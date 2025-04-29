Anzeige
29.04.2025
Continuity Biosciences LLC: Continuity Biosciences Invests in PinPrint, Inc., Expanding into Aesthetic and Cosmetic Drug Delivery

BRADENTON, Fla., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuity Biosciences, LLC has made a strategic investment in PinPrint, Inc., a pioneering company in high-resolution 3D-printed microneedle technology. The investment expands Continuity's footprint beyond therapeutic delivery into aesthetic and cosmetic applications, enhancing long-term strategic value.

Continuity Biosciences Logo

PinPrint's 3D printing technology was developed by Joseph DeSimone, PhD, a renowned chemist, inventor, and entrepreneur who is currently the Sanjiv Sam Gambhir Professor of Translational Medicine and Chemical Engineering at Stanford University. Dr. DeSimone's team has engineered a breakthrough platform by eliminating resin over-curing in negative spaces-enabling construction of ultra-precise microchannels and voids which are critical for biomedical applications such as microneedle patches and microfluidic devices.

PinPrint's lead innovation is a next-generation microneedle patch designed to deliver vaccines and active agents intradermally, replacing the need for traditional injections. "By integrating high-resolution 3D printing with advanced drug delivery, we're redefining the patient experience across therapeutic and cosmetic categories-offering a new standard for precision, personalization, and comfort," said Dr. DeSimone.

This strategic investment aligns with Continuity's mission to advance targeted delivery technologies. The company is currently developing implanted nanofluidic platforms through its work with the Grattoni Lab at Houston Methodist Hospital, with capabilities for extended, zero-order release. "This investment allows us to expand from implanted nanofluidic systems to a non-implanted microfluidic platform," said Ramakrishna Venugopalan, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of Continuity Biosciences. "It opens the door for more effective delivery of dermatologic, aesthetic, and cosmetic agents directly into the dermis."

As part of the transaction, Dr. Venugopalan will join PinPrint's Board of Directors. "We welcome Krishna to the Board", said Renee Ryan, MBA, Co-Founder and CEO of PinPrint, Inc. "His domain expertise and strategic leadership will be instrumental, as we redefine what's possible in drug and vaccine delivery."

About Continuity Biosciences

Continuity Biosciences, LLC develops advanced drug delivery technologies for chronic and complex diseases. Headquartered in Bradenton, FL, with operations in Houston, TX, the company is committed to enhancing precision and effectiveness in therapeutic delivery.
Visit: www.continuitybiosciences.com

About PinPrint, Inc.

PinPrint, Inc. is revolutionizing drug and vaccine delivery through precision 3D-printed microneedle platforms. By transforming the way medicines are administered, PinPrint aims to improve outcomes and patient comfort across therapeutic and aesthetic applications.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2555793/Continuity_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/continuity-biosciences-invests-in-pinprint-inc-expanding-into-aesthetic-and-cosmetic-drug-delivery-302440373.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
