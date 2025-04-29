VueReal Expands Reference Design Kit Portfolio with Industry-Specific Bundles to Accelerate MicroLED Commercialization

MicroSolid Printing Platform Powers New Automotive and Consumer Electronics Bundles Debuting at Display Week 2025

VueReal, the pioneer of MicroSolid Printing, today announced a significant expansion of its Reference Design Kit (RDK) portfolio with new industry-specific bundles. Purpose-built for automotive and consumer electronics, the vertical RDKs are designed to fast-track microLED product development and commercialization with unprecedented speed and integration readiness. The next-gen bundles, debuting at Display Week 2025 in San Jose, validate VueReal's mission to unlock scalable, sustainable microLED adoption across global markets.

VueReal Reference Design Kit Industry-Specific Bundles

By delivering comprehensive, ready-to-integrate kits tailored to the unique requirements of automotive and consumer electronics, VueReal enables customers to move from evaluation to product launch faster and with lower risk-while supporting the industry's shift toward more eco-friendly manufacturing.

VueReal's RDKs further propel the microLED display market toward a projected $30 billion valuation by 2030. VueReal's RDK bundles are the first to offer fully integrated, application-optimized microLED displays that can be directly incorporated into real-world products. This is enabled by the company's patented MicroSolid Printing platform, which serves as the technological foundation for high-yield, scalable microdevice integration.

"These new RDKs are more than evaluation kits-they're plug-and-play blueprints for real product development," said Dr. Reza Chaji, Founder and CEO of VueReal. "By introducing tailored reference design bundles for automotive and consumer electronics, we enable engineering and design to move from concept to scalable production faster and more reliably.. This evolution reflects our commitment to making microLED and broader micro semiconductor innovation accessible and practical for real-world applications."

Purpose-Built Kits for Automotive and Consumer Electronics

Each RDK bundle includes pre-configured, integration-ready microLED displays tailored for:

Automotive applications : intelligent taillights, in-glass applications, AR heads-up displays (HUDs), interior lighting, and infotainment systems

Consumer electronics: wearables, embedded smart displays, and AR interfaces

Unlike traditional demo kits, these new bundles are designed for direct integration. Product teams can evaluate performance, test real-world use cases, and begin scaling with fewer iterations and less guesswork. At the core of every kit is MicroSolid Printing, a cartridge-based platform that transfers millions of microdevices-LEDs, chiplets, and sensors-with unmatched precision, yield, and throughput.

Accelerating Product Development and Innovation

With these new vertical RDK bundles, VueReal helps partners:

Validate products faster with ready-to-integrate, application-specific designs

Reduce development risk by leveraging proven, production-grade platforms

Expand design possibilities due to transparent, ultra-bright, and low-power microLED options

Scale efficiently, using a platform that grows with demand without requiring high capital investment

MicroSolid Printing: Solving the Transfer Problem

Mass transfer has long been the primary challenge of the adoption of microLED. VueReal's MicroSolid Printing solves this through:

Parallel, additive transfer with >99.999% yield

Up to 5x faster throughput than laser or pick-and-place

Modular printer architecture for seamless reconfiguration

Scalable from prototyping to high-volume production

Compatible with multiple device types (LEDs, chiplets, sensors, photonics)

This platform powers VueReal's production and is available to OEMs and fabs as a licensable blueprint, enabling localized, cost-effective scaling of advanced microdevice technologies.

Live at SID Display Week 2025

VueReal will showcase its new industry RDK bundles and the MicroSolid Printing platform at Booth 1447 during Display Week 2025.

To book a demo or meeting, please visit: www.vuereal.com/sid2025. Additionally, for media interviews, please contact Katherine Waite.

About VueReal

VueReal is redefining how microdevices are manufactured with its MicroSolid Printing platform-a breakthrough solution that makes high-yield, scalable transfer of microLEDs and other micro-semiconductor devices a reality. Its eco-friendly, additive process enables flexible production from prototype to high volume, accelerating innovation in automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, and medical applications. VueReal manufactures displays and lighting systems in North America and licenses its platform globally to OEMs and fabs, building the future of microdevice-enabled products.

Learn more at www.vuereal.com

Media Contact:

Katherine Waite

Vice President, Strategic Communications

Trier and Company for VueReal

katherine@triercompany.com

PHONE: +1 617-599-9798

SOURCE: VueReal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire