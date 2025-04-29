CBD Life Sciences, Inc.: CBD Life Sciences Inc. Announces New Manufacturing Deal With A Columbian Company

New manufacturing deal positions CBDL to tap into the $4.9 billion Latin American CBD market, unlocking major revenue growth and accelerating international expansion.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL), a leading innovator in the cannabidiol (CBD) wellness industry, is proud to announce a major new manufacturing partnership with Thallos, a premier South American company headquartered in Colombia. Under this agreement, CBDL will take full control of the production, packaging, and labeling of a specialized line of high-potency CBD products exclusively for Thallos - a strategic move expected to significantly boost CBDL's global revenue streams.

CBDL is set to manufacture Thallos' flagship offerings, including a 2,000mg Pain Cream Salve available in both Mint and Cinnamon varieties, along with a 2,000mg CBD Tincture. These products will be produced entirely in-house at CBDL's state-of-the-art facilities, allowing the company to maintain strict quality assurance while maximizing manufacturing efficiencies.

With South America's CBD market projected to surpass $4.9 billion by 2028 and Colombia emerging as a major player, the opportunity is enormous. Due to current U.S. tariff impacts and regulatory hurdles, Colombian companies like Thallos face increasing challenges importing CBD goods. CBDL's ability to offer domestic U.S. manufacturing and distribution provides a turnkey solution, giving Thallos a competitive edge while delivering substantial new revenue for CBDL.

"This partnership is a game-changer for CBDL," said Lisa Nelson, CEO of CBD Life Sciences Inc. "By strategically positioning ourselves as the manufacturing engine for a growing South American brand, we're opening the door to scalable, recurring revenue and strengthening our position as a dominant force in the global CBD supply chain."

In addition to strengthening its financial foundation, this new international venture demonstrates CBD Life Sciences Inc.'s continued commitment to innovation, growth, and global leadership. CBDL is now uniquely positioned to leverage international partnerships, expanding its footprint into some of the fastest-growing markets in the world and setting the stage for record-breaking performance in 2025 and beyond.

About CBD Life Sciences Inc.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC:CBDL) is a market-leading innovator in CBD-based wellness solutions. With a commitment to quality, consistency, and transparency, CBDL develops and distributes a broad portfolio of trusted CBD products through retail, e-commerce, and wholesale channels. For more information, visit https://thecbdvault.com/

Follow our social media for the latest updates!

X: https://www.x.com/CBDL_StockOTC

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cbd.vault

IR Contact: cbdvaultaz@gmail.com

Stay Connected & Be the First to Try Our New Functional Mushroom Products!

Mushroom Madness Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mushroom.madnessaz

Mushroom Madness Website: https://www.mushroommadness.shop

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See CBD Life Sciences, Inc's, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Lisa Nelson

CEO

cbdvaultaz@gmail.com

4802091720

SOURCE: CBD Life Sciences, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire