Signals the Importance of Hyper-Personalized Experience Solutions to Help Brands Maintain Meaningful Connections with Customers

BluStream , the leader in product experience for CPG, subscription, and retail, announced its continued growth and strengthened leadership team to meet the increased demand for customer connection throughout the product ownership experience. BluStream helps brands build long-term retention, cross-selling, and customer insight strategies that are critical in today's economic environment.

Building on 350% year-over-year revenue growth in 2024, BluStream doubled the number of consumers on its platform in the first quarter of 2025. During that period, BluStream added clients within the petcare, food and beverage, and wellness industries and saw a 95% engagement rate from consumers using the platform. As the company scales, it has named Jane Price as Vice President of Product Marketing to lead BluStream's efforts to scale the Consumer Packaged Goods and Subscription markets and drive B2C outcomes for BluStream's customers.

With 25 years of experience leading marketing and product teams at data-driven B2B and B2C tech brands, including TripAdvisor, Care.com and MathWorks, Jane has a track record in making an impact for companies at critical junctures of scale and innovation. She shares, "BluStream is redefining how brands connect with customers after the sale, turning product usage insights into personalized, high-impact customer engagement and impactful business strategies. I'm thrilled to join the team at such a pivotal moment, as we continue to scale and help more companies drive retention, revenue, and customer loyalty through intelligent, real-time product experiences."

BluStream PX picks up where traditional marketing acquisition tactics and promotions leave off, guiding the critical period of ownership when consumer desire for support and personalization is at its highest. The AI-powered platform is revolutionizing post-purchase customer interactions, addressing the need for consumer brands to maintain a meaningful connection with their customers to guide product usage, better understand and address issues and questions, and ensure a delightful ownership experience. By focusing on product experience, brands can increase customer retention, grow revenue and lifetime value (LTV) and decrease customer support costs, all while gathering valuable customer usage information.

"The product experience begins the moment a customer makes their first purchase-but that critical period of adoption and usage is where many brands fall short. Retention rates are declining across industries, and for subscription brands in particular, fewer than half of first-time customers ever make a second purchase. With rising tariffs and continued pressure on supply chains, keeping the customers you've worked so hard to acquire can be the difference between growth and survival," said Ken Rapp, CEO and Founder of BluStream. "That urgency is fueling demand for BluStream, and our rapid growth validates the need for post-purchase engagement that protects revenue, improves retention, and increases customer lifetime value."

About BluStream

BluStream is the product experience company that empowers consumer brands to stay connected with customers during the critical moments after a purchase. Through AI-powered hyper-personalized product experiences and real-time insights, BluStream helps brands turn ownership into a loyalty-building advantage by improving retention, deepening relationships, and driving repeat revenue. Reimagine the product ownership experience at BluStream.io.

Media Inquiries

Danielle Dougan

York IE for BluStream

ddougan@york.ie

SOURCE: Blustream

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire